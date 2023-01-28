All-County Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Shift in focus propels Amaya to county honor

The COVID-19 pandemic affected many people in many ways and athletes were possibly more affected than others.

As part of quarantine, athletes at all levels were not allowed any type of competition with other athletes for several months. Many had to change the way they worked out or practiced to keep their skills at a high level.

High school athletes weren’t spared those challenges and many found ways to adjust their routines.

In the case of Case senior Audrey Amaya, the lonely workouts translated into a stellar senior season and the award of All-Racine County Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Amaya, who qualified for the WIAA State Championships in two events and was a first-team All-County selection in three events, earned five votes from the nine county coaches and won the honor over Catholic Central senior Julia Klein (two votes), who was also first-team All-County in three events and a state qualifier in two. Two other athletes received one vote each.

Amaya was pleased to earn the award.

“Being All-County Athlete of the Year is an honor,” Amaya said. “It makes me feel like the hard work and dedication I put into this sport has paid off and is a great accomplishment to have achieved at the end of an amazing high school career.”

Case girls track and field coach Kyle Lamay was effusive in his praise of his standout senior.

“Audrey is an amazing student athlete who has consistently put in the hard work and dedication to get to the level that she has achieved,” Lamay said. “Her passion to consistently work hard and improve is unmatched.”

But the path to the award, and the passion to get there, featured a major speedbump — Amaya, like every other track athlete, lost the 2020 season, her sophomore year, because of the pandemic.

So Case girls cross country head coach and track assistant coach Mike De Witt did what he could to help out Amaya and her teammates.

“Since everyone was stuck at home and we could no longer meet for practice, coach De Witt took control of the situation by giving us workouts to do from home. He even came to my house and measured the meters on my street so I could do the workouts as accurately as possible.

“From there, it was really all on my own. I had to use my own ambition and push through if I really wanted to be good. I think this impacted me as a junior because I was so upset that my sophomore season was taken from me and I knew I had to make my junior year worth it.”

It was worth it as she qualified for the WIAA State Championships in the 4x800-meter and the 4x400-meter relays, along with the open 800 meters.

“I made a promise to (her teammates) that we would go to state and I kept that promise in both relays, as well as making it as an individual in the open 800,” Amaya said.

She changed her focus for her senior year, setting more individual goals and not only meeting them, but exceeding them.

Part of Amaya’s training, in addition to her normal off-season training regimen, was competing for De Witt’s club team, the Southeast Wisconsin Track Club. The team competed in several events prior to the high school track season, including a meet in Birmingham, Alabama in February. Not only did Amaya win the 1,500 meters there, she set a meet record.

“I enjoy off-season training on the club team, because we get to go on some really cool trips and run some fun races,” Amaya said. “(Birmingham) was a fun experience and I am so grateful for the coaching and teammates that helped me prepare for the 2022 track season.”

Amaya went on to set five other records before the end of the season — the 1,600 records for Racine County, the Union Grove High School and Chicago St. Rita’s tracks, the mile record at Wisconsin Lutheran and the 1,000 record at Kenosha Bradford Stadium.

“My senior year, I decided to focus more on myself,” Amaya said. “It was uncertain if any of our relays would make it to state this year, so I tried to focus on my open events such as the 800 and the 1,600.

“I’m happy to say that when it came down to sectionals, my 4x800 team qualified for state and I also qualified for the open 800.

Amaya finished 14th in the Division 1 800 (2:21.31) and the 4x800 relay, which also included Roselyn Pacheco, Amelia Wiesner and Emilia Altamirano, was 23rd (10:21.01).

Amaya earned first-team All-County honors in the 800 with her state time and in the 1,600 in 5:09.02 in the Racine County Invitational, along with the 4x800 in 10:09.77 at the sectional meet.

Her success did not go unnoticed. She received recruiting letters and messages from across the country, but Amaya decided to stay close to home and attend NCAA Division II UW-Parkside on a full scholarship to compete in track and cross country, where she was a two-time All-County Runner of the Year.

Considering she has done a lot of practicing and competing on Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, it was a natural choice.

“I am very happy with my decision,” Amaya said. “I feel like Parkside has the type of environment where I can learn and grow as a runner. I love the team's energy and have already met some great people.

“Parkside is also the place where I have practiced for the majority of my running career, so it is great to continue doing what I love in the same place where I fell in love with it.”

Amaya said she had a good support system and that validated her decision as a freshman to compete on the Eagles’ track and field team.

“I am extremely thankful for the support of my coaches, teammates and loved ones who have helped me become the athlete and person I am these past four years,” Amaya said. “Joining track my freshman year is hands-down the best decision I have ever made.

“Determined 15-year-old me would be so proud of how far I came and how far I will keep going.”

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Koceja of Catholic Central rose above four other girls track and field coaches by earning the honor of All-County Coach of the Year

Koceja, who had two state qualifiers last spring, received four votes from the nine county girls coaches, ahead of Prairie’s Kathleen Rooney (two votes) and Kyle Lamay of Case, Mike Mikula of Union Grove and Michele Sittig of Waterford (one vote each).

Lady Toppers senior Julia Klein, was a first-team All-County performer in three events (200 meters, triple jump, high jump) and a second-team pick in a fourth event (100 meters), and junior Elsie Kmecak, six months after winning the Division 3 girls cross country championship, was first-team in the 3,200.

Each also set a school record – Klein went 33 feet, 8 inches for a school record in the triple jump and Kmecak holds the school record in the 3,200 (11:50.54).

Many of Koceja’s athletes were also two-sport athletes during the spring, including Klein (soccer).