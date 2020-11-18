All-County girls tennis: Despite pandemic, county players found a way to improve

It’s a difficult time to be a high school athlete because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that was certainly the case for members of girls tennis teams this fall.

There were limited opportunities to practice with so many facilities closed much of this season and it took some creativity for athletes to improve. Take Kate Smith, the All-Racine County Player of the Year who created a makeshift tennis court on her family’s driveway last winter so she could continue to sharpen her skills.

Those who continued to work at their games were rewarded and some even earned berths at the WIAA State Tournament. Those from Racine County who joined Smith for a trip to Kohler were two entries from Prairie — singles player Molly Cookman and the doubles team of Jaclyn Palmen and Lily Jorgenson.

Here are profiles of the first-team selections, as selected by the county coaches:

Kate Smith

SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: 19-4, placed sixth in the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament,