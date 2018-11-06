MOUNT PLEASANT — Bojana Pozder’s season was historical.
In fact, it was the best single season by any girls tennis player in Racine County ever.
The Case High School freshman finished the year with a perfect 39-0 record and brought home the WIAA Division 1 singles championship, a feat that had never been accomplished before in the county.
For her remarkable first season, Pozder was selected Racine County girls tennis player of the year by the county’s tennis coaches.
“This season was remarkable,” Pozder said. “I am so happy that I got the opportunity to play for Case.”
On her path to a state championship, Pozder was hardly tested. Her toughest challenge came against Logan White of Divine Savior Holy Angels in Milwaukee, who she played three times this season. Pozder was taken to three sets twice by White during the regular season, but won 6-2, 6-0 in the state championship match at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
“Logan is such a talented player,” Pozder said. “She locates her shots really well and she was a tough opponent all year.”
Pozder lost just nine games in five state matches and was the third county entry to win an individual state title, but the first in Division 1.
Andrea Nilsen of Union Grove won the Division 2 singles title in 1995 and Andrea Bukacek and Kara Metzger of Prairie won three straight Division 2 doubles titles from 2000 to 2002.
“Bojana’s season was amazing,” Case coach Kaleena Vasil said. “She doesn’t have a weak aspect of her game and that’s what makes her so special.”
Pozder burst on to the scene and took the state by surprise immediately. And this after she didn’t even know if she would be able to play for Case at the start of the year.
“I go to school at the REAL school and I wasn’t sure if I would be eligible to play tennis for a different high school,” Pozder said. “Once I found out that I could play for Case, I was excited for the opportunity.”
The 14-year-old practices nearly every day, and that dedication is what led her to the biggest stage in high school sports.
“I’ve been playing tennis since I was seven and it’s my favorite thing to do,” Pozder said. “Practicing is the only way that you make strides as a player.”
Vasil said that Pozder’s tireless work ethic could lead her to several more state championships.
“That’s the difference between Bojana and a lot of these other girls,” Vasil said. “She works harder than anyone else and she’s willing to put in that extra effort to make her game stronger.”
The expectations for Pozder are just as high entering next season.
“I expect her to do the same thing over and over again until she graduates,” Vasil said. “She’s a phenomenal athlete and I’m proud that she’s our county player of the year.”
