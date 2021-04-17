All-County girls' swimming: Burlington Co-op's Schultz voted Athlete of the Year

Schultz will have one more season to solidify her legacy with the Burlington Co-op. Maybe she can lower her school record in the breaststroke again. Maybe she can bring home a state medal.

But ask Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones and she’ll tell you Schultz has already established quite a legacy. And this has nothing to do with times and places. This has everything to do with the teammate she is.

It was at the Muskego Sectional last season when Jones happened to walk by as Schultz, Averi Larson and Audra Ferguson were preparing to compete in the 100 breaststroke.

“She just looked at them and said, ‘You know, I’m just really proud to be swimming with both of you girls,’ “ Jones said of Schultz. “She didn’t care whether she made it to state or not. She was just all about, ‘I’m really proud to be swimming with you guys.’

“It’s just stuff like that, the selflessness she brings to the team. Sometimes when you have a real talented swimmer, they can be a little arrogant and all about them. She’s the totally opposite. She’s selfless and wants the entire team do good. And she tries to push the entire team so they do good.

“When you look at some of the other teams, I’ll take that any day.”