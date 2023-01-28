All-County Girls Track and Field list 2022

2022 All-Racine County Girls Track and Field
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Audrey Amaya, Case
COACH OF THE YEAR
Rick Koceja, Catholic Central
FIRST TEAM
100 meters — Analyiah Guardiola, sophomore, Waterford, 12.40 seconds
200 — Julia Klein, senior, Catholic Central, 27.01
400 — Aleah Reesman, junior, Burlington, 1:01.17
800 — Audrey Amaya, senior, Case, 2:21.31
1,600 — Amaya 5:09.02
People are also reading…
3,200 — Elsie Kmecak, junior, Catholic Central, 11:50.54
110 high hurdles — Brooklyn Lamers, sophomore, Union Grove, 16.23
300 low hurdles — Lamers 47.96
4x100 relay — Prairie (Makiyah Thompson, junior; Sophia Burch, sophomore; Mya Kennedy, junior; Camden Perry, senior) 50.81
4x200 relay — Case (Aleyna Davis, sophomore; Anaya Segura, freshman; Olivia Metoyer, senior; Lauren Meshenky, sophomore) 1:52.36
4x400 relay — Union Grove (Abby Puckett, junior; Alyssa Gruber, sophomore; Ashley Lamers, freshman; Brooklyn Lamers) 4:05.97
4x800 relay — Case (Roselyn Pacheco, senior; Emilia Altamirano, senior; Amelia Wiesner, junior; Amaya) 10:09.77
High jump — Klein 5-1
Long jump — Perry 16-11¾
Triple jump — Klein 33-8
Pole vault — Isabelle Sheeley, senior, Waterford, 9-0
Shot put — Lisa Busch, junior, Waterford, 33-6
Discus — Busch 109-9
SECOND TEAM
100 meters — Julia Klein, senior, Catholic Central, 13.09
200 — Analyiah Guardiola, sophomore, Waterford, 27.17
400 — Maddy Von Rabenau, senior, Catholic Central, 1:02.54
800 — Carly Lopez, freshman, Prairie, 2:27.62
1,600 — Riley Kayler, junior, Union Grove, 5:34.85
3,200 — Kayler 12:01.00
110 high hurdles — Isabelle Sheeley, senior, Waterford, 16.90
300 intermediate hurdles — Emily Tryon, sophomore, Waterford, 50.60
4x100 relay — Waterford (Isabella Guardiola, junior; Chloe Werner, senior; Rachel Roth, senior; Analyiah Guardiola, sophomore) 50.91
4x200 relay — Prairie (Makiyah Thompson, junior; Sophia Burch, sophomore; Izzy Baumgardt, freshman, Camden Perry, senior) 1:52.42
4x400 relay — Burlington (Anika Preusker, senior; Aleah Reesman, sophomore; Marlee Nichols, senior; Jenna Weis, freshman) 4:14.47
4x800 relay — Union Grove (Ashley Lamers, freshman; Lindsey Calouette, freshman; Ava Mars, junior; Kayler) 10:27.77
High jump — Monika Berg, junior, Union Grove, 5-0
Long jump — Jayden Garratt, sophomore, Catholic Central, 15-8½
Triple jump — Adelle Polzin, sophomore, Union Grove, 33-½
Pole vault — Weis 9-0
Shot put — Faith Smith, junior, Union Grove, 33-1½
Discus — Brooke Ruland, senior, Waterford, 105-6
HONORABLE MENTION
Burlington — Dakota Taylor and Mabel Nichols, freshmen. Case — Paige Gulbrandson and Gabby Hollum, seniors. Catholic Central — Morgan Ramsey, senior and Anastassya Murphy, junior. Horlick — Jessica Felix, senior and Kaylee Gaines, sophomore. Racine Lutheran — Sarah Seils, junior and Justyce Nelson, senior. Prairie — Abby Lopez and Bridgette Cafferty, freshmen. St. Catherine’s — Dariyah Johnson and Alondra Perez sophomores. Union Grove — Morgan Feuker, junior and Sophia Matuzek, freshman. Waterford — Natalia Arteaga, sophomore and Akira Hancock, freshman.
NOTES: Park did not have a varsity girls team last spring.