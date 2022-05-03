All-County track & field: Broncos' Lamers made a sudden impact

Brooklyn Lamers had only ran hurdles one time prior to joining the Union Grove High School track and field team last spring.

Three months later, her freshman year concluded on a podium at the WIAA State Championships in La Crosse in the 300 meter hurdles event.

Lamers capped off one of the best freshman seasons Union Grove coach Mike Mikula had ever seen in his 31 years of coaching with a fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Lamers’ time of 47.12 seconds was the fastest time by a freshman in the event.

Along with being one of the best freshmen in her event, Lamers was named by coaches the 2021 Girls All-Racine County Track Athlete of the Year.

“She has a natural ability,” Mikula said. “The longer the race, the better she gets. She’s a natural athlete.”

Lamers won a tightly contested vote over Prairie junior Camden Perry and Case junior Audrey Amaya.

Having entered the season with limited experience at the hurdles, there was a steep learning curve for Lamers early. But Mikula credits her work ethic and training with coaches for quickly adjusting.

“She always seems to bring her ‘A’ game to the competition no matter what it was, whether it was just an invite or conference regionals.” Mikula said.

2021 All-County Boys & Girls Track Teams BOYS Athlete of the Year Jorryn Franklin, Park Coach of the Year Jody Johnsrud, Waterford First Team 100 — Kobe Brown, senior, Case, 10.99 200 — Jorryn Franklin, junior, Park, 22.26 400 — Logan Muffick, senior, Waterford, 51.29 800 — Mike Cabaltera, senior, Case, 1:58.0 1,600 — Marcus Johnson, senior, Union Grove, 4:29.14 3,200 — Hunter Reich, senior, Union Grove, 10:04.0 100 high hurdles — Carter Maffet, sophomore, Waterford, 15.38 300 intermediate hurdles — Luke Schmierer, senior, Racine Lutheran, 41.55 400 relay — Park (Sean White, junior, Justin Bailey Prescott, senior, Jorryn Franklin, junior, Emmanuel Johnson, sophomore). 800 relay — Case (Austin Buckli, junior, Darrell Price, sophomore, Amarion Bridges, junior, Christian Henly-Jordan, junior), 1:33.75. 1,600 relay — Waterford (Ty Johnson, senior, Carter Maffet, sophomore, Trever Buchanan, freshman, Logan Muffick), 3:31.87. 3,200 relay — Case (Cameron Dederich, senior, Lucas Jackson, senior, Steven Gardner, Mikey Cabaltera, senior), 8:31.62. High jump — Emmanuel Johnson, sophomore, Park, 6-6. Long jump — Ty Johnson, senior, Waterford, 21-11. Triple jump — Edeb Eisner, junior, Burlington, 42-3. Pole vault — Tristan McNair, senior, Waterford, 13-0. Shot put — Trae Ford, senior, Union Grove, 47-10½. Discus — Bryce Ruland, freshman, Waterford, 150-0. Second Team 100 — TJ Williams, junior, Horlick, 11.14. 200 — Nathan Zawicki, senior, Racine Lutheran, 22.87. 400 — Sebby Babu, junior, Prairie, 51.85. 800 — Logan Muffick, senior, Waterford, 2:04.0. 1,600 — Trever Buchanan, freshman, Waterford, 4:38.46. 3,200 — Marcus Johnson, senior, Union Grove, 10:08.62. 110 high hurdles — Nathan Zawicki, senior, Racine Lutheran, 15.46. 300 intermediate hurdles — Reggie Hubbard Jr., sophomore, Horlick, 42.07. 400 relay — Case (Austin Buckli, junior, Darrell Price, sophomore, Latrell Herrington, freshman, Kobe Brown, senior), 44.77. 800 relay — Racine Lutheran (Nolan Kraus, senior, Logan Rasch, sophomore, sophomore, Luke Schmierer, senior, Nathan Zawicki, senior), 1:33.88. 1,600 relay — Case (Christian Henly-Jordan, junior, Brett Stark, senior, Steve Gardner, senior, Mikey Cabaltera, senior), 3:35.75. 3,200 relay — Union Grove (Connor Shiveley, senior, Lane Anderson, junior, Nathan McMahon, senior, Joe Janda, senior), 8:53.95. High jump — Neal McCourt, senior, Catholic Central, 6-5. Long jump — Jorryn Franklin, junior, Park, 21-10¾. Triple jump — Connor McNamera, senior, Burlington, 41-4½. Pole vault — Owen Schenkenberg, junior, Burlington, 10-6. Shot put — Luis Larez, senior, Union Grove, 44-3. Discus — Trae Ford, senior, Union Grove, 144-9. Honorable mention Burlington — Zachary Cowan, junior; Tommy Teberg, freshman. Catholic Central — Gabe Stich, junior; Rogelio Guerrero. senior. Case — Tyler Davis, junior; Mitchell Marry, senior. Horlick — Tyler Voss, junior; Milton Ramirez, sophomore. Racine Lutheran — Joseph Juga, freshman; Timothy Nelson, senior. Park — Jordan Phillips, senior; Carter Sura, junior. St. Catherine's — Jayvion Hunter, freshman; Abel Mulder, sophomore. The Prairie School — Asanjai Hunter, junior; Nolan Boerner, sophomore. Union Grove — John Stamm, sophomore; Jake Matuszek, senior. Waterford — John Tromp, senior; Ian Schaal, senior. GIRLS Athlete of the Year Brooklyn Lamers, Union Grove Coach of the Year Michele Sittig, Waterford First Team 100 — Analyiah Guardiola, freshman, Waterford, 12.57. 200 — Analyiah Guardiola, freshman, Waterford, 27.31. 400 — Addison Mangold, senior, Burlington, 62.55. 800 — Audrey Amaya, junior, Case, 2:19.46. 1,600 — Audrey Amaya, junior, Case, 5:19.61. 3,200 — Audrey Amaya, junior, Case, 11:54.38. 100 high hurdles — Brooklyn Lamers, freshman, Union Grove, 16.3. 300 low hurdles — Brooklyn Lamers, freshman, Union Grove, 47.12. 400 relay — Waterford (Isabella Guradiola, sophomore, Emily Williams, junior, Rachel Roth, junior, Analyiah Guardiola, freshman), 50.79. 800 relay — Prairie (Camden Perry, junior, Ava Collier-Whitem freshman, Mya Kennedy, sophomore, Makiyah Thompson, sophomore), 1:51.06. 3,200 relay — Case (Roselyn Pacheco, junior, Charlatte Shelby, senior, Kaitlyn Francis, senior, Audrey Amaya, junior), 10:07.05. High jump — Emily Williams, senior, Waterford, 5-3. Long jump — Rachel Roth, junior, Waterford, 16-2½. Triple jump — Addison Mangold, senior, Burlington, 35-8¼. Pole vault — Isabella Sheeley, junior, Waterford, Gabriella Zito, freshman, Waterford, Megan Vos, senior, Burlington, 8-0. Shot put — Lisa Busch, sophomore, Waterford, 32-2. Discus — Brooke Ruland, junior, Waterford, 98-8. Second Team 100 — Camden Perry, junior, Prairie, 12.83. 200 — Emily Williams, senior, Waterford, 27.74. 400 — Matyson Schaal, sophomore, Waterford, 63.19. 800 — Riley Kayler, sophomore, Union Grove, 2:25.67. 1,600 — Riley Kayler, sophomore, Union Grove, 5:27.29. 3,200 — Riley Kayler, sophomore, Union Grove, 11:58.55. 100 high hurdles — Isabelle Sheeley, junior, Waterford, 16.90. 300 low hurdles — Alyssa Gruber, freshman, Union Grove, 48.74. 400 relay — Prairie ( Makiyah Thompson, sophomore, Mya Kennedy, sophomore, Ava Collier-White, freshman, Camden Perry, junior), 52.14. 800 relay — Case (Audrey Carillo, senior, Olyvia Metoyer, junior, Lauren Findlay, senior, Aleyna Davis, freshman), 1:52.77. 1,600 relay — Burlington (Marlee Nichols, junior, Anika Preusker, junior, Brooke Wright, sophomore, Addison Mangold, senior), 4:16.67. 3,200 relay — Union Grove (Payton Calouette, junior, Riley Kayler, sophomore, Ava Mars, sophomore, Karly Martinez, senior), 10:24.47. High jump — Julia Klein, junior, Catholic Central, Tessa Stamm, senior, Union Grove, 5-2. Long jump — Bria Rozanski, sophomore, Waterford, 15-11¾. Triple jump — Lisa Busch, sophomore, Waterford, 32-8½. Shot put — Lillian Riggle, junior, Burlington, 29-3. Discus — Kaitlyn Frohmader, junior, Burlington, 97-3. Honorable mention Burlington — Tessa Teberg, senior; Arianna Aguirre, freshman. Catholic Central — Elsie Kmecak, sophomore; Maddy Von Rabenau, junior. Case — Paige Gulbrandson, junior; Olivia Difiore, junior. Horlick — Jacqui Martinez-Ponce, senior; Ja'mya Ponder, senior. Racine Lutheran — Camille Juga, senior; Sarah Seils, sophomore. Park —Bryona Lewis, junior; Sahmaya Woods, junior. St. Catherine's — Olivia Rincon, senior; Daysia Ward, freshman. The Prairie School — Sophia Burch, freshman. Union Grove — Morgan Feuker, sophomore; Noelle Bowers, sophomore. Waterford — Mikayla Datka, sophomore; Natalia Arteaga, freshman.

The 2021 track and field season was a unique one, too. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no indoor track season and the entire season started in April instead of March.

Through trial and error, Lamers was able to quickly improve on hurdles. She adjusted her start and tweaked her leg movements. By the time the season was coming to a close, she was one of the best competitors in her event.

“She was holding her own against people that were hurdling for four years at that point,” Mikula said. “As time went on, she got better and picked it up more and more.”

As Mikula said, the longer the race, the better Lamers performed. There was no better example of that last season than the WIAA sectional meet in South Milwaukee.

In the 100 hurdles, Lamers qualified for state but finished in second place behind Indian Trail junior Elliana Knudsen by 0.17 seconds. But in the 300 hurdles, Lamers won the event and bested Knudsen by 0.36 seconds.

The same was true for Lamers at state. In the 100 hurdles, she finished 14th with a time of 16.30 seconds. Yet in the 300 hurdles, against a field of mostly the same competitors, Lamers took fifth with a time of 47.12 seconds.

Lamers also ran one of the legs in Union Grove’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay along with Alyssa Gruber, Payton Calouette and Riley Kayler.

After her stellar freshman season, Lamers ran cross country in the fall and played basketball in the winter. Mikula said that despite having never ran cross country before, she developed into the fourth-best runner on the team and finished in 17th place out of 67 runners in the WIAA sectional.

Lamers was also named to the all-Southern Lakes Conference and all-county second teams for cross country.

“She’s a great listener,” Mikula said. “When she invests her trust in a person and in what she is doing, you get 100% of her and then some. She’s a great competitor.”

On the 2021 all-county first team, she was selected for the 100 and 300 hurdles slots, along with the 4x400 relay team of her, Gruber, Kayler and Calouette.

Waterford led the county with nine selections to the team. Freshmen Analyiah Guardiola (100, 200) and Gabriella Zito (pole vault), sophomore Lisa Busch (shot put), juniors Rachel Roth (long jump), Isabelle Sheeley (pole value) and Brooke Ruland (discus throw), and senior Emily Williams (high jump) were named to the team.

Waterford’s 4x100 relay team of Analyiah Guardiola, Williams, Roth and Isabella Guardiola was also named to the team.

Case had four selections, three of which were Amaya (800, 1600, 3200). The other selection was the 4x800 relay team of Amaya, Roselyn Pacheco, Charlatte Shelby and Kaitlyn Francis.

Burlington seniors Addison Mangold (400, triple jump) and Megan Vos (pole vault) were selected as well.

Prairie had the lone selection from the Metro Classic Conference on the all-county girls team, with its 4x200 relay team of Perry, Ava Collier-White, Mya Kennedy and Makiyah Thompson making the cut.

For the boys track and field All-County Athlete of the Year, Park junior Jorry jorryn n Franklin won with 7 of the 10 votes from the coaches. Racine Lutheran senior Nathan Zawicki earned the other three votes.

Franklin reached state in two events, the 200 and the high jump. He finished ninth in the 200 and third in the high jump. His teammate, sophomore Emmanuel Johnson, edged him out for second place in the high jump.

“Their two high jumpers were unmatched,” Mikula said about Franklin and Johnson. “Franklin is an all-around nice kid. He’s very nice about everything he gets and that’s a neat thing to see in kids these days.”

Franklin was selected to the boys all-county first team for the 200, while Johnson earned the spot for the high jump. Park’s 4x100 relay team of Franklin, Johnson, Sean White and Justin Bailey-Prescott were also selected.

As it was with the girls, Waterford led the county with six selections to the team. Logan Muffick (400), Carter Maffet (100 hurdles), Ty Johnson (long jump), Tristan McNair (pole vault) and Bryce Ruland (discus throw) represented the Wolverines on the team.

Waterford’s 4x400 relay team of Johnson, Maffet, Muffick and Trever Buchanan was also selected.

Case had four spots on the all-county team, led by Kobe Brown (100), Mikey Cabaltera (800) and the 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams.

Marcus Johnson (1600), Hunter Reich (3200) and Trae Ford (shot put) were selected from Union Grove. Racine Lutheran’s Luke Schmierer (300 hurdles) and Burlington’s Edeb Eisner (triple jump) were also on the team.

Waterford swept the coach of the year awards, with girls coach Michele Sittig and boys coach Jody Johnsrud winning.