Another state championship wasn't in the cards for the Burlington High School girls volleyball team. And yet, the Demons continued their run of excellence that goes back to the 2000s.

Burlington finished 38-5 overall, finished first in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 7-0 mark and advanced to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 1 Tournament. The Demons started out well against Oconomowoc before losing 22-25, 25-28, 25-18, 25-22.

Not surprisingly, Burlington was well represented on the All-Racine County team, with six players. Berezowitz is joined by her sister, Katie, Abby Alan and Kenna Kornely on the first team while Ella Safer and Caitlyn Flees earned second-team honors.

Rounding out the first team are Case senior Natalie Harris, Waterford senior Isabel Floryance and Racine Lutheran sophomore Julia Kellner.

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted on by the county's All-County coaches:

Molly Berezowitz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

STATISTICS: Had 53 aces, 140 kills and 333 digs in leading Burlington to a 38-5 record and first place in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 7-0 record. Has accepted a scholarship to play for Marquette University, where she will be teammates with former Burlington standout Samantha Naber. Earned first-team All-SLC.

NOTABLE: "Molly is a workhorse in the gym," Burlington co-coach Dan Lynch said. "She puts in many many hours in the gyms which makes her ball control exceptional. She serves at a high percentage with accuracy, breaking down her opponents. Her defense is disciplined and focused. She will be playing volleyball next year for Marquette.

Kati Berezowitz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Libero

STATISTICS: Had 55 aces and 318 digs. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

NOTABLE: "Kati's court presence is fantastic," Burlington co-coach Dan Lynch said. "She plays with confidence and a love of the game. She puts many hours into the game working on her serve and pass game.

Julia Kellner

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Middle Hitter

NOTEABLE: Kellner was first-team All-Metro Classic Conference, honorable mention WIAA Division 3 All-State and was one of the main forces behind the Crusaders going 20-7 overall. Kellner the team in kills (338), blocks (90), hitting percentage (.379) and kill percentage (52.1).

QUOTABLE: "Julia has a very strong presence on the court," Burlington coach Becky Demuth said. "She is really coming into her own as a sophomore and wants the ball to be set to her. She has taken her game to a new level this season with her offense and defense at the net. On top of her strong volleyball ability and talent, she brings energy and excitement to the floor whenever she plays. Her love for the game and her team shows in her emotions as she plays. I, as a coach, love watching her play and the on-the- court chemistry she has with her teammates."

Abby Alan

SCHOOL: Burlington

POSITION: Middle blocker

STATISTICS: Named Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference. Finished with 57 aces, 322 kills and 49 blocks. Will play for Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Mich.

NOTABLE: "Abby is a fierce competitor and a quiet leader," Burlington co-coach Dan Lynch said. "She is such a great teammate. She plays the game with focus and passion. When attacking, she has great vision and has a high contact point."

Isabel Floryance

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside Hitter

NOTABLE: Was a four-year varsity starter and a six-rotation outside hitter. She led Waterford and the Southern Lakes Conference in kills with 336, which ranks sixth in school history for a season. She ranks fifth in career kills for Waterford with 791. Her 58 aces as a senior led the team and helped her claim third in Waterford history for career aces. She also contributed 187 digs. Isabel was second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference, missing first team by one vote.

QUOTABLE: “Isabel has been a key player for us throughout her career," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "She has a strong volleyball IQ and wants the ball in the big moments against the top competitors. She had a great ability to spark our team with her play, while also keeping the mood light. Isabel utilized a range of shots to keep opposing defenses off balance and was a weapon swinging from both the front and back row. She leaves big shoes to fill and we wish her continued success as she continues her volleyball career"

Kenna Kornely

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter.

STATISTICS: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference after contributing 331 kills, 185 digs and 51 aces. Has received a scholarship to play for Winona State University, a Division II program in Minnesota.

NOTABLE: "Kenna is a tremendous athlete," Burlington co-coach Dan Lynch said. "She jumps out of the gym, gets off the ground quickly and hits the ball hard. Her serve gave opponents fits as she served with great movement on the ball and super accuracy. Kenna will be playing volleyball next fall at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Natalie Harris

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside

NOTABLE: As captain, Natalie led our team in Kills (263), Hitting Percentage (.273), Digs (228), and Serve Receive Percentage (2.60). Unanimously voted Team MVP by her teammates. She was also named to the SEC All Conference 1st team and was the SEC Defensive Player of The Year. Natalie committed to play volleyball at UW-Parkside in the fall.

QUOTABLE: "Her work ethic and competitiveness set the tone for our team this year," Case coach Alex Moe said. "She set the tone of how hard we wanted to push ourselves in the gym and was the driving force in our rapid improvement and defensive intensity throughout the season. All year she led by example with how hard she pushed herself to get better and compete in every match we played in. The most impressive thing about Natalie was how much she mentored some of the younger athletes in our gym allowing her knowledge, confidence and work ethic to rub off on them helping to set up or program for future success.