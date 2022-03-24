All-County Girls Tennis: First team a diverse, senior-laden group

This year’s All-Racine County high school girls tennis team is a good example of spreading the wealth.

Six of the county’s nine teams are represented on the All-County first- or second-team, with three teams — Prairie, Union Grove and Waterford — placing three entries each on the two teams. Seven of the 10 players are seniors.

Case and Prairie have two entries each on the first team — the Eagles are represented by senior Alaina Jaeck, the county Player of the Year, and fellow senior Aalaiya Jacklin, and the Hawks are represented by sophomore singles player Lily Jorgenson and the senior doubles team of Nareh Vartanian and Magdalyn Dreifuerst.

Burlington, Union Grove and Waterford have one entry each on the first team.

Here are capsule looks at the members of the All-County first team:

Alaina Jaeck

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Finished with a 20-5 record at No. 1 singles. … Jaeck qualified for the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Tournament and won her first-round match, beating Louisa Damkot of Sheboygan North 6-3, 6-0; Jaeck lost her second-round match 6-0, 6-0 to the eventual Division 1 state champion, Franklin freshman Kaede Usui. … Jaeck finished third at the Brookfield Central Sectional, beating Katina Patterson of Brookfield Central 6-0, 6-0 in her first match to become the first Eagles’ player to automatically qualify for state since freshman Bojana Pozder won the Division 1 state title in 2018; Jaeck beat No. 1 sectional seed Helen Hicks of Brookfield East 6-1, 6-0 in the third-place match. … Jaeck finished third at No. 1 singles at the Southeast Conference Tournament. … She was team co-captain with fellow senior Jacklin. … Jaeck, who has been on the Case academic honor roll throughout high school, is No. 1 in her class at Case, a member of the National Honor Society, a Racine County Sports Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete and a full International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate. … She is an accomplished violinist and has also won awards as a member of Case’s DECA program. … Jaeck will attend the University of Wisconsin, where she plans to study political science and eventually go to law school; she will not play competitive college tennis.

QUOTABLE: “Alaina has had an outstanding high school career as a varsity tennis player,” Eagles coach Kaleena Vasil said. “She has always wanted to get to state and was excited to make it that far.”

Aalaiya Jacklin

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Was 21-4 at No. 2 singles. … Jacklin had a strong season after missing her junior season with a shoulder injury. … She was a special qualifier for the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Tournament and won her first-round match at state, beating Bella Schultz of Brookfield Central 2-6, 6-1, 10-7; Jacklin lost to Schultz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the Brookfield Central Sectional the previous week; Jacklin lost her second match at state 6-3, 6-4 to Molly Asfeld of Waukesha West, ironically the niece of Case boys tennis coach Maureen Asfeld. … Jacklin was second at No. 2 singles at the Southeast Conference Tournament. … She was team co-captain with fellow senior Jaeck and earned an All-SEC medal of merit. … Like Jaeck, Jacklin is a four-year member of the Case academic honor roll, is a member of the National Honor Society and an International Baccalaureate Diploma candidate. Jacklin is in the top 5% of her class with a 3.97 grade-point average. … Jacklin also pitches for the Eagles’ softball team. … She plans to study marine biology, oceanography, zoology and animal studies/sciences in college; her top two college choices are NCAA Division III UW-Stevens Point, where she has been recruited to play tennis, and the University of Oregon.

QUOTABLE: “Watching Aalaiya at the state tournament playing Bella was the best tennis I have seen out of her,” Case coach Kaleena Vasil said. “Aalaiya has been one of the best athletes I have ever gotten to coach at Case High School. Nothing has come easy for her and all she has accomplished has been through hard work and determination.”

Lily Jorgenson

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Was 16-10 at No. 1 singles. … Jorgenson was a special qualifier for the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Tournament and showed she belonged by beating automatic qualifier Josie Rechek of Altoona 6-1, 6-3 in the first round; Jorgenson lost in the second round to eventual state champion Lily Olson of Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart 6-3, 6-1, winning the most points against the unbeaten Olson than anyone else in the bracket. … Jorgenson was first-team All-Metro Classic Conference, winning the No. 1 singles title with two straight-set victories. … Jorgenson is a three-sport athlete for the Hawks, also playing basketball and soccer.

QUOTABLE: “Lily worked hard to get to the level she is playing at and has shown that she can compete with the best in the state,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said. “Her true strength comes from the versatility she builds as a three-sport varsity athlete at Prairie.”

Adalie Rauch

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Went 8-14 this season. … Rauch’s record is deceiving because six losses were to two of the top players in the state, fellow Southern Lakes Conference players Parker Christensen of Elkhorn (second at state) and Zaya Iderzul of Lake Geneva Badger (third at state), along with state qualifier Tristin Jantz of Westosha Central; Rauch also lost at the sectional to Annalise Yang of Madison LaFollette, who finished fifth at state; Rauch lost to Prairie’s Lily Jorgenson in a tiebreaker at the Racine County Invitational. … Rauch beat Mallory Dam of Union Grove at the SLC Tournament after losing to Dam earlier in the season. … Rauch was the Demons’ MVP this season, earned first-team All-SLC honors and was named to the All-State Academic Team. … Rauch is an officer in the National Arts Honor Society, a member of the Academic Bowl Team, National Honor Society and Student Government.

QUOTABLE: “Adalie had the opportunity to compete against two of the top players in the state repeatedly as they were both in the Southern Lakes Conference.” Demons coach Rose Dolatowski said. “This made for a challenging season, but she rose to the challenge and played her hardest against her toughest opponents.”

Katelyn Allen-Elena Leshok

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Allen is a senior, Leshok is a junior

NOTABLE: Finished with a record of 16-8. … Won all four of their matches at No. 1 doubles in the Racine County Invitational and also won four matches to help the Wolverines finish third at the New Berlin West Invitational. … At New Berlin, Allen and Leshok played the longest match of anyone in the county this season by rallying from a first-set loss to beat Lorraine Qui and Leah Goodman of West De Pere 4-6, 6-3, 15-13. … Allen was a four-year varsity player and team captain for three years; Leshok is a three-year varsity player and two-year team captain.

QUOTABLE: “Katelyn is an all-around hard worker who looks out for her teammates in all situations,” Waterford coach Sharon Webb said. “Elena has led our team on and off court and she strives to be a better player daily.”

Magdelyn Dreifuerst-Nareh Vartanian

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Both are seniors

NOTABLE: Finished with a record of 13-8 and earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors. … Lost first match at Division 2 sectional tournament, but were special qualifiers for the State Individual Tournament. … Won their first-round state match 6-4, 6-3 over automatic qualifiers Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin of Rice Lake; the Hawks played well in a 6-4, 6-2 loss to No. 7 seed Natalie Udovich and Sophia Torke of Kohler. … Dreifuerst (4.0 grade-point average) and Vartanian (3.98 GPA) are among the top students in their senior class; Dreifuerst hopes to attend Notre Dame or Villanova to pursue nursing or a business degree; Vartanian is looking to attend Marquette.

QUOTABLE: “These girls always battled to the very end of every match no matter the outcome,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “They both used their strengths to make them a complete doubles team. They definitely gave (Kohler) a huge scare. Regardless of the loss, it was a great match to end their high school tennis careers on.”

Abby Wilks-Sam Chizek

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Both are seniors

NOTABLE: Finished the season with a 20-5 record. … They lost to the eventual sectional runners-up at their sectional, but earned a place in the WIAA State Individual Tournament as special qualifiers. … They lost their first-round state match 6-2, 6-2 to Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie of Baraboo. … During the Southern Lakes Conference season, Wilks and Chizek beat automatic state qualifiers Emma Fasano and Ellie Hirn of Lake Geneva Badger 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory. … At the SLC Tournament, they beat Waterford’s Katelyn Allen and Elena Leshok 6-3, 6-2 to take third at No. 1 doubles. … Chizek plans to attend the University of Wisconsin, Wilks is still undecided.

QUOTABLE: “This duo was something else both on and off the court,” Broncos coach Kameron Fischer said. “Sam made sure to bring her all to every practice, every match, every day, both on and off the court. Abby’s drive to work through an injury toward the end of the season to make sure they got to where they wanted to be was inspiring.”

