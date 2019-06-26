When Kat Schmierer is dressed in her softball uniform, there's a good chance you will see her munching on something. Whether it's a sub sandwich, some fruit or pretty much anything else, the ace pitcher for the Racine Lutheran High School softball team isn't going to turn it down.
"She's always eating!," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "We joke about it. As skinny as she is, she has to have a sandwich before the game, she has to eat after the game. I'm like, 'I can't believe how much that girl can eat!"
Call it fuel for the well-oiled pitching machine she has become. After developing into a dominator from within the circle as a sophomore, when she led the Crusaders to their first conference championship since 1979, Schmierer was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year by the county's coaches.
Schmierer, who was also the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year and second-team Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association All-State among small schools, won by a 4-3 vote over St. Catherine's senior shortstop Ashley Gerber. She joins Liz Scott, a 2013 Lutheran graduate, as the only players from the program to be named the county's player of the year.
"My comment to her was, she's raised the bar," said Demuth, who was voted the county's coach of the year. "Now she's really set her standards high for next year."
Just think about how dominating Schmierer will be if she makes a jump similar to the one she made between her freshman and sophomore seasons.
She improved her record from 10-13 to 18-5. She lowered her earned run average from 4.15 to 1.24 and increased her strikeouts from 159 to 232.
Pitching just three more innings (141⅓ to 138⅓) as a sophomore, Schmierer also lowered her walks from 64 to 42 and hits allowed from 148 to 94.
"I'm definitely blessed with how far I've come this year," Schmierer said. "Everybody on the team is very supportive and that's really pushed me."
And then there are her frequent snacks.
"Everybody knows I'm the big eater," said the 5-foot-7, 133-pound Schmierer. "If somebody has pretzels out, be ready because Kat's going to ask for a handful. It's just something everybody knows about me."
Is there a correlation between her appetite and her success in the circle? Schmierer thinks so.
"I think that eating and maintaining a good weight has helped me a lot," she said.
A great deal of credit also belongs to her teammates, who supported Schmierer far more effectively this season. The Crusaders' team batting average improved from .250 last year to .349. And in the same amount of games as last season (23), the Crusaders produced a sharp increase in runs (152 to 220), hits (147 to 228) and RBIs (127 to 191).
According to Demuth, four Lutheran starters — Calla Bixler, Lynnae Newell, Sydney Hoover and Alexis Peterson — improved their batting averages by more than 200 points this season.
All of that made for a far more relaxed pitcher.
"I'm way more relaxed," Schmierer said. "Freshman year, I did pretty good under pressure, but it is a bit of a strain. But this year, it was real nice knowing I had a real solid team behind me."
Schmierer, who is a triplet, has led by example. As a student of pitching coach Lindsay Roecker, who has numerous clients in Southwest Wisconsin, Schmierer demonstrated early that she is dedicated to her craft.
"She always comes early," said Roecker, who instructs Schmierer in one-hour sessions. "So she's pitching for an hour and a half to two hours every time she pitches with me.
"And she doesn't take breaks and she doesn't get tired. She's just a strong girl who's in great shape."
It looks like the Schmierer family could leave quite a legacy at Lutheran. After Kat graduates in 2021, little sister Olivia will be enrolling at Lutheran that fall. She's a pitcher, too.
"I feel like she's on a pretty good pace, as I am," Schmierer said. "She likes it a lot and she's on a good path."
• Demuth became a grandmother on March 12 when daughter, Amber, gave birth to a son in Lansing, Mich. Once she returned, Demuth coached a team that won 17 of 18 games after a 1-3 start and earned the program's first conference championship since 1979, the spring before Demuth enrolled at Lutheran as a freshman.
With the strong support of assistants Pat Hetland, Elaine Wilson and Jim Aumann, the Crusaders improved from 10-13 to 18-5. They also improved across the board in every statistic.
Seeded just fifth for the postseason despite its record, Lutheran opened regional play with a 6-5 victory over Deerfield. Schmierer hit a home run on the first pitch of the game and went on to strike out 10 in leading the Crusaders to the victory.
They went on to have a creditable performance in a 4-0 regional championship loss to top-ranked and defending state championship Horicon, which went on to win another WIAA Division 4 title.
"Last year, we lost eight games by one or two runs," said the 53-year-old Demuth, who has been the Crusaders' coach since 2003. "And I had five freshmen on that team. We lost one senior last year and I kind of knew they were on the cusp of being good. This year, they just all turned it around."
