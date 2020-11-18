All-County girls tennis: St. Catherine's Smith voted Player of the Year

But that wasn’t about to hold her back. Smith solved the dilemma by creating a makeshift tennis court in her family’s driveway, using chairs and string for a net. Brothers Tom, Alec and Jon and sister Ella served as her daily competition.

The bottom line was this: Smith only had one senior year and she was going to do everything she could to make the most of it.

“When it (the pandemic) first came, I was kind of stuck because I was in the middle of training and going to lessons,” she said. “I really had to take a few weeks to think about a plan to go forward to prepare for going to state.

“So we came up with first using our driveway and just hitting back and forth between me and my little brother. And then we decided to put two chairs up and put a string across so we could use it as a net.

“That’s what we saw some people doing on social media, so we thought we’d try that, too.”

Sure it was primitive. But Smith made it work, even as another typical Wisconsin spring made her practices even more challenging.