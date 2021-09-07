All-County softball: Lutheran's Schmierer continued her excellence, leads first team

Under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic, high school softball resumed in Racine County last spring and what a season it turned out to be.
Racine Lutheran senior Kat Schmierer, who was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2019, was better than ever. The Rider recruit went out on top with an 18-4 record and also hit .478 with 30 RBIs.
But Burlington junior Morgan Klein ended up being voted the county's player of the year after leading the Demons' to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals in June. Klein edged Schmierer by two votes for the honor.
Burlington, which went 22-5 and made its fifth state tournament appearance, had four other players on the team. Molly Berezowitz joined Klein on the first team while Kenna Kornely and sisters Meaghan and Kendra Baumeister were second team.
Here are profiles on the 10 first-team players, as voted on by the coaches:
Morgan Klein
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Junior
POSITIONS: Pitcher, Outfield
NOTABLE: Hit .535 (46 for 86) with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 9 homers, 28 RBIs and 39 runs. Had a .564 on-base average and 1.035 slugging percentage. Fielding percentage .927 Had a 20-3 record with a 1.49 ERA and struck out 219 in 140 innings pitched.
QUOTABLE: "Morgan had an exceptional season this year and it comes from her hard work and dedication to the sport," Burlington coach Val Auseth said. "She is a strong constant for our team both offensively and defensively. She shows great leadership and tremendous energy and excitement for the game."
Kathryn Schmierer
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Pitcher
NOTABLE: Hit .478 (33 for 69) with 8 doubles, 1 triples, 3 homers, 30 RBIs and 35 runs with 24 stolen bases. Had a .575 on-base average and .753 slugging percentage. Committed 3 errors in 56 total chances for a .944 fielding percentage Had a 18-4 record with a .84 ERA and struck out 230 in 116.1 innings. Has received an athletic scholarship to Rider University, an NCAA Division I program in New Jersey. Kat was Metro Classic player of the year; All-District Player, and first-team small schools All-State.
QUOTABLE: "As a senior and as the ace in the circle for Lutheran, she put together one of the most dominant pitching campaigns by a Racine Lutheran softball player in the last decade," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "Kat worked very hard to take her pitching to the next level. She is a very talented softball player in every aspect of the game & devotes herself to getting better all the time. She is a true game player and expects so much of herself. It showed with all her success in softball career at Racine Lutheran."
Brynn Van Swol
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITION: Catcher
NOTABLE: Very few teams dared to try and steal against her," Union Grove coach Don Desotell said. Allowed only five passed balls in 117 innings. Hit .462 with a .548 on-base average and a .500 slugging percentage. Did not commit an error in 112 chances.
QUOTABLE: "She had only 32 plate appearances due splitting time the first half of the season with my other sophomore catcher along with me being a first year head coach at Union Grove and not figuring out until late in the season that she was our No. 1 catcher," Desotel said. "She often played flex until the second half of the season when she started to play both catcher and hit."
Paige Thomas
SCHOOL: Case
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Third base
NOTABLE: Hit .611, with an on-base percentage of .674, and a slugging percentage of 1.702. Had five doubles, two triples, two homers and 18 RBIs. First-team All-Southeast Conference. Has committed to St. Xavier.
QUOTABLE: "Paige was a true leader of a team that really needed one, because of starting five freshman," Case coach Danny Ayala said. "Paige helped each of them on and off the field."
McKenzie Burns
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Shortstop
NOTABLE: Hit .515 (34 for 66) with 6 doubles, 11 triples, 1 grand slam, 30 RBIs and 31 runs. Had a .590 on-base average and .681 slugging percentage. Has a fielding percentage of .909. Was first-team All-Metro Classic Conference and All-District 6. She plans to continue to play for Milwaukee Area Technical College.
QUOTABLE: "Mac really stepped her game this year," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "She moved to shortstop and became the leader in the infield, keeping everyone focused. She has a strong knowledge of the game and is a natural at the shortstop spot. She brings skills to the game that are hard to teach. It was exciting to see Mac have her best season on the field and at the plate this year. She was one of the dominant seniors to help the team go 18-4 this season."
Rae Barwick
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Shortstop
NOTABLE: Hit .459 (39 for 85) with 4 doubles, 1 triples, 6 RBIs and 27 runs with 17 stolen bases. Had a .515 on-base average and .529 slugging percentage. Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: "As a junior here at Waterford she led by example on the field," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "She can lay down a bunt whenever needed and is always found on the base paths."
Molly Berezowitz
SCHOOL: Burlington
CLASS: Sophomore
POSITION: Second base
NOTABLE: Hit .372 with 29 hits (29 for 78), 18 RBIs and 16 runs. Had a .425 on-base average and 1.279 slugging percentage.
QUOTABLE: "Molly did a great job this season as a lefty slapper for us," Burlington coach Val Auseth said. "She puts the ball in play and just creates pressure on the defense, especially with runners on. Molly played a great second base for us this season with 28 putouts and 26 assists."
Alexis Peterson
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Center field
NOTABLE: Hit .480 (36 for 75) with 8 doubles, one triple, 23 RBIs and 29 runs. Had a .500 on-base average and .608 slugging percentage. Did not commit an error as a senior.. Second-team All-Metro Classic Conference and honorable mention All-District 6. Plans to play for Ripon.
QUOTABLE: "Alexis was the leader in the outfield and she has progressively become a stronger player each year in high school," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "This year, she played incredible defense and had a strong presence in the batter's box and on the bases. She is one of the hardest working players and will always do what’s best for the team. Alexis was one of the five dominant seniors that helped the team go 18-4 this year."
Olivia Brieske
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Junior
POSITION: Outfield
NOTABLE: Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and was named Union Grove's Defensive Player of the Year. Hit .356 with a .461 on-base average.
QUOTABLE: "She usually hit in the top of the lineup due to her strong bat and speed," Union Grove coach Don Desotell said. "In my opinion, she was the best center fielder in the SLC. Her long strides and speed covered a lot of ground. She is a true competitor who has the tenacity to play the game the way every coach desires."
Rylee Schaaf
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Senior
POSITION: Right Field
NOTABLE: Hit .447 (38 for 85) with 8 doubles, 3 homers, 27 RBIs and 23 runs with 6 stolen bases. Had a .460 on-base average and .647 slugging percentage. Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and represented the SLC in the senior game.
QUOTABLE: "As a senior here at Waterford, she was a true leader," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "Rylee led by example and her positivity will be missed."