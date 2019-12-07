All-County girls volleyball: First-team players made it to big stage

While a girls volleyball team from Racine County didn’t win a state championship, this area remains an epicenter for elite players.
That was underscored from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, when Burlington, Catholic Central and Union Grove each participated in the WIAA state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Burlington advanced for the 10th time in 11 seasons, Catholic Central went for the second straight year and Union Grove made its first visit since 1985.
All seven first-team players on the All-Racine County girls volleyball team played in the Resch Center that weekend. Here are profiles on those players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Sam Naber
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Libero
NOTABLE: First team Division 1 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and Southern Lakes Conference. Had 428 digs and 59 aces.
QUOTABLE: “Naber is gritty,” Burlington co-coach Terri Little said. “She is a relentless defender with an intense competitiveness that means she will do anything she can to win. Couple that with strong ball-control skills and great feet and she has all the skills of an elite libero.”
Karlee Lois
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Setter
NOTABLE: The team captain was named the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year as a senior. Was honorable mention on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team and also received n academic award. Was voted Union Grove’s Most Valuable Player each of her four years. Broke the school assist record with 947. Was named to the All-Tournament team at the UW-Whitewater Invitational. Finished the season with 71 aces, 180 kills, 32 blocks, 947 assists and 407 digs. Signed with Wheeling University, a Division II program in Wheeling, W. Va., where she will play volleyball and study Exercise Science and Psychology.
QUOTABLE: “Karlee is a great all-around player on the court,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “She is strong both offensively and defensively which is why her past teammates have nominated her for our team MVP the past four years. Karlee makes it difficult for opposing teams to read who she is giving the ball to. She has to ability to force blockers to commit to her while she is the front row because she can be very effective and tricky going over on the second ball. This also helped out other hitters on our team be more successful. We will definitely miss Karlee’s hustle and aggressive plays next season.”
Olivia Dir
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Outside hitter
NOTABLE: The team captain earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors and was honorable mention on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association team. Received a WVCA Academic Award. Broke Union Grove’s career kill record with 1,590. Finished the season with 465 kills, 21 blocks, 68 aces and 347 digs. Signed with Division II Northwest Missouri State University to play volleyball and study Food Science.
QUOTABLE: “Olivia was our go-to hitter when we were stuck in a rotation even when she was in the back row,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “She had a great performance at the state tournament, totaling 20 kills and 17 digs. Olivia was a starting outside hitter the past four years. This past year, she was very effective during big matches, especially at the Sprawl. We played a lot of great competition that weekend and she played well all around to help our team finish third.”
Kelsey Henderson
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Libero
NOTABLE: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Honorable mention on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team. Received a WVCA Academic Award. Broke Union Grove’s career dig record with 1,961. Finished the season with 42 aces, 140 assists, 510 digs. Will attend Iowa State next year to study Agricultural Business and Animal Science.
QUOTABLE: “Kelsey is a phenomenal leader on our team,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “She was the starting libero the past four years and kept a positive attitude throughout the season. She always put the team first and helped develop a great culture throughout the volleyball program. Kelsey was strong on serve receive and many teams would keep the ball away from her. She was well respected throughout the Southern Lakes Conference by earning a spot on first team.”
Kaley Blake
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Setter
NOTABLE: First team on Division 1 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and Southern Lakes Conference teams. Had 633 assists, 46 kills, 41 aces, and 175 digs. Will play for UW-Milwaukee next season.
QUOTABLE: “Blake runs the show,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “With the opportunities she creates for her hitters and ability she has to read each play, she constantly is in command of the offense. She is truly one of the elite setters. Additionally, she impacts the game with her aggressive serving and strong defense as well.”
Emily Alan
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Middle blocker
NOTABLE: Second team Division 1 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State and first team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Will play for UIPUI next season. Had 309 kills with a 0.384 kill percentage, 54 solo block kills and 31 block assists.
QUOTABLE: “Alan became an incredible physical force at the net over her career,” Burlington co-coach coach Teri Little said. “This season, she established herself with the other elite middles in the state both with her imposing block and powerful offense.”
Sammie Seib
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Outside hitter
NOTABLE: Three-time first-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Two-time Division 4 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State. Two-time Division 4 All-State Tournament Team. Finished with 542 kills, 64 aces, 361 digs, .305 hitting percentage. Was Team Captain.
QUOTABLE: “Sammie is a complete player,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “She’s an outstanding athlete, explosive jumper, great passer, terminating hitter and, most importantly, a good teammate. Sammie is always very focused and hard working on the court. When things are going well or poorly she is the same person. “