Ryan Krueger knew he had a great deal coming back to his Waterford High School softball team this season. At the top of that list was his daughter, Madison, a second-team All-County outfielder as a junior last season.

Perhaps what he couldn’t have predicted was the impact Jaydin Kiser, an incoming freshman, would make.

With Kiser being voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a freshman, Waterford improved from 9-12 in 2022 to 19-7 this season. Furthermore, the Wolverines advanced to their first WIAA Division 1 State Tournament and played a respectable quarterfinal against undefeated Kaukauna before losing 6-0.

In addition to Kiser and Krueger, Waterford was represented on the first-team by catcher Sam Talavera and outfielder Saydie Evgen.

Here are profiles of the first-team players, as voted on by the county coaches:

Jaydin Kiser

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Freshman

POSITIONS: Pitcher, third base.

NOTABLE: Hit .418 with nine doubles, three triples, two homers, 19 runs and 21 and 21 RBIs. She had a .490 OBP and a .648 slugging percentage. As Waterford’s No. 1 pitcher, she went 13-4 with a 1.57 ERA and .962 WHIP with 186 strikeouts in 113 innings. Kiser earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “Jaydin had an amazing freshman year on the mound with three no-hitters, one of them being in the sectional finals against Kettle Moraine, to allow us to make it to state for the first time in the history of Waterford,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “She is a hard-working kid that never gets phased by anything. Her confidence on the mound and at the plate will allow her to be successful for the next three years at Waterford and beyond. It was an absolute pleasure coaching someone who is so coachable.”

Samantha Talavera

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

POSITIONS: Catcher, third base.

NOTABLE: Hit .291 with seven doubles, two homers, 20 runs and 20 RBIs. Stole 12 bases. Had a .385 OBP and a .456 slugging percentage. Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “Samantha proved that she can be successful at any position on the field,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “She is at home behind the plate and she is really in her element. Teams did not challenge her arm when she was catching. She is a lock-down defender with a fielding percentage of .938. Sam will be a huge part of the team next year when she comes back for her senior season.”

Lindsey Thoennes

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Pitcher

NOTABLE: Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year and was named to the District D2/D3 team. Went 17-3 with a 1.21 earned run average. Struck out 186 and walked just 24 in 116 innings. Hit .347 with three doubles, two triples, a homer and 15 RBIs.

QUOTABLE: “Lindsey is a dynamic softball player who has really taken her game to the next level on the pitching mound this season,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Lindsey is a defensive/offensive player on top of bringing her pitching to a new level. She is so strong on defense, grabbing balls up the middle and picking up bunts. She hits well and is a head’s-up baserunner, turning singles into doubles. She defines what a true teammate is. She’s one of the best I have had the opportunity to coach in years.”

Kennedee Clark

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

POSITIONS: First base, catcher

NOTABLE: Hit .638 with a .702 OBP, .830 SLG, and 1.532 OPS. Stole 23 bases in 25 attempts. Hit two homers and drove in 22 runs. Had the highest batting average in the state among Division 3 schools.

QUOTABLE: “Kennedee’s accomplishments on the basketball court are well known and she has been rewarded with a basketball scholarship,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “However, with only two years of softball experience under her belt, Kennedee proved to be one of the best ball players in the area. She is hands down one of the best all-around athletes I’ve had the privilege to coach.”

Ashley Bert

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITIONS: Shortstop, third base.

NOTABLE: Hit .506 with 12 doubles, two triples, and three home runs. Had a OPS of 1.398 and slugging of .815. She earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. She was also honored as Union Grove’s Offensive Player of the Year.

QUOTABLE: “Ashley has an explosive swing that every offensive player should try to copy,” Union Grove coach Don Desotell said. “Her arm strength is also to be admired. Ashely made the transition from third base to shortstop when the team needed her most. Playing shortstop was always in my plans for Ashley when I first saw her throwing mechanics as a talented freshman. Ashley definitely puts in the work during the offseason, which makes her high school coach’s job that much easier.”

Turner Hetland

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Infield

NOTABLE: Hit .404 with nine doubles, two homers and 13 RBIs. Had a .472 OBP and .766 slugging percentage. Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “Turner had a great season and is a true captain and team leader,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “Her offseason preparation work sure paid off this season. She definitely has the love for the game, through her dedication.”

Madi Kaprelian

SCHOOL: Horlick/Park

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Shortstop

NOTABLE: Hit .544 with four doubles, three triple and two homers from the leadoff spot while scoring 22 runs and stealing 12 bases. Kaprelian had a slugging percentage of .581 and an on-base percentage of .581. Earned second-team All-Southeast Conference. She also earned second-team All-District and academic all-conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “Madi really came into her own this year at the plate and as a leader to add to her already incredible playmaking ability and toughness at shortstop,” Horlick/Park coach Greg Harris said. “Madi put in the extra time this off season in the cages and regularly asked to turn the pitching machine up as high it could go so she could develop into a true switch hitter. Madi has the highest softball IQ of any player I’ve coached and her dedication to getting better every day is why she’s getting offers to personal workouts and camps already for the fall. I believe in two more years she will be one of the most accomplished players to wear a Horlick uniform.”

Kati Berezowitz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITIONS: Outfield

NOTABLE: Hit .436, with 15 runs, nine RBIs and stole four bases. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: Kati really had a tremendous sophomore season,” Burlington coach Scott Behnke said. “She was a complete player for us both offensively and defensively. She ran down so many balls for us in outfield gaps and made two fantastic diving catches. She started the season 0 for 11, so her offensive stats could of been even better. She played her best against great competition, as we played a really hard schedule.”

Madison Krueger

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outfield

NOTABLE: Hit .455 with four doubles, one triple, six homers, 34 runs scored and 31 RBIs. Had a .548 OBP and a .766 slugging percentage. She stole six bases and had six sacrifice bunts this season. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “Madison had an excellent senior season and career,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “She has been an absolute joy to coach throughout her life. It is a very special thing to get to coach your daughter at such a high level and end on a ticket to state. Madison has turned out to be a great leader, softball player, mentor, and most important an excellent human being. Madison will take her talents to UW-La Crosse to become a teacher.”

Saydie Evjen

SCHOOL Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITIONS: Outfield

NOTABLE: Hit .442 with five doubles, 28 runs and 18 RBIs. Had a .517 OBP and a .506 slugging percentage. Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. Will attend Carroll University this fall.

QUOTABLE: “Saydie stepped up her productivity and confidence this year,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “She managed four assists from the outfield. Saydie is a warrior at the plate and a tough at-bat for any pitcher. It was fun watching her battle at the plate against Kaukauna at state. She is a leader by example and such an awesome teammate.”