All-County softball: Lutheran's Schmierer continued her excellence, leads first team

QUOTABLE: "Morgan had an exceptional season this year and it comes from her hard work and dedication to the sport," Burlington coach Val Auseth said. "She is a strong constant for our team both offensively and defensively. She shows great leadership and tremendous energy and excitement for the game."

Kathryn Schmierer

NOTABLE: Hit .478 (33 for 69) with 8 doubles, 1 triples, 3 homers, 30 RBIs and 35 runs with 24 stolen bases. Had a .575 on-base average and .753 slugging percentage. Committed 3 errors in 56 total chances for a .944 fielding percentage Had a 18-4 record with a .84 ERA and struck out 230 in 116.1 innings. Has received an athletic scholarship to Rider University, an NCAA Division I program in New Jersey. Kat was Metro Classic player of the year; All-District Player, and first-team small schools All-State.

QUOTABLE: "As a senior and as the ace in the circle for Lutheran, she put together one of the most dominant pitching campaigns by a Racine Lutheran softball player in the last decade," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "Kat worked very hard to take her pitching to the next level. She is a very talented softball player in every aspect of the game & devotes herself to getting better all the time. She is a true game player and expects so much of herself. It showed with all her success in softball career at Racine Lutheran."