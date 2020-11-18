All-County girls tennis: St. Catherine's Smith voted Player of the Year

Kate Smith wasn’t about to take off that coveted medal she earned the afternoon of Oct. 17 in Kohler.
The senior for the St. Catherine’s High School girls tennis team pushed herself to the brink for that medal, from creating a makeshift tennis court on her family’s driveway last spring — she made a net out of chairs and string — to persevering in a three-hour match at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
So when she took ownership of that precious medal after placing sixth in singles, she placed it around her neck and it stayed there for awhile.
“I put it on, I only took it off to shower and then I put it right back on,” Smith said. “So I wore it for literally four days.”
That medal has since been attached to Smith’s letter jacket and she’s going to proudly wear it for the rest of this school year. And when she one day shows it to her children, she’ll be able to use it as an example of what good old-fashioned hard work can do for someone.
After all, Smith has been named the All-Racine County Player of the Year just two years after finishing with just a 7-11 record.
How determined was Smith? Let’s go back to March, when the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to grip this country. Smith, an honor student who has been dedicated to working on her game throughout high school, suddenly had nowhere to practice with so many closures.
But that wasn’t about to hold her back. Smith solved the dilemma by creating a makeshift tennis court in her family’s driveway, using chairs and string for a net. Brothers Tom, Alec and Jon and sister Ella served as her daily competition.
The bottom line was this: Smith only had one senior year and she was going to do everything she could to make the most of it.
“When it (the pandemic) first came, I was kind of stuck because I was in the middle of training and going to lessons,” she said. “I really had to take a few weeks to think about a plan to go forward to prepare for going to state.
“So we came up with first using our driveway and just hitting back and forth between me and my little brother. And then we decided to put two chairs up and put a string across so we could use it as a net.
“That’s what we saw some people doing on social media, so we thought we’d try that, too.”
Sure it was primitive. But Smith made it work, even as another typical Wisconsin spring made her practices even more challenging.
“We were wearing gloves and vests and fur head bands,” Smith said. “It might have started snowing one day and it was super cold. It was in the 30s and the 40s. But we just wanted to go and play some tennis anywhere.”
By the time a season that was in question all summer started, Smith was clearly an improved player. And this is someone who went 25-8 and finished third in the Racine County Invitational as a junior.
She won her first 16 minutes this season before suffering two losses in the Division 2 East Troy Sectional. Still, she qualified for her first state tournament and made the most it it.
Smith was at her best during an epic three-hour consolation match Oct. 17, when she persevered for a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 7-5 victory over Fiona O’Flaherty of La Crosse Aquinas.
With so little left in her tank, Smith fell short in her final high school match, but her big victory had already been secured. She was going to take home a medal no matter what going into that final match.
And it all goes back to the price Smith committed herself to pay back during those cold months in her driveway. First-year St. Catherine’s coach Todd Anderson sure saw an improvement over a someone he has long tutored.
“When Kate gets a thought of what she wants to do in her head, whether it’s tennis, a fund-raising thing or a school project, I think she only has one speed,” Anderson said. “And it’s to go as hard as she can as long as she can to become as good as she can.
“That’s her in a nutshell in everything. There’s not many obstacles that really can stop her unless there’s not enough time to get it done.”
Prairie singles player Molly Cookman, also a state qualifier, is one of Smith’s best friends. What improvement did she see in Smith this season?
“I’ve been playing with her since we were about 6 or 7,” Cookman said. “When she was a junior, obviously she was a strong player, but the mentality improved this year
“She was able to think smarter, act on those choices and make them happen a lot more this year. I thought her ball went a lot more where she intended it to go and she made smarter choices. She was able to pull out a lot more matches because of it.”
Smith, who has applied to Wisconsin, Northwestern and Arizona, is considering pursuing a career as a speech pathologist. But no matter where she ends up, tennis will remain a big part of her life.
She still practices two hours every Monday at LifeSport in Caledonia. She hopes to play club tennis in college. Regardless of where she is one year from now, figure on that state medal not being too far away from her.
“I’m really thankful for all my teammates and coaches who have helped me and worked hard with me through all four of my high school years,” Smith said. “To wrap up my senior year with a medal, it’s really an amazing feeling and I’m really thankful to have gotten recognition for all my hard work. It’s a very good feeling for me.
“I’ll play tennis forever.”
Sarah Gesner qualifies for state
