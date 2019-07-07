It was business as usual for the Waterford High School girls track team.
It was a bit more of a challenge for Horlick.
Yet, both programs dominated the All-Racine County girls track and field team, as was the case last season.
At Waterford, coach Michele Sittig oversaw another dominant season even after the Wolverines graduated Haleigh Reindl, the county’s Athlete of the Year last season.
Meanwhile, Horlick overcame longtime coach Lorenzo Venegas stepping down. But the returning Rebels rallied around Venegas’ replacement, Sherrie Lawson, and produced another strong season. What’s more Horlick’s Amaya Jerdee followed Reindl as Athlete of the Year.
Here are capsule looks at the All-County first team:
Amaya Jerdee
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 100, 200, 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay
NOTABLE: New to the 300 hurdles this season, Jerdee’s best performance was her time of 45.01 seconds June 1 at WIAA Division 1 State Meet. She took fifth at state. Her second-best performance of the season was 46.72 seconds. Jerdee also took second at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional in the 300 hurdles. She also competed in the 100, 200, 400, long jump and 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Ran a leg of a 4x200 relay relay that was first at the Union Grove Regional (1:45.14) and sectional (1:44.24).
QUOTABLE: “Amaya definitely was our go-to person,” Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson said. “She probably was the most versatile athlete on the team and was really dedicated and committed to what she was doing out there. With her being a gymnast over the years, I think that really helped her with just being agile in a lot of those events.”
Julia Schroeder
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 400, 4x400 relay
NOTABLE: Was the Southern Lakes Conference champion in the 400 and earned a second gold as a member of Waterford’s winning 4x400 relay. Became a repeat state qualifier as a member of the 4x400 relay and is a school record holder in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
QUOTABLE: “Julia is a selfless teammate who leads by example,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “She’s intrinsically motivated and her work ethic is outstanding.”
Jayda Obluck
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay
NOTABLE: Was the Southern Lakes Conference champion in the 800 and also anchored Waterford’s winning 4x400 relay. Became a triple-event state qualifier at the Division 1 Greenfield Sectional in the 800, 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay. Obluck took 10th in the 800 at the state meet, where she ran the fastest time of her career (2:16.79). Is a three-time multi-event state qualifier.
QUOTABLE: “Jayda is a very talented distance runner whose dedication extends beyond our season,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “She invests herself fully, trains diligently, and truly loves the sport.”
Kelsey Radobicky
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 1600, 3200, 3200 relay
NOTABLE: Radobicky was a double gold medal winner in the Southern Lakes Conference in the 3200 and in the 4x800 relay. She was the regional champion in the 3200 and she ran her best time of the season (11:48.51) at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional. She is a repeat state qualifier and is a member of the 2018 school record-holding 4x800 relay.
QUOTABLE: “Kelsey is a gifted young distance runner who has tremendous potential,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “It will be exciting to watch her continue to grow and excel as a key returner for us.”
Makayla Rice
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
FIRST TEAM EVENTS: 110 high hurdles, 300 low hurdles
NOTABLE: Competing in the 300 hurdles for the first time this season, Rice’s best performance was 44.83 seconds in placing fourth June 1 at WIAA Division 1 State Meet. Her second-best performance was 45.83 seconds. Rice also placed first at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional. Ran a leg of a 4x200 relay relay that was first at the Union Grove Regional (1:45.14) and sectional (1:44.24).
QUOTABLE: “Makayla was a competitor,” Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson said. “She was a newbie to the team, so we didn’t really know a lot about her. We looked at her stats from her previous school. We put her in a JV meet to see what she could do and she didn’t do so well, so that kind of discouraged her. But throughout his season, she just progressed.”
Kelonya Edwards
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay
NOTABLE: Edwards’ best performance in the 100 was 12.77 seconds in the preliminaries of the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional May 20. She took fourth in the Southeast Conference and second at the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional. Ran a leg of a 4x200 relay relay that was first at the regional (1:45.14) and sectional (1:44.24).
QUOTABLE: “She was the glue to the team as far as keeping us together and keeping the girls motivated,” Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson said. “She’s got a lot of leadership qualities, but she’s a true athlete. She was a completely different person running in her relays as opposed to her individual events. She just sparkled.”
Makayla White
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 4x100 relay
NOTABLE: White’s best performance in the triple jump was 35-foot-8 May 20 at Southeast Conference Tournament. She was third in Kenosha Bradford’s Red Devil Invitational with her second-best performance of the season, a jump of 34-2.
QUOTABLE: “She missed last season with a major injury and we didn’t know what to expect from her,” Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson said. “But she came in and she competed well. She brought a lot to our relays, too.”
Jenna Turner
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 4x200 relay
NOTABLE: New to the 200 this season, Turner’s best performance was in the preliminaries of the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Sectional May 20, when she took seventh in 27.75 seconds.
She finished in 28.11 seconds, her second-best time of the season, in the finals. Ran a leg of a 4x200 relay relay that was first at the regional (1:45.14) and the Greenfield Sectional (1:44.24).
QUOTABLE: “Jenna never complained about anything,” Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson said. “Whatever you asked her to do, she did it.
Jenna transformed from a distance runner to a sprinter. She actually did a wonderful job and helped us get to state. She ended up being one of our state representatives in the 4x100.”
Emma Karpinski
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 4x400 relay
NOTABLE: Won the Southern Lakes Conference championship in the 100 and 200. Was double event qualifier at the WIAA Division Greenfield Sectional in the 200 (25.92) and as the leadoff of Waterford’s 4x400 relay. Karpinski was voted Southern Lakes Conference Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year as well as Waterford High School’s Most Valuable Female Athlete for the Class of 2019.
QUOTABLE: “Emma’s talent, hard work, and love of track and field have played a major role in taking our program to the next level,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “The strides she has made throughout her high school track career are impressive and her leadership has been invaluable.”
Olivia Busch
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: Triple jump, 1600 relay (4:03.96)
NOTABLE: Broke Waterford’s school record in the triple jump with a mark of 36-4½ at Kenosha Bradford’s Red Devil Invitational in April. Was the Southern Lakes Conference and regional champion in the triple jump and went on to re-break her own school record with a mark of 37-0½ at the sectional meet, where she finished second. Busch placed eighth at the state meet with a mark of 36-9¼.
She is also a member of the school record 4x400 relay and is a two-time state qualifier in the event.
QUOTABLE: “Olivia is a hard-working athlete who puts in noteworthy effort during the off-season to accomplish her goals,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “She has a passion for the triple jump and has become a student of the event.”
Hannah Schroeder
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Freshman
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 3200 relay
NOTABLE: Ran the leadoff leg on Waterford’s Southern Lakes Conference and regional champion 4x800 relay. As a freshman who had only run the 800 distance a handful of times, she was able to help her team qualify for the Division 1 State Meet in that event.
QUOTABLE: “Hannah is a strong young distance runner who puts forth outstanding effort,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “Once Hannah found her niche, she excelled very quickly. She’ll be fun to watch in the seasons to come.”
Shaelyn Mullins
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: 3200 relay
NOTABLE: Qualified for the WIAA Division 1 Meet for three consecutive seasons in the 3200 relay. She graduates as a three-time state qualifier and as a school record holder as a member of Waterford’s 4x800m relay.
QUOTABLE: “Shaelyn has been a consistent and hard-working member of our distance crew for the past four years,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said. “She became a reliable senior leader who always stepped up to the level of competition.”
Jade Griffin
SCHOOL: Park
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: High jump
NOTABLE: Was the WIAA Division 1 regional champion and Southern Lakes Conference runner-up. Broke her own school record of 5-3 at the Burlington Invitational. Was also a sectional qualifier.
QUOTABLE: “Jade is one of the most versatile athletes we’ve had at Park,” Park coach Glenn Schultz said. “She will be attending UW-La-Crosse and has a very bright as a collegiate track athlete.”
Terra McMahon
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: 100
NOTABLE: Finished second in the 100 at the regionals, and third at sectionals, to qualify for state. That marked McMahon’s first appearance at state in her four-year career. She was also team captain in the sprints.
QUOTABLE: “Terra is a person who gives you 100% and has a mindset that directs her to success,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said.
“She may not always achieve her goal that she puts forth, but the knowledge she tried is always ever present.”
Victoria Evans
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
FIRST-TEAM EVENT: Pole vault
NOTABLE: New to the pole vault this season, Evans’ best performance was her 8-foot-6 vault on May 3 at Burlington’s Demon Invitational. She took fourth in the Southern Lakes Conference with her second-best performance of the season (8-0). Evans also took second at the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional.
QUOTABLE: Victoria is a tough competitor who strives to improve with every opportunity she gets,” Waterford coach Michele Sittig said.
“As a first-year vaulter, she’s surprisingly fearless, very coachable and loves to compete.”
Katie Fruth
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: Shot put and discus
NOTABLE: Finished first in the shot at regionals and sectionals. She qualified for the state meet in only her second year in track and field.
She was fourth in the shot put and 23rd in discus. She is Union Grove’s record holder in the shot put at (44-11) and in discus at (116-5).
QUOTABLE: “Katie is an athlete that comes around once in a blue moon for a coach,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said.
“She is coachable, dedicated, and has great desire. Her presence causes athletes to want to do better and be just like her.
Katie was our throwers captain and, in essence, a role model for others on the team.”
Gabi Berthiaume
SCHOOL: Horlick
CLASS: Sophomore
FIRST-TEAM EVENTS: Wheelchair 100, 800, 1,600, shot put
NOTABLE: Berthiaume’s best performance in the shot put was 11-2½ May 23 at the WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional. She went on to win the state meet in the shot put with a distance of 11-1.
QUOTABLE: “Gabi was the hardest worker on the team,” Horlick coach Sherrie Lawson said. “Gabi went through a lot during the season.
She actually went through a surgery and was back out there within a week.
She loves being around the team and I think that motivates her to be out there.
Unfortunately, she didn’t have a lot of competition, but even without that, she was still motivated to push herself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.