The Berezowitz tradition of excellence continues at Burlington High School.

Four years after her sister, Maddie, was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in girls volleyball, Molly has earned that same honor as a senior. What's more, the Berezowitz reign just may continue since a third sister, sophomore Katie, was also voted to the first team this season.

"They're extremely talented," Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. "However, what they have in talent they completely surpass in dedication. I have never seen a more dedicated, disciplined group of kids.

"All three of them are relentlessly in the gym, working to better their game. They'll pretty much come home from a match or tournament and, if they weren't happy with the way they played, they are going back to the gym and serving and passing with each other. They keep forcing themselves to grow."

For Molly, that dedication goes back to her childhood years. Encouraged by her father Steve, longtime coach of the Burlington boys basketball team, to challenge herself by "doing what others don't," Molly refused to settle for just anything in volleyball.

"I started playing at the Burlington Elite Volleyball Club when I was 7 and played there for six years," she said. "I then decided I wanted to continue playing at a higher level, so I decided to try out for the Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club. At age 13, I made the lowest-level team.

"Most people would be happy to make any team at Sting, but I wasn't going to settle on the lowest level. Here I am six years later on the highest team. Last year, we won the national championship and I was named an All-American.

"Through this process, I learned how to persevere through difficult times. I also learned how, in the end, how work truly pays off."

By the time she reached Burlington as a freshman in the fall of 2019, Berezowitz was poised to help the Demons continue their run of excellence. She did just that.

During her four high school seasons, Burlington went 132-16 and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 Tournament each year. The Demons also won four consecutive Southern Lakes Conference championships with a record of 34-0.

About all the eluded Berezowitz was the program's fifth state championship. Maddie Berezowitz, a member of Kentucky's 2020 NCAA championship team, was a part of the Demons' two most recent teams to win a title in 2017 and '18.

The closest she came to helping bring back a championship trophy was her sophomore season in 2020, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Burlington advanced to the championship game, where it lost to Hamilton 18-25, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25.

"In the past four seasons, we have fallen short of a state championship," Berezowitz said. "Although this has been a dream since I was a little girl, I have no regrets about my high school volleyball career.

"I believe that I did all that I could to help Burlington make four good runs in the state tournament."

That was especially the case her senior season. For the good of the team, Berezowitz made the transition from her natural position of libero to play outside hitter. She responded with 53 aces, 140 kills and 333 digs as the Demons matched their 38-5 record from the previous season.

"It was a team-based need," Little said. "We were deep in the libero position with her younger sister behind her as well as other talented back-row kids. We had a need to fill out on our outside hitter spot, so that was a way for us to get our best personnel on the court.

"With our kids, unfortunately, it's a blessing and a curse. We have very talented kids, so they're well-rounded and they often have to play out of position for us throughout their career."

Berezowitz not only was happy to make the switch, she cherished the opportunity.

"I wanted to do whatever was best for our team and it was amazing that I had the opportunity to play outside instead of libero," she said.

Berezowitz will take her positive energy and undeniable talent to Marquette, which has been traditionally strong under coach Ryan Theis. She will be reunited with former Burlington teammate Samantha Naber, who was named the county's Player of the Year as a senior in 2019.

"I am very excited to continue playing volleyball at Marquette," Berezowitz said. "I know that moving from volleyball and club volleyball to college volleyball is a huge change. I am ready for the challenge. I am excited to get out of my comfort zone and meet new people.

"I am also extremely excited to play with Sam again. I loved playing with her for two years at Burlington, so I am looking forward to playing another two years with Sam."

Little knows Berezowitz will be up for the challenge.

"She's just very determined and never wants to settle," Little said. "Rather than focusing on the things she's doing great and settling for those accomplishments, she works to find where she can continue to get better.

"What's good is great, but I don't want to stop there."