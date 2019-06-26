While Kat Schmierer has been named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in softball, she had some competition for that honor.
Also strongly in the mix was St. Catherine's shortstop Ashley Gerber, who overcame injuries that wiped out much of her high school career to have a spectacular senior season. Schmierer edged Gerber in player-of-the-year voting by a 4-3 margin.
The other two seniors on the team — Horlick catcher Tricia Zimmerman and Waterford outfielder Brooke Walek — also were among those who had seasons to remember.
The first team also included two freshmen in Burlington outfielder Morgan Klein and Waterford infielder Raelynn Barwick. Klein's sister, Josie, was named the county's player of the year last season.
Here are profiles of the first-team players, as selected by the coaches:
Kat Schmierer
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITION: Pitcher
NOTABLE: Hit .400 with a .465 on base percentage, .647 slugging percentage, 13 doubles and one triple and two homers. She scored 36 runs as the leadoff batter with 31 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. She went 18-5 while pitching in every game and set the school record for earned run average at 1.24. She had five shutouts and one no-hitter along with 232 strikeouts. Was named the Metro Classic Player of the Year and earned second-team Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association small division All-State honors.
QUOTABLE: "Kat elevated her game on the mound this season to give the Crusaders their first conference title in 40 years," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "She is the leadoff batter with a great bat and an aggressive runner on the bases along with having quick hands and a great range on the mound as a fielder. Kat has really put in the time in the off-season to take her whole game to another level. Kat is a strong competitor on and off the field and pushes her teammates and coaches to be better. She has high knowledge of the game and loves the game of softball in every way."
Tricia Zimmerman
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Catcher
NOTABLE: Hit .426 with a .451 on-base percentage, a slugging percentage of .702 and a team-high fielding percentage of .945. In 18 games, she had 20 hits and nine extra-base hits, including two home runs. She had a team-high 12 RBI and led the Rebels with six stolen bases. Has committed to play with Cardinal Stritch.
QUOTABLE: "Tricia has steadily improved as a catcher and leader for the Rebels in her four years as a varsity player," Horlick coach Kerry Timler said. “Tricia works really hard during the off season to improve her skills and it showed with her steadily improved offensive and defensive numbers over the years."
Gracie Peterson
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Infield
NOTABLE: Had 29 hits with a .414 average, .487 on-base percentage and a .629 slugging percentage. She had 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 RBIs and 21 scored runs. Was voted second-team All Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: "Gracie is a leader on and off the field," Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. "She has complete focus and discipline at the plate and carries that into defense as well. Gracie is a junior captain that led this team all season long. We could not have accomplished all that we did without her."
Ashley Gerber
SCHOOL: St. Catherine's
CLASS: Senior
POSITIONS: Shortstop, pitcher.
NOTABLE: Hit .618 (42 for 68) with 11 doubles, 11 triples, four homers, 39 RBIs and 38 runs. Had a .675 on-base average and 1.279 slugging percentage. Committed one error in 72 total chances for a .986 fielding percentage Had a 6-3 record with a 4.42 ERA and struck out 61 in 49 innings. Has received an athletic scholarship to Quincy, an NCAA Division II program in Illinois.
QUOTABLE: "She was one of the three best players I've ever been associated with and I've been at this a long time," St. Catherine's coach Keith Ruelle said. "She's an incredible hitter and an incredible fielder. It's amazing how hard she could throw. She also was a good leader for our team."
Angela Slattery
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITIONS: Infielder, pitcher, outfield
NOTABLE: Hit .338 with a .430 on-base average and a .537 slugging percentage. Had nine doubles, two triples and a home run. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. Went 3-2 with a 2.50 earned run average in six games.
QUOTABLE: "Everything Angela did, infield, pitching and outfield, always looked smooth and came natural to her on the defensive end," Union Grove coach Tom Odell said. "She was one of our top hitters and a smart hitter, as well. She was overall a great player and one of our leaders."
Raelynn Barwick
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Freshman
POSITION: Third base
NOTABLE: Hit .465 with a .500 on-base percentage. She had 13 RBIs, 12 runs and 13 stolen bases. She collected 33 hits and had a .535 slugging percentage.
QUOTABLE: "It is fun to coach such a lockdown defender who can also hit," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "Rae gives me her best in every at-bat. She has a presence at the plate. Her reaction to the ball and hand-eye coordination allowed her to keep us in many games."
Morgan Klein
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Freshman
POSITION: Outfield
NOTABLE: Hit .421 with a .475 on-base percentage and a .829 slugging percentage. Had five home runs, two triples, four doubles, 16 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Earned first-team All Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: "Morgan was our leadoff hitter and the defender that changed our game," Waterford coach Ryan Kreuger said. "Morgan has a spark and passion for the game that gets the team going and shows tremendous leadership as a freshman."
Brooke Walek
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Center field
NOTABLE: Hit .440 with a .528 on-base percentage and a .667 Slugging percentage. Had 33 hits, including 11 doubles and two home runs. Had 16 RBIs and scored 25 runs. She was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: "Brooke hit for an average of .525 in the SLC this year," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "Brooke was on varsity for the past four years and she left her mark on the Waterford softball program. Brooke will never be outworked. She has a presence at the plate and does an amazing job against some of the best pitchers in the state. She was our No. 2 hitter and helped us achieve a 12-12 record this year in an extremely tough conference."
Lauren Waiss
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Outfield
NOTABLE: Hit .500 with a .560 on-base percentage, .636 slugging percentage, and OPS of 1.196. Had six doubles, six walks, 22 hits and 16 RBI in 16 games. Did not strike out all season. Was team captain, Case's Offensive Player of the Year, and earned second-team All-Southeast Conference honors.
QUOTABLE: "Lauren was a true team captain and kept her team up when they struggled during a very tough Division 1 SEC schedule," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "She would come into practice and ask, 'Where do you need me this week, Coach?' She always did what was best for the team, playing eight of the nine defensive positions this season."
Courtney DeRosia
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Utility
NOTABLE: Led the Rebels with a .469 batting average, .486 on-base average, 23 hits and 12 RBI. Also scored eight runs and had six extra-base hits in 18 games. Earned second-team All-Southeast Conference honors.
QUOTABLE: “Courtney has a calm outside demeanor, but on the inside, she is a fierce competitor," Horlick coach Kerry Timler said. “Courtney leads our team in so many ways, from the first day of winter workouts when she welcomes and organizes the new players; improving her pitching skills because we need her in that circle, to playing any field position we ask her to play. And she plays them all really well.”
