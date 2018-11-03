Aubrie Torhorst had a big decision to make.
The Waterford High School senior, in addition to being a very good golfer, was a very accomplished goalkeeper for the Wolverines soccer team. Soccer was big in her family as well (her older sister, Lauren, is Waterford’s all-time goal-scoring leader and ranks fifth all-time among Wisconsin girls in goals scored).
But as a junior, she began to realize that golf was her true passion. She qualified for the WIAA State Tournament in 2017 and didn’t play soccer last spring to focus full-time on her golf game.
All her hard work paid off as she lowered her average by more than two strokes from last year, won the Racine County Invitational and earned Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year honors.
While she wasn’t able to make a return trip to state — she had an off day in a tough sectional — Torhorst was the consensus choice as the All-Racine County Girls Golfer of the Year by the eight head golf coaches.
Torhorst, who averaged 40.8 strokes per nine holes, said it was tough transitioning out of soccer, but it was something she had to do.
“Soccer is a big family sport,” Torhorst said. “We all played soccer and other sports, but my interest faded in soccer.
“I never imagined, as a freshman, that golf would be my thing. It was a hard decision to not return to soccer, but I knew I was doing the right thing.”
She definitely did. She was a regular on the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour last summer and got her game in shape.
“I practiced basically every single day,” Torhorst said. “I had some hardships and I had bad days that made me feel like quitting,” but she kept going.
That showed early in the season when she and her teammates set a team scramble record of 10-under-par 62 at the Elkhorn Invitational. Torhorst had two solo eagles in the round to help the cause.
Midway through the season, she shot a 3-under 33 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville to set a personal record.
In September, Torhorst shot a high school-best 82 at Ives Grove to win the annual Racine County Invitational and lead the Wolverines to the team title.
“I’ve had a lot of success, and I’ve been getting mentally stronger the last two years transitioning out of soccer," she said. "My confidence and mental toughness paid off in my senior year.”
The only disappointment was not being able to make a return trip to the state tournament. She shot an 85 at the WIAA Division 1 Franklin Regional to advance to the Waukesha South Sectional, but shot 91.
“Aubrie’s season ended in heartbreak by not qualifying for state in the state’s hardest sectional,” Waterford coach Robb Shales said. “The four lowest team totals in the state were in our sectional.”
“I didn’t play well in the first place (at the sectional),” Torhorst said. “I would have had to have a career round, but it’s not end of world.
“I’m mainly happy with how I held myself together through the season and what I accomplished amidst the pressure I put myself in.”
Shales said Torhorst is “irreplaceable,” but knows she will be a success not only at golf, but at life.
“I am personally looking forward to her continuing her golfing career in college and I know she will enjoy all the success she can handle,” Shales said.
