All-County Player of the Year: Roberts earns ultimate prize, earns third county honor

Norah Roberts recently received some important news the way most young people receive their news these days.

On her mobile phone.

A text from her coach, Eric Swanson, provided the Union Grove High School junior a video link, and that was followed by another text from Swanson that said "STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR.”

The video on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin website announced the All-State team, leading off with the State Player of the Year — Roberts.

“He texted me the link and right away I knew,” said Roberts, the first Racine County girls golfer to earn the award in 20 years. “It was definitely a little bit of a surprise, but because I had a good season. I knew that I was one of the players in contention for it.

“It is an amazing accomplishment, and one that I have wanted to earn for a few years now.”

Roberts, who also was voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year for the third straight year, definitely deserved the state award.

She had a season to remember, finishing with a run of tournament victories that included a 69 at the Janesville Parker Invitational, 72s in the Racine County Invitational and in the Southern Lakes Conference tournaments, and 71s in the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional and Westosha Central Sectional.

The only tournament she didn’t win was the state tournament, recovering from a first-round 75 with a final-round 71 and a total of 146 to tie for second. Union Grove tied for sixth at state.

“There are so many great players in the state and the fact that among all of those great players she earned Player of the Year honors is incredible,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She has put in so much time over the past year to take her game to the next level, I am glad to see it pay off.”

It was a foregone conclusion she would be the county Player of the Year, even without the state accolade. In addition to first-team All-State honors for the second straight year, she set the all-time county record for low nine-hole average. Her 36.3 broke the record of 36.8 set in 2013 by Prairie’s Sienna Chapman, the last county player to earn back-to-back All-State first team honors.

“It is such an honor to be named Racine County Player of the Year for the third straight year,” Roberts said. “There are some really good players in our county, such as Sophia Lawler from Prairie, Ella Million from Case and all my teammates here at Union Grove that are all deserving of this award as well.”

Lawler, who had the second-best season average of 40.5, was also nominated for the award by the county’s coaches.

Golfers with this kind of talent don’t come around often. Before Roberts, St. Catherine’s Sarah Busey was first-team All-State in 2016 after winning the Division 2 title. Before Chapman, the last All-State first-team selection was Molly Redfearn of Park in 2000 and 2001; she won the Division 1 state title in 2001 and was state Player of the Year.

Keep in mind Roberts has one more year left and her track record suggests she will be even better for her senior year.

Roberts plays a pretty intense summer schedule, including the Wisconsin Women’s State Open, State Amateur and a regular schedule on the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour, in which she was the state Player of the Year.

“I had a really good summer golf season that pushed me into the high school season with a lot of confidence,” she said. “When I get into one of the heavier weighted tournaments such as regionals and sectionals there is a lot of pressure riding on that.

“The experience that I have gained over my summer schedule and the competition I play against has really helped my confidence this year.”

Aside from her playing schedule, her practice time is well spent.

“The first thing that helps me to keep improving is setting goals at the beginning of the season,” she said. “I don't necessarily want to set goals that are too far out of reach, but also not too attainable where I don't have to work hard."

“Everyday when I go out to the course, whether that is to play or to practice, I always want to be thinking about what I'm working towards.”

The Broncos will lose just one player to graduation, Ali Torhorst, and have a chance to get back to state again. Roberts was probably more pleased with her team’s performance than her own. They set a record for low 18-hole score (306 at the regional) and won their first sectional title with 310.

“All of the girls worked so hard and played so well,” Roberts said. “I am so proud of all of them. We had solid consistent play this year which really helped us achieve some pretty incredible things.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0