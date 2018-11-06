It was a historic season for Racine County’s girls tennis teams.
Led by All-County Player of the Year Bojana Pozder of Case High School, six of the nine county schools are represented on the first and second All-County teams.
Among the 20 players selected by Racine County tennis coaches, 17 of them are juniors and seniors.
Several teams had multiple entries on the first team and second teams, including Prairie, Union Grove, Case, Burlington, Waterford and St. Catherine’s.
Here are capsule looks at the first-team selections:
Bojana Pozder
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Freshman
NOTABLE: 39-0 record at No. 1 singles; WIAA Division 1 state individual singles champion; was taken to three sets just two times all season (both times against the Divine Savior Holy Angels senior Logan White, who finished second at state).
QUOTABLE: “Bojana was incredible all season,” Case coach Kaleena Vasil said. “She made history at state and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Gabriela Davis
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: 13-17 record; second place at Racine County Invitational and second at Metro Classic Conference tournament behind St. Joseph’s Olivia Czerwonka, who took second in WIAA Division 2 singles as a junior and senior; only girl in the state to play both Division 1 and Division 2 singles state champions.
QUOTABLE: “We told Gabi all season that she’s put in the work needed for a bigger game and it was only a matter of time until she flipped that switch and started to consistently play to her ability,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “Gabi flipped that switch at the state tournament playing two really good matches that will give her that edge to play at that level during competition.”
May Jagodzinski
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: In 2017, she was first team All County for doubles and first team Southern Lakes Conference for singles; this year she was named to first team Southern Lakes Conference; has been voted most valuable player for Burlington two years in a row; finished this season with a 21-8 record; she has also played varsity soccer all four years of high school; she is a member of the National Honor Society, student government, driven leadership program and cross country skiing; she is also the Secretary of Key Club.
COLLEGE: She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin to study forestry or environmental ecology.
QUOTABLE: “May is an extremely hard worker, humble and leads by example,” Burlington coach Rose Dolatowski said. “She has been a pleasure to coach and she is a team player. May demonstrated that last year playing both doubles and singles and being successful at both.”
Kate Smith
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: 7-11 record at No. 1 singles; qualified for Division 2 state tournament; 4.0 GPA; member of Interact Club, Coding Club, and SADD Club.
QUOTABLE: “Kate kept improving as the season progressed,” St. Catherine’s coach David Mooney said. “I think she is going to be a fantastic player next year and I can’t wait to see her grow even more as a player.”
Sarah Gesner and Hailey Stoltenberg
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADES: Gesner is a junior, Stoltenberg is a senior.
NOTABLE: 22-7 record at No. 1 doubles; second place in the Division 2 state doubles, second in Metro Classic Conference; first place at St. Mary’s Zephyr Invite that included three other seeded doubles; All-state honors.
COLLEGE: Stoltenberg plans on studying environmental science in college. She is deciding between Bowdoin College and Union College.
QUOTABLE: “Sarah and Hailey were great teammates whose complimentary games were heightened by their support for each other on and off the court,” Schafer said. “Sarah had the hitting ability to set up Hailey for the put away and if that shot wasn’t available they were both great at the net both offensively and on the defense; after their championship match, the chair umpire took the time to talk to them and let them know that she had been watching them throughout the tournament and was so impressed with how polite and classy they were on the court from the start of the match until the the last point. This is what they showed all season.”
Chloe Woods and Kayla Maurer
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADES: Woods is a senior, Maurer is a junior.
NOTABLE: 13-6 record at No. 1 doubles; finished second in Kenosha Tremper Sectional defeating doubles teams from Brookfield Central and Brookfield East; defeated No. 13 seed Arrowhead at the Division 1 State tournament and finished their season in a three-set loss to Stevens Point.
COLLEGE: Woods is planning on playing tennis, but has not made a decision where she will attend. She is leaning toward the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
QUOTABLE: “Chloe and Kayla came together after a rough start in singles this year,” Union Grove coach Mike Brannen said. “They had to learn a lot about playing doubles and playing together, but they did that and more. Even in the end, we had to switch return sides to help against some tough opponents. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”
Emilie Allen and Olivia Cammers
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADES: Both Allen and Cammers are seniors.
NOTABLE: 16-14 record as partners at No. 1 and 3 doubles; team Co-MVP’s; both National Honors Society members; both a part of marching band, pep band, and band council; both team captains of the tennis team.
QUOTABLE: “Emilie and Olivia were great competitors all season long,” Waterford coach Sharon Webb said. “The girls rose to the challenge, moving from No. 3 to No. 1 is a huge step. Most girls would have faltered. They stepped up and took some hits, but they also had success at the No. 1 spot.
