ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Amaya Jerdee, Horlick
COACH OF THE YEAR
Michelle Sittig, Waterford
FIRST TEAM
100 meters — Amaya Jerdee, senior, Horlick, :12.36
200 — Jerdee, :25.38
400 — Julia Schroeder, Waterford, :60.56
800 — Jayda Obluck, junior, Waterford, 2:16.79
1,600 — Kelsey Radobicky, sophomore, Waterford, 5:23.00
3,200 — Radobicky, 11:48.51
100 high hurdles — Makayla Rice, senior, Horlick, :15.47
300 low hurdles — Rice, :44.83
4x100 relay — Horlick (Jersee; Kelonya Edwards, junior; Rice; Makayla White, senior). :50.17
4x200 relay — Horlick (Edwards, Jenna Turner, junior; Rice, Jerdee), 1:44.24
4x400 relay — Waterford (Emma Karpinski, senior; Olivia Busch, junior; Schroeder; Obluck), 4:03.96
4x800 — Waterford (Radobicky, Hannah Schroeder, freshman; Shaelyn Mullins, senior; Obluck), 9:54.01
High jump — Jade Griffin, senior, Park, 5-4
Long jump — Terra McMahon, senior, Union Grove, 16-11¾
Triple jump — Busch, 37-0½
Pole vault — Victoria Evans, junior, Waterford, 8-6
Shot put — Katie Fruth, senior, Union Grove, 44-11
Discus — Fruth, 116-5
SECOND TEAM
100 — Edwards, :12.77
200 — Karpinski, 25.92
400 — J. Schroeder, :60.56
800 — Kaitlyn Francis, sophomore, Case, 2:25.87
1,600 — Obluck, 5:26.59
3,200 — Olivia Pitrof, junior, Horlick, 12:21.46
100 high hurdles — Emily Nicholls, senior, Waterford, :15.55
300 low hurdles — Jerdee, :45.01
4x100 relay — Waterford (Katie Rohler, junior; Rachel Roth, freshman; J. Schroeder; Karpinski), :50.65
4x200 relay — Case (Ariana Rabet, freshman; Jayln Farr, junior; Gianna Short, senior; Malajha Adkisson, freshman), 1:51.10
4x400 relay — Case (Audrey Carillo, sophomore; Emily Nelson, junior; Lauren Finley, sophomore; Kaitlyn Francis, sophomore), 4:20.11
3,200 relay — Case (Audrey Amaya, freshman; Stephanie Narciso, junior; Sophie Young, junior; Francis), 10:36.04
High jump — Elizabeth Klein, senior, Catholic Central, 5-3
Long jump — Busch, 16-11
Triple jump — White, 35-8
Pole vault — Alexie Strasser, sophomore, Waterford, 8-3
Shot put — Holly Reynolds, senior, Burlington, 37-8
Discus — Emma Langley, senior, Burlington, 111-10
WHEELCHAIR
100 meters — Gabi Berthiaume, sophomore, Horlick, :30.80. 400 — Berthiaume, 2:12.13. 800 — Berthiaume, 4:40.00. 1,600 — Berthiaume, 8:57.46. Shot put — Berthiaume, 13-5¼.
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Anika Preusker, freshman, sprints; Mollie Fox, junior, sprints, triple jump. Case — Lourdes Wilson, senior, shot put; Sydney Meier, junior high jump, triple jump. Catholic Central — Emma Klein, senior, sprints; Ellie Nevin, senior, sprints. Horlick — names. Park — Mya James, senior, sprints; Mariah Davis, junior, sprints, hurdles. Prairie — Marielle Banco, senior, middle distance, distance; Katie Jester, junior, hurdles. Racine Lutheran — Kendra Joubert, senior, hurdles, sprints; Jayden Davis, senior, hurdles, sprints. St. Catherine’s — Jaidah Blunt, sophomore, sprints, long jump; Arianna Yarbrough, freshman, sprints, long jump. Union Grove — Riley Calouette, junior, distance; Payton Calouette, freshman, distance. Waterford — Miranda Meyers, senior, sprints, high jump; Sydney Kaluzny, sophomore, hurdles.
