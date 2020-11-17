All-County girls tennis

Player of the Year
Kate Smith, St. Catherine’s
FIRST TEAM
Singles
Kate Smith, senior, St. Catherine’s, 19-4
Molly Cookman, junior, Prairie, 7-9
Alaina Jaeck, junior, Case, 5-5
Emily Rauch, senior, Burlington, 6-11
Doubles
Cami Good, senior, and Sam Chizek, senior, Union Grove, 7-9
Olivia Traxinger, senior, Jordan Krause, senior, Burlington, 8-6
Jaclyn Palmen, sophomore, and Lily Jorgenson, freshman, Prairie, 8-7
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Adalie Rauch, sophomore, Burlington, 9-10
Kyra Hagen, sophomore, Union Grove, 6-7
Tori Walker, senior, Prairie, 8-7
Tessa Stams, senior, Union Grove, 4-13
Doubles
Gabi Davis, senior, and Maggie Dreifuerst, junior, 6-3
Abby Wilks, junior, and Brenna Lekschas, senior, Union Grove, 16-5
Katelyn Allen, junior, and Elena Leshok, sophomore, Waterford, 5-10
Honorable Mention
Burlington — Payton Matson, junior; Abigail Boettcher, senior. Case — Tijana Nedeljkovic, senior, and Hailey Shaw, senior. Catholic Central — Maddy Von Raboneau, junior; Horlick — Ana Morales, senior; Ava Mathew, junior. Sophie Ward, junior. Park — Elizabeth King, senior; Rachael Parrott, senior. Prairie — Nareh Vartanian, junior; and Madeline Nelson, junior. St. Catherine’s — Maggie Fisher, , sophomore; Celicia Aleverez, senior, and Natural Sanchez, senior. Union Grove — Annie Bojesen, senior; Mallory Dam, freshman. Waterford — Ella Schamber, junior; Katelyn Allen, junior, and Elena Leshok, sophomore.
