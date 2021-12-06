All-County girls volleyball: Burlington dominates first team

The reign of the Burlington High School girls volleyball continues.

For the eighth time in the last 10 years and for the fourth consecutive season, a Burlington player has been honored as the All-Racine County Player of the Year. Lydia Biggin, this year’s recipient, follows two-time winner Samantha Naber and 2018 winner Maddie Berezowitz as the class of the county.

The only two players from Burlington not to be named the county’s player of the year since 2011 were Case’s Samantha Penzkowski in 2016 and Waterford’s Mia Grunze in 2017.

But then, that should come as no surprise. In the 13 seasons since 2009, Burlington has fallen short of qualifying for the WIAA Division I Tournament just once — in 2013. The Demons have won four state championships and were second twice during that span

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:

Lydia Biggin

School: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Right Side

NOTABLE: Was named Southern Lakes Conference Player of the year, made the WIAA Division 1 All-Tournament team and earned second-team Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honors. Had 275 kills, a 0.358 hitting percentage, 38 block kills and 28 digs.

QUOTABLE: “Lydia is such an explosive hitter,” Burlington co-coach Dan Lynch said. “She has a nice vertical and a good arm. She maintains a positive attitude on the court regardless of the score. Her teammates love playing with her and her coaches love coaching her.”

Molly Berezowitz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Earned WVCA All-State honors and was named Libero of the Year for the Southern Lakes Conference. “She started on teams that reached the WIAA Division 1 championship match her junior season and the quarterfinals this season. Had 60 aces, 421 kills, 49 assists and 353 digs.

QUOTABLE: “Molly follows a long line of great liberos at Burlington and is one of the best,” Burlington co-coach Dan Lynch said. The time she puts in the gym is unmatched and it has paid off. Colleges are noticing Molly’s incredible touch on the ball.”

Sydney Ludvigsen

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and three-year varsity letterwinner. Started on state qualifying team as a freshman. Had 74 aces, 27 total blocks, 355 kills and 298 digs.

QUOTABLE: “Sydney was a key component on our team playing six rotations,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “She is a strong serve-receive passer and one of our go-to hitters when we needed a point.”

Josie Johnson

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Setter

NOTABLE: Four-year varsity starter, two-time team captain, first-team All- Southern Lakes Conference, honorable mention WVCA All-State. Committed to play at UW-Milwaukee. Averaged 9.5 assists per set, added 205 digs, 57 aces and 65 kills

QUOTABLE: “Josie is like an extra coach on the court,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “She is extremely knowledgeable and has an extraordinary ability to better the ball and feed all of her hitters. She also plays exceptional defense as a setter.”

Chloe Werner

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Right-side outside hitter.

NOTABLE: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference. Committed to play at Akron. Had 302 kills, 27 blocks, 163 digs and 34 aces.

QUOTABLE: “Chloe is an explosive hitter with a strong ability to terminate from both the front and back row,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “She was also a primary passer for us and put up a big block.”

Abby Alan

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Middle blocker

NOTABLE: Is a three-year letterwinner. She has earned All-Southern Lakes Conference and WVCA All-State honors the last two years. Alan has played in three state tournaments and has won three straight conference championships. Had 203 kills, an 0.308 hitting percentage, 59 block kills, 33 digs and 32 aces.

QUOTABLE: “Abby’s length allows her to score,” Burlington co-coach Dan Lynch said. “She has great vision as a hitter, as well. She is the ultimate team player who puts the team’s needs first.”

Morgan Klein

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outside hitter

NOTABLE: “is a four-year letter winner. She played in four state tournaments, won four Southern Lakes Conference championships. Klein has been named All-SLC and All-State twice in her career was also named the county’s player of the year in softball after leading the Demons to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals last June. Had 171 kills, 18 block kills and 29 digs.

QUOTABLE: “Morgan has incredible work ethic and focus,” Burlington coach Dan Lynch said. “Her game improved every year. She can hit with power and range.”

