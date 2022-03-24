All-County Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Jaeck cements legacy at Case

Alaina Jaeck is part of a tennis legacy at Case High School.

The senior singles player is the second member of the Jaeck family to play tennis for the Eagles. Her sister, Molly, a 2017 Case graduate, was a three-year varsity player and a two-time All-Racine County first-team selection.

However, Alaina Jaeck earned bragging rights in the family last fall.

She was on varsity for four years and on the All-County first team for her sophomore and junior years.

To top it off, Alaina qualified for the WIAA State Individual Tournament last fall, something Molly never did, and she became a three-time All-County first-team player.

And if that wasn’t enough, here’s the cherry on top — Alaina was voted the County Player of the Year by the county’s coaches.

Also receiving consideration for that honor were Alaina’s senior teammate, No. 2 singles player Aalaiya Jacklin, and the doubles teams of seniors Abby Wilks and Sam Chizek of Union Grove and seniors Narah Vartanian and Magdelyn Dreifuerst of Prairie. All were special qualifiers for the state tournament.

Jaeck wasn’t sure what to expect from the county’s coaches as to the vote for Player of the Year.

“It was a large surprise to me because I know there are many other great players out there,” Jaeck said of her selection. “I felt like I had a really strong season, but so did other girls.

“I thought any of the people who made it to state tournament would probably be in the running, but I didn’t really think about who the coaches might choose among them.”

Jaeck definitely had a strong season. She had a 20-5 record, with those five losses coming to players who did well at state.

Two of those losses were to the eventual undefeated Division 1 singles champion, freshman Kaede Usui of Franklin — one loss in Southeast Conference play and the other in the second round of the state tournament. Jaeck also lost to sectional champion Lainy Ristau of Kenosha Indian Trail in the sectional semifinal.

By finishing third at the sectional, Jaeck was the only automatic qualifier from Racine County for the state tournament and first automatic Case qualifier since Bojana Pozder went unbeaten and won the Division 1 singles title as a freshman in 2018.

After playing an abbreviated schedule in the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaeck was just happy to be playing a full season again, especially as a senior.

“My goals for the season were to honestly just have fun and make it to state since it was my last season,” Jaeck said. “It was definitely fun to be back on the court and doing things with other people at school after the 2020 school year and season.

“Also, when the season started, I knew I would need to win some key matches and be competitive in the (Southeast) conference if I was going to make it to state. I think it was a pretty successful season.”

The victory that stands out in the mind of Case girls tennis coach Kaleena Vasil was her match early in the season against Amelia Ansay of Glendale Nicolet. Jaeck lost the first set, but came back strong and outlasted Ansay 4-6, 6-0, 11-9 in a third-set supertiebreaker.

Another strong victory was over Bella Schultz of Brookfield Central 6-1, 6-0. Ansay and Schultz also were automatic qualifiers for state.

Vasil said Jaeck has set the benchmark for years to come in girls tennis at Case.

“She had a really strong season and went into every match knowing it was her senior season,” Vasil said. “She played hard and gave it her all.

“The legacy she leaves behind will soon not be forgotten.”

One of Jaeck’s favorite parts of the season was time spent with her teammates. Fellow senior Jacklin and Jaeck played together all four years for the Eagles and Tijana Nedeljkovic, who graduated last year, also was a motivator for Jaeck.

“My team has been very supportive the whole way,” Jaeck said. “We have a group chat and every time I won a match, they would text in it and congratulate me.

“After tournaments, we would often listen to music on the bus and have a really good time even if we lost. I could not ask for a better team.

“Though all of my teammates have pushed me to be better, I would say that Tijana and Aalaiya pushed me to be my best.”

Jaeck has been playing tennis since she was nine years old. She also did gymnastics, soccer, and swimming, but tennis won out.

“Tennis was the only one I stuck with because I enjoyed it so much,” Jaeck said.

She started at the Racine Tennis Club under coach Scott Cornheils, then a couple years later got more serious and switched to The Racquet Club of Lake Bluff in Lake Bluff, Illinois because Molly played there. He took private lessons from coach Brian McNamara starting when she was 12.

“Brian helped me physically, technically, and mentally in tennis,” Jaeck said. “Brian would emphasize footwork, finishing my shots, and serving techniques, making me practice until I got it right. He had high expectations, and I never wanted to disappoint him.”

McNamara took time off after having surgery and Jaeck kept up her high level of training with coach Alex Gill at the Paley Tennis Center in Glendale.

“Alex is the type of coach who got to know and understand me really well,” Jaeck said. “She pushed me hard, expected me to win and was probably my biggest cheerleader no matter what.

When McNamara came back, Jaeck trained with both of them.

“They both pushed me to be the best that I could be and helped not just my tennis game, but also supported me throughout high school,” Jaeck said.

Jaeck is not only a standout tennis player, she is an outstanding student. She ranks No. 1 in her class and plans to study political science and eventually go to law school to become an attorney like her mother, JoAnne Breese-Jaeck.

Alaina had been considering attending the University of Miama (Florida), but in the last week decided to attend Wisconsin. She is not going to play intercollegiate tennis, but tennis will be part of her life forever.

She’s even passing it down to the next generation.

“Though it was a difficult decision, I have decided to put my academics over athletics, so tennis is not in my college plan,” she said. “Still, I definitely plan on playing tennis for fun for the rest of my life.

“I continue to play on Wednesdays and also teach a group lesson for young girls at Paley so that they, too, can learn to play the sport I love.”

