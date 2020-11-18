All-County girls tennis: Despite pandemic, county players found a way to improve

It’s a difficult time to be a high school athlete because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that was certainly the case for members of girls tennis teams this fall.
There were limited opportunities to practice with so many facilities closed much of this season and it took some creativity for athletes to improve. Take Kate Smith, the All-Racine County Player of the Year who created a makeshift tennis court on her family’s driveway last winter so she could continue to sharpen her skills.
Those who continued to work at their games were rewarded and some even earned berths at the WIAA State Tournament. Those from Racine County who joined Smith for a trip to Kohler were two entries from Prairie — singles player Molly Cookman and the doubles team of Jaclyn Palmen and Lily Jorgenson.
Here are profiles of the first-team selections, as selected by the county coaches:
Kate Smith
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 19-4, placed sixth in the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament,
QUOTABLE: “Kate had an incredible senior season,” St. Catherine’s coach Todd Anderson said. “She went into the season with of a goal of being on the podium for the state tournament and she achieved her goal. A lot of help from people like Sarah Hardacre, Jason Caspers, Patrick Anderson, gave her all the guidance we could and she loved every moment of it. She made wonderful strides her senior year and made her goals and dreams come true. She is an outstanding young lady, both on the court and off the court. St. Cat’s will miss her and so will all of us. But her future is very bright and she has represented Racine very well.”
Molly Cookman
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: 7-9 record; third place in the Metro Classic Conference, Honorable team All-Metro Classic Conference, Racine County runner-up, special qualifier D2 State Singles.
QUOTABLE: “Molly received a special qualifier bid to make it to state for her second straight year,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “In Molly’s first match versus Kate Smith, she showed that she has the skill to hit with the top girls in our conference. She is using her offseason to work hard on her grit and zest for the game that will give her the opportunity in tennis that she is striving for.”
Alaina Jaeck
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: 5-5 record. Has a 4.0 grade-point average.
QUOTABLE: “Alaina had a great season despite the setbacks of starting late in the season due to COVID-19 and not having many matches,” Case coach Kaleena Vasila said. “She is a very resilient player.”
Emily Rauch
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 6-11 record. Four-year varsity player and played No. 1 singles the last two seasons. Placed fourth at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament. Earned first-team All-SLC honors. Served as a team captain and was named team’s Most Valuable Player this season,
QUOTABLE: “She is active in the school’s Driven (leadership) program and is a member of the National Honor Society, “ Burlington coach Rose Dolatowski said. “She was a great leader and role model for the younger players. I received many compliments on Emily’s sportsmanship throughout, win or lose. She was always gracious.”
Jaclyn Palmen and Lillian Jorgenson
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADES: Palmen is a sophomore, Jorgenson is a freshman
NOTABLE: 8-7 record at No.1 doubles; first place in the Metro Classic Conference, first-team All-MCC, special qualifiers for Division 2 state doubles.
QUOTABLE: “Jaclyn and Lily started playing together in our third match of the year versus Eau Claire Regis,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “They won that match in a super tie-breaker and stayed together from that point on. We knew that if they played well they could compete with anyone in D2, and this was evident in their victory over the East Troy team that took fourth at state. At state, they played a more experienced team that took them out of their playing style. As their games become more well-rounded, their success will only grow.”
Cami Good and Sam Chizek
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADES: Good is a senior. Chizek is a junior.
NOTABLE: 7-9 record at No. 1 doubles. They were first team all-conference in the Southern Lakes conference. They finished behind some state qualifiers and the state champions from Wilmot.
QUOTABLE: “Sam and Cami had a great season together,” Union Grove interim coach Ben Roettgen said. “They played a lot of close matches and the competition they faced all year was very tough. I’m really proud of the way they battled and fought through adversity in many matches. They didn’t always come out on top, but they always took something positive from each match and used that going forward.”
Jordan Krause and Olivia Traxinger
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADES: Both are seniors.
NOTABLE: 7-9 record. The two placed fifth at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament. Their first tournament match was against Wilmot, which went on to win the state tournament. They lost to Union Grove in the championship match of the Racine County Invitational. Krause and Traxinger were second-team All-SLC., Krause served as team captain this season. Krause played at No. 1 doubles as a junior. Traxinger moved up from No. 3 doubles. Both served as team captains.
QUOTABLE: “It was evident the girls had worked hard by the successes they had this year.” Burlington coach Rose Dolatowski said. “Going from No. 3 doubles to No. 1 was a big step for Olivia, but she showed that hard work and perseverance results in success.”
