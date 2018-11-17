There are two things to note on this year’s All-Racine County high school girls volleyball team.
First, back-to-back WIAA Division 1 state champion Burlington dominated the first team with three selections, the third straight year the Demons have had at least three first-team selections (they had four in 2016).
Second, four of the first-team members are repeat performers from last year.
Leading the team is Player of the Year Maddie Berezowitz from Burlington and she is joined by junior Kaley Blake and sophomore Samantha Naber, fellow Demons and two of the back-to-back first-team selections.
Rounding out the first team are Prairie senior Jolie Larson and Union Grove junior Karlee Lois, also on the first team for the second straight year, along with Waterford sophomore Mariah Grunze and Catholic Central sophomore Sammie Seib.
Here are capsule looks at the seven first-team members:
Maddie Berezowitz
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Outside hitter
NOTABLE: Berezowitz earned Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State second-team honors and All-Southern Lakes Conference second-team honors; she was a first-team libero on the All-County team as a sophomore, then played outside hitter the last two years; Berezowitz had 76 kills, 16 aces and 206 digs this season through sectional play; she played on four WIAA Division 1 state tournament teams in volleyball, including the 2016 runner-up team and two straight state title teams, and she was a member of the state Division 1 runner-up Demons softball team last spring; Berezowitz plays libero with the Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club; she was recruited as a libero by the University of Kentucky and will play for the Wildcats next year; Berezowitz ranks in the top 10 in her class at Burlington with a weighted grade-point average of 4.3.
QUOTABLE: “She changed positions for the Demons after playing libero her sophomore year because the team’s success depended on her hitting,” Burlington co-head coach Dan Lynch said. “She keeps all her teammates focused and confident and she puts her team first.”
Kaley Blake
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Setter
NOTABLE: Blake was the Most Valuable Player in Division 1 at the WIAA State Tournament, leading the Demons to their third straight title match and second straight championship; she earned Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State first-team honors and All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team honors; she is first-team All-County for the second straight year; she had 660 assists, 154 digs and 47 aces; Blake will play for UW-Milwaukee next fall.
QUOTABLE: “Kaley is one of the elite setters in the state,” Demons co-head coach Dan Lynch said. “She is very deceptive, giving her hitters many one-on-one or one-on-none situations. She is known as one of the best defensive setters around. She reads (plays) well and never takes a play off.”
Mariah Grunze
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Sophomore
POSITION: Outside hitter
NOTABLE: Grunze, the younger sister of last year’s All-County Player of the Year Mia Grunze, was a first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference selection and was honorable mention on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State team; Grunze had 333 kills, a .311 hitting percentage, 23 blocks, 210 digs and 35 aces; she was voted team captain by her teammates and was the only player to play all six rotations for the Wolverines.
QUOTABLE: “That speaks volumes about her knowledge, skill, and leadership on the court,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “She was the glue that held us together. She was asked to take a large part of the court on serve receive, and was our go-to hitter regardless of where she was on the court.”
Jolie Larson
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Middle blocker/setter
NOTABLE: Larson earned All-Metro Classic Conference first-team honors for the third straight year and was MCC Player of the Year for the second straight year; she earned Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State honorable mention and the WVCA Academic Award; she had 333 kills, a .373 hitting percentage, 69 solo blocks, 377 assists, 205 digs and 41 aces; Larson, a four-year starter on varsity, is the career and single season record holder in kills and sets played at Prairie and is the first Hawks player to reach 1,000 career kills.
QUOTABLE: “Jolie has an extremely determined and focused demeanor in everything she participates in and a personality that can fill a room,” Prairie coach Sarah Arndt said. “She has always been a force to be reckoned with since the day she walked in and has left a lasting impact on our program.”
Karlee Lois
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Setter
NOTABLE: Lois earned All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team honors and Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State honorable mention and the WVCA Academic Award; she was the Most Valuable Player at the UW-Whitewater Invitational, totaling 140 assists and 44 digs to lead the Broncos to the championship of the two-day tournament; Lois had 803 assists, 343 digs, 156 kills and 37 aces; she had just eight serving errors in 384 attempts for a 97.9 serving percentage.
QUOTABLE: “Karlee is an outstanding setter,” Broncos coach Anne Sireno said. “She is aggressive both defensively and offensively. Her passion for the sport is contagious. Karlee is a true leader on and off the court.”
Samantha Naber
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Sophomore
POSITION: Libero
NOTABLE: Naber earned Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State first-team honors and is the only sophomore on the first or second team; she was the Player of the Year and Libero of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference and earned All-SLC first-team honors; she is first-team All-County for the second straight year; she had 275 digs, 37 aces and served 91.1 percent; Naber has already verbally committed to play for Marquette University after graduation.
QUOTABLE: “Sam is very competitive,” Demons co-head coach Dan Lynch said. “She is known around the state for her defense and ball control. Many teams try to keep the ball away from Sam as part of their game plan. She never gives up on a ball.”
Sammie Seib
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
GRADE: Sophomore
POSITION: Outside hitter
NOTABLE: Seib earned Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State first-team honors and was named to the Division 4 All-Tournament team at the WIAA State Tournament, leading the Lady Toppers to the Division 4 state title; she earned All-Metro Classic Conference first-team honors; Seib had 573 kills, a .252 hitting percentage, 93 aces and 412 digs.
QUOTABLE: “Sammie is the complete package,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “She can terminate a volleyball with the best. Sammie is great in serve receive and keep getting better defensively. When the game is on the line, we want Sammie to get the ball.”
