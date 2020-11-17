 Skip to main content
All-County girls tennis
Player of the Year

Kate Smith, St. Catherine’s

FIRST TEAM

Singles

Kate Smith, senior, St. Catherine’s, 19-4

Molly Cookman, junior, Prairie, 7-9

Alaina Jaeck, junior, Case, 5-5

Emily Rauch, senior, Burlington, 6-11

Doubles

Cami Good, senior, and Sam Chizek, senior, Union Grove, 7-9

Olivia Traxinger, senior, Jordan Krause, senior, Burlington, 8-6

Jaclyn Palmen, sophomore, and Lily Jorgenson, freshman, Prairie, 8-7

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Adalie Rauch, sophomore, Burlington, 9-10

Kyra Hagen, sophomore, Union Grove, 6-7

Tori Walker, senior, Prairie, 8-7

Tessa Stams, senior, Union Grove, 4-13

Doubles

Gabi Davis, senior, and Maggie Dreifuerst, junior, 6-3

Abby Wilks, junior, and Brenna Lekschas, senior, Union Grove, 16-5

Katelyn Allen, junior, and Elena Leshok, sophomore, Waterford, 5-10

Honorable Mention

Burlington — Payton Matson, junior; Abigail Boettcher, senior. Case — Tijana Nedeljkovic, senior, and Hailey Shaw, senior. Catholic Central — Maddy Von Raboneau, junior; Horlick — Ana Morales, senior; Ava Mathew, junior. Sophie Ward, junior. Park — Elizabeth King, senior; Rachael Parrott, senior. Prairie — Nareh Vartanian, junior; and Madeline Nelson, junior. St. Catherine’s — Maggie Fisher, , sophomore; Celicia Aleverez, senior, and Natural Sanchez, senior. Union Grove — Annie Bojesen, senior; Mallory Dam, freshman. Waterford — Ella Schamber, junior; Katelyn Allen, junior, and Elena Leshok, sophomore.

