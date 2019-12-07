All-County girls volleyball: Burlington's Naber voted Player of the Year

“It can definitely be difficult because teammates and coaches expect me to perform at the highest level all the time and, if I don’t, I feel like I let them down,” said Naber, who was born in Racine. “Being committed doesn’t make things easier. I still have to work just as hard or harder to meet the expectations for a DI (college) player and I have ups and downs just like everyone else.

“Teams purposefully keep the ball away from me, whether it is hitting or serving. This can be very frustrating because I want to play the ball and it affects my digging stats.”

Bur there’s something else.

“I tend to be targeted by fans because I am the libero and they often taunt me about my homemade tie dye shirt,” she said. “That doesn’t bother me because I wear it with great pride.”

There’s far more than volleyball that gives Naber pride. She has a 4.03 grade-point average and is ranked among the top 12 percent of her junior class. She hopes to pursue a career in criminal justice and perhaps some coaching. And she has a recreation job, where Naber has developed an ability to connect with kids.

One story about a frightened 5-year-old boy who refused to interact with anyone except Naber has stuck with her.