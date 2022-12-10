All-County Player of the Year: Horlick's Fletcher back with a bang

RACINE — For any kids out there who aspire to be the next Blake Fletcher, try on one of his typical days during the football season on for size.

Let’s see here. His alarm clock went off every morning at 4:45. By 5:30, he was in Horlick’s weight room, pumping iron for an hour. Then he would sit with his dad, Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, to break down film for 30 minutes.

After a quick shower, he would start his classes at 7:15. From 3:15-6 p.m., he was throwing around his body during football practice. Then it was back home, where he would shower, eat dinner and then hit the books until maybe 10 or 11.

Before he knew it, that alarm clock would ring again. And Fletcher would push himself through another day.

But that’s how he got to become just the third two-time All-Racine County Player of the Year. That’s how he got to become a first-team Associated Press All-State linebacker. That’s why he has been ranked No. 1 in his class through his four years at Horlick.

And that’s why new Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell paid him a visit at Horlick Dec. 2, shortly after Fickell was hired to replace interim coach Jim Leonhard.

It’s called commitment and Fletcher burns to succeed at everything he does.

“I’ve been watching Blake for four years and he was one of the most game-ready freshmen I’ve ever seen,” Oak Creek coach Joel Paar said. “He came in physically ready to compete at a high level and he’s been an outstanding competitor ever since he got out onto the field.

“The thing that most stands out about Blake is his mental capacity to basically be a coach on the field. That just happens to be his dad, but I think if his dad is thinking about something, Blake’s already thought of it and brought it out on the field.

“It’s pretty impressive to see that much football knowledge and savvy.”

Although Fletcher played as a freshman, he truly arrived on the scene as a sophomore during spring 2021 alternate season. The COVID-19 pandemic had wiped out Horlick’s 2020 season, but instead of stewing about the circumstances, Fletcher used that time to push himself in the weight room.

Call it a blessing in disguise.

“I don’t know if I would have been able to put the muscle mass and weight on that I did during COVID,” Fletcher said.

When he finally got to play during the spring 2021 alternate season, Fletcher was a force. Playing on a team with low numbers largely because of the pandemic, Fletcher primary force for Horlick, which went 6-1 during that shortened season.

And when the Associated Press decided to pick an All-State team for that spring season (it had already selected a team for the teams that had played during the 2020 fall season), Fletcher was a first-team linebacker.

But then came Sept. 3, 2021, when Fletcher suffered a broken leg while while rolling to his right and trying to find a receiver as Horlick’s quarterback during a game against Oak Creek. His junior season was over by the third game.

Going into his senior season, Fletcher was healthy and happy to again handle the difficult double of being the quarterback of Horlick’s offense and defense. It’s a responsibility that his father concedes was a lot of ask of any high school kid.

“We put so much on his shoulders as the leader of our offense and defense,” Brian Fletcher said. “He was making all the calls, all the adjustments … it was like having a coach on the field on both sides of the ball.

“I don’t think there was any kid I ever coached or in the state this year who had more riding on his shoulders. When we needed some big yards, when we needed a play in a crunch situation, he was our go to-guy and everybody knew he was going to be carrying the ball.”

In addition to leading Division 1 with an averaged of 9.2 tackles per game, this is what Blake Fletcher accomplished on offense: He led Horlick in rushing with 815 yards and 14 touchdowns and he completed 59 of 103 passes for 627 yards and three touchdowns.

Paar could only admire what he was seeing from the other side of the field.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Paar said of the double. “I don’t know many kids who could do that. We have a pretty high-level quarterback and a high-level linebacker and they would both be athletically good enough to play on the other side of the ball, but you put yourself at a risk, because you lose two players instead of just losing one.

“For him to play a healthy three out of four years at a high level is a true tribute to him and his conditioning and his willingness to do whatever it takes. To make it through a season at the level Blake did this year is something of high note.”

Where does Fletcher go from here? He is strongly considering an offer to play for the Air Force starting next season. And new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell went to the extent of visiting Fletcher at Horlick shortly after getting hired.

As of this writing, Fletcher is still undecided about where he will go. What is known is that he has left a legacy at Horlick, which will be continued by his three younger brothers (Carson Fletcher was a first-team All-County linebacker as a sophomore this season).

What is also known is that Fletcher will succeed wherever he goes. That’s how he was raised by his father and mother, the former Jenee Cupertino who competed in track at Horlick.

“My parents instilled in me at a young age that if I wanted to be successful and do great things, I was going to have to work hard towards it,” Blake Fletcher said. “I wasn’t the most naturally gifted and they told me, ‘If you have dreams of going D-I, you need to put everything you can into it.’

“And I did. I worked as hard as I possibly could and I ultimately accomplished some of my biggest goals.”