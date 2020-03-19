All-County wrestling: Burlington dominates first team

QUOTABLE: “Intelligent, athletic, and focused on the wrestling mat, Ben has had a fantastic wrestling career at BHS,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He was in the mix the entire year for being one of the best wrestlers in the state.”

Jake Skrundz

QUOTABLE: “Jake was not able to compete in the state tournament this year because of an injury at sectionals, but was in the conversation as one of the best in the state,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “He has a fun style of wrestling to watch as he is always moving forward and keeping pressure on his opponent. He plans to wrestle at the next level and even though his senior year didn’t conclude as he had hoped, I am very confident that his best days of wrestling are still ahead of him.”