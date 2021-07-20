All-County girls volleyball: Burlington, Catholic Central were class of county

Through a troubled season, during which players were forced to wear masks and play a limited schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls volleyball teams from Catholic Central and Burlington still managed to thrive.
Catholic Central, behind the senior trio of Sammie Seib, Grace Antlfinger and Lainey Dirksmeyer, won their second WIAA Division 4 championship in three seasons.
And Burlington used the leadership of senior Sam Naber, voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year for the second straight season, to make another strong run. The Demons, seeking their third Division 1 championship in four seasons, lost in the title game.
Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Sam Naber
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Libero
NOTABLE: Naber was a four-year WIAA Division 1 All State award winner and four-year Libero of the Year for the Southern Lakes Conference. She finished the season with 352 digs and 44 aces.
QUOTABLE: “Sam is the ultimate competitor,” said Burlington co-Coach Dan Lynch. “She brings a passion and physicality to the game. With her superior ball control and athleticism, she brings her entire play to the next level. She will be taking these skills to Marquette University in the fall.”
Camryn Lukenbill
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Middle hitter
NOTABLE: After coming off major injuries that limited her sophomore and junior seasons, she finished her senior season with 0.232 kill percentage and was named first-team All Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: “Cam brings high level knowledge and experience to the middle,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “She is an intelligent attacker, who never stops working. Her positive attitude makes her an impactful leader, as well.”
Abby Alan
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Sophomore
POSITION: Middle hitter.
NOTABLE: Alan finished the 2020 season with a .350 kill percentage and recognized as first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.
QUOTABLE: “Abby is really just starting to come into her own,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “She plays with a superior focus and catches on quickly. She has a natural arm swing that allows her to attack anywhere on the court.”
Sammie Seib
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Outside Hitter
NOTABLE: Team captain last two seasons. Was Player of the Year in the Metro Classic Conference, four-time All-Conference, three-time All-State and played on the Lady Toppers’ WIAA Division 4 championship teams in 2018 and ‘20. Seib had 291 kills, a .345 hitting percentage, 50 aces and 225 digs as a senior.
QUOTABLE: “Sammie is one of the best all-around players I have ever coached,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “She can do it all on the court. She works hard all the time. Sammie loves the big moments and plays her best when the game is on the line.”
Grace Antlfinger
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Libero
NOTABLE: Four-time All-Metro Classic Conference, two-time WIAA Division 4 All-State, started on Lady Toppers’ Division 4 championship teams in 2018 and ‘20. Played in three state tournaments in her career. Had 41 aces and 376 digs as a senior.
QUOTABLE: “Grace is an outstanding libero,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “She’s an outstanding passer and plays defense with great vision.”
Lainey Dirksmeyer
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Opposite
NOTABLE: First-team WIAA Division 4 All-State, two-time All-Metro Classic Conference. Played on the Lady Toppers’ WIAA Division 4 championship teams in 2018 and ‘20. Had 190 kills, 257 hitting percentage, 43 aces and 173 digs as a senior.
QUOTABLE: “Lainey has been our second-best offensive player the last two seasons,” Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said. “She is a killing machine and a strong defender. Lainey has a knack for making a big play at the right time”
Mariah Grunze
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Outside Hitter
NOTABLE: Four-year varsity starter, three-time team captain and was named Co-Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year as a senior. Was named second team All-State by he Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and also received an academic award. Led Waterford in aces (27), kills (132), and digs (131). Led conference in kills. In the history of Waterford’s program, she ranks second in service aces (165), fourth in kills (869) and fifth in digs (816). She is going on to play at Butler.
QUOTABLE: “Mariah was an outstanding player for us over the past four seasons,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “She was a six-rotation outside hitter with phenomenal ball control and an incredible knowledge of the game. As talented as she was, she was an even better teammate and leader. She could constantly be found encouraging, motivating, and celebrating her teammates. She will be missed greatly, but we are so excited to see what she can do at the next level. Butler is lucky to have her.”