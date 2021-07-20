All-County girls volleyball: Burlington, Catholic Central were class of county

QUOTABLE: “Mariah was an outstanding player for us over the past four seasons,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “She was a six-rotation outside hitter with phenomenal ball control and an incredible knowledge of the game. As talented as she was, she was an even better teammate and leader. She could constantly be found encouraging, motivating, and celebrating her teammates. She will be missed greatly, but we are so excited to see what she can do at the next level. Butler is lucky to have her.”