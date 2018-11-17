Maddie Berezowitz did not put up big numbers for the Burlington High School girls volleyball team.
But there was probably no player more valuable to her team than the senior outside hitter.
Her leadership and willingness to give up filling the stat sheet in order to make her team the best it could be was one of the main reasons the Demons were able to win their second straight WIAA Division 1 state championship and fourth overall since 2011.
That was good enough for Racine County’s 10 coaches, who voted Berezowitz as the All-County Player of the Year for girls volleyball.
“Not at all,” she answered when asked if she expected to win the award. “When my coach called me, I was thrown off for sure, but I’m honored to say the least.”
Berezowitz is no stranger to the All-County first team, on which she is joined by two of her teammates, junior setter Kaley Blake and sophomore libero Samantha Naber. Berezowitz was the first-team libero two years ago as a sophomore as she helped Burlington to a state runner-up finish.
Last year, as a junior, Demons co-head coaches Dan Lynch and Teri Little moved Berezowitz from libero to outside hitter, where her skills were most needed. She didn’t have big numbers, but was a factor in Burlington’s state title.
The adjustment wasn’t difficult physically, but the mental approach between the two positions is different.
“When you go to hitting (from libero), it’s a big role,” said Berezowitz, who plays libero for her club team, the Milwaukee Sting. “The mental game is so much different when hitting. You take on the pressure of knowing when is a good time to get a kill.”
With Naber, an All-State first-team libero in the lineup, Berezowitz remained at outside hitter this season. She had modest statistics — 76 kills, 16 aces and 206 digs through sectional play — but came up big in the state tournament.
In the title match, a 3-1 victory over Oconomowoc, Berezowitz had 11 kills, one of four players with double-digit kills, and 15 digs. Two of her kills came in the final stages of a 30-28 victory in the second set that tied the match at 1-1.
That type of performance is why she earned the Player of the Year honor.
“Maddie is a very confident player and an incredible leader,” Lynch said.
Berezowitz said she was able to be such a strong leader because of following the example of the players who came before her, starting with her freshman year.
“When I was a freshman, we had nine seniors and it was a great experience,” Berezowitz said. “In my sophomore year, we had phenomenal leaders. We were the underdogs (at state), but ended up in the state final.
“That challenged me, since I had to step in my role (as libero) and expect more of myself.”
Berezowitz said the mentality of Burlington volleyball is to play in November (at the state tournament) every year, and they have done that all but one season from 2009 to 2018, missing only in 2013.
“You have to challenge yourself to not settle and to be the best,” she said. “The mentality is you want to play in November. You work to be your best and grow as a player and a person.”
She was recruited as a libero by several schools and the University of Kentucky is where she will continue her volleyball career. She is hoping to play right away and knows it will take continued hard work to make that happen.
“I know my role from the get go will not be as significant as it will be in the future,” she said. “I have to continue to work on what I learned in high school (and club) and mentally be able to play at that higher level of volleyball.
“I hope to have a significant impact.”
Berezowitz plans to major in business management and minor in coaching and Spanish. Her ultimate goal is to be a college athletic director.
