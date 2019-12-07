All-County girls volleyball: First-team players made it to big stage

Karlee Lois

NOTABLE: The team captain was named the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year as a senior. Was honorable mention on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team and also received n academic award. Was voted Union Grove’s Most Valuable Player each of her four years. Broke the school assist record with 947. Was named to the All-Tournament team at the UW-Whitewater Invitational. Finished the season with 71 aces, 180 kills, 32 blocks, 947 assists and 407 digs. Signed with Wheeling University, a Division II program in Wheeling, W. Va., where she will play volleyball and study Exercise Science and Psychology.

QUOTABLE: “Karlee is a great all-around player on the court,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “She is strong both offensively and defensively which is why her past teammates have nominated her for our team MVP the past four years. Karlee makes it difficult for opposing teams to read who she is giving the ball to. She has to ability to force blockers to commit to her while she is the front row because she can be very effective and tricky going over on the second ball. This also helped out other hitters on our team be more successful. We will definitely miss Karlee’s hustle and aggressive plays next season.”