All-County softball: Burlington's Klein named Player of the Year

“Not only was my pitching on, but I was getting on base as well,” Klein said. “I also had the whole team behind me both defensively and offensively.”

Expect more of the same next spring. Most of Burlington’s team returns and Klein, who works with her father throughout the year on her pitching, should be even better.

“As my pitching coach, my dad is definitely one to keep me working on what I’m bad at or could be better at,” Klein said. “He also does a very good job at calling pitches during the games, keeping the batters off balance.”

Whether another trip to state next season is in the cards remains to be seen. For Klein, the fun will come in trying to get back there.

“My goal this upcoming season is to definitely enjoy it and live in the moment,” she said. “Getting to state is what everyone wishes for and getting there would definitely be another goal of mine, but I also want to enjoy the moments and games it takes to get there.

“I think that anyone can get better no matter how good you already are. I definitely want to work on improving endurance and stamina going forward so that way I can be playing at my best for a longer period.”