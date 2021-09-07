All-County softball: Burlington's Klein named Player of the Year

Just as her mother and sister did, Morgan Klein has made her impact on the Burlington High School softball program.
In 1984, the former Candee Fiebelkorn was patrolling center fielder for the Demons when they won the WIAA Division 1 championship.
Thirty four years later, Josie Klein was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year after leading Burlington to a runner-up finish at the state tournament.
It was Morgan Klein’s turn in June, when she was the cornerstone of a team that returned to the state tournament for the fifth time in the program’s history. The Demons reached the semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Kaukauna.
The junior matched her sister’s status as a county player of the year after hitting .535, with nine homers and 28 RBIs and going 20-3 with a 1.49 ERA. She struck out 219 in 140 innings.
Klein won the honor by two votes over Racine Lutheran senior pitcher Kat Schmierer, who was the county’s player of the year as a sophomore in 2019 (there wasn’t a season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
“This season was definitely something to remember for years to come,” Klein said. “Not only did we make it far in the playoffs, but I had a great time playing with my teammates. Without my teammates and coaches, the experience would not be the same, and for the worse.
“Although during the season I didn’t get to work outside of games as much as I would have liked, the chances I did get — usually after practices — to work were spent getting better for the games to come.”
Thirty miles to the east of Burlington, Schmierer picked up from where she left off in 2019 with an 18-4 record. But as exceptional as Schmierer was, Waterford coach Ryan Krueger felt it was Klein’s turn this season.
“Morgan Klein is definitely deserving of the Player of the Year,” Krueger said. “She went 3 for 7 against us and collected five of the 12 RBIs in our two meetings with them.
“As a coach, we had to try and game plan around her at the plate and prepare for her on the mound. She is the real deal and it is fun to try to compete against a girl with so much talent.”
Under second-year coach Val Auseth, a former NCAA Division III All-American at UW-Whitewater, Burlington was an opportunistic team that relied on timely hitting and smart base running.
But the player who clearly drove the Demons was Klein. She was at her best June 23 in a sectional championship against Oregon, sending the Demons back to the state tournament with a 6-0 victory.
With her father, Jeff, calling her pitches as a Burlington coach, Klein pitched the first no-hitter of her career, struck out 11 and was one walk from pitching perfect game. She also went 3 for 4.
“Not only was my pitching on, but I was getting on base as well,” Klein said. “I also had the whole team behind me both defensively and offensively.”
Expect more of the same next spring. Most of Burlington’s team returns and Klein, who works with her father throughout the year on her pitching, should be even better.
“As my pitching coach, my dad is definitely one to keep me working on what I’m bad at or could be better at,” Klein said. “He also does a very good job at calling pitches during the games, keeping the batters off balance.”
Whether another trip to state next season is in the cards remains to be seen. For Klein, the fun will come in trying to get back there.
“My goal this upcoming season is to definitely enjoy it and live in the moment,” she said. “Getting to state is what everyone wishes for and getting there would definitely be another goal of mine, but I also want to enjoy the moments and games it takes to get there.
“I think that anyone can get better no matter how good you already are. I definitely want to work on improving endurance and stamina going forward so that way I can be playing at my best for a longer period.”
COACH OF THE YEAR: When Auseth took over the Demons’ program in 2019 following its appearance in the Division 1 championship game on year earlier, her young team went 10-14.
After a year off because of the global pandemic, it all came together last spring for the Demons. Following a 3-2 loss May 1 to Janesville Parker, the Demons set themselves up for a memorable season with an 11-game winning streak.
While the Demons were edged by Elkhorn by one game for the Southern Lakes Conference championship, they defeated the Elks 9-6 in a sectional semifinal en route to qualifying for the state tournament.
Auseth went on to be named the county’ coach of the year.
“Our first loss came very early in the season and we knew we needed to reset and throughout the season we kept our focus one game at a time and didn’t look past anyone,” Auseth said. “We played a tough schedule, competing against some of the higher ranked teams in the state and this team played to their ability.
“I think the girls were most excited to face Elkhorn for a third time which was during the sectional semifinals. We made some changes to our defense and a few offensive strategies as well and it worked in our favor as we defeated Elkhorn 9-6 to move on to sectional finals where we defeated Oregon 6-0.”
And then came the big reward.
“Making a state run with this group of girls and coaching staff was so special,” Auseth said. “With being out of school since the middle of May, the Demons put in a tremendous amount of time during their summer vacation and that dedication to the team and their love of the sport is exactly what brought them to state.”