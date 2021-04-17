All-County girls' swimming: Burlington Co-op's Schultz voted Athlete of the Year

There are photos in the home of Ryan and Angela Schultz of the eldest of their four children splashing around in the South Milwaukee High School pool.
Megan Schultz was all of 9 months old at the time, but all that water didn’t bother her a bit. Other kids her age were scared, but the photos of Megan in Ryan and Angela’s home show a a little girl smiling while splashing in the water.
“I was never even afraid to put my face in the water,” Megan said.
It was that passion for H2O that had made Schultz what she is today. And that is the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year in girls swimming, as voted on by the county coaches.
“Being named Athlete of the Year in girls swimming is an incredible honor,” said Schultz, a Union Grove junior who has qualified for the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships each of her three seasons with the Burlington Co-op. “I’ve poured blood, sweat, and tears into this sport for as long as I can remember. Seeing my hard work, dedication, and sacrifices pay off is truly special.
“More importantly, it says a lot about my friends and teammates who’ve pushed me, my coaches who’ve guided me, and my parents and siblings who’ve supported me throughout this journey. I could not have been this successful without all of those pieces.”
Schultz needed that support because this was an especially challenging season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schultz wasn’t able to practice as much as she usually would. What’s more, she didn’t even know if there would be a season.
Yet, she managed to break her own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke, her specialty event, with a time of 1:06.19. She placed 11th in that event at the state meet.
She also swam the breaststroke leg on the 200 medley relay, which finished eighth in 1:50.43. The medley, which also included Morgan Dietzel, Claire Keeker and Hania Dahms, came within 2.5 seconds of earning a medal and it broke the 11-year-old program record of 1:50.63.
Schultz’s exceptional performance at the state meet, which was held at Waukesha South Nov. 14, also included anchoring a 400 freestyle relay that placed 13th (3:39.56) and placing 16th in the 200 freestyle (1:58.65).
Not too shabby, especially considering the pandemic factor.
“This season was filled with some anxiety and worry from the start,” Schultz said. “Was the season really going to happen? Would we have a pool to swim at due to COVID restrictions? Fear transformed into elation when the season began.
“Our team did well following all the protocols put in place. We missed having a lot of spectators at meets, being able to cheer for teammates at the end of lanes, and having weekly pasta parties along with a team sleepover, but at least we had a season.”
Schultz will have one more season to solidify her legacy with the Burlington Co-op. Maybe she can lower her school record in the breaststroke again. Maybe she can bring home a state medal.
But ask Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones and she’ll tell you Schultz has already established quite a legacy. And this has nothing to do with times and places. This has everything to do with the teammate she is.
It was at the Muskego Sectional last season when Jones happened to walk by as Schultz, Averi Larson and Audra Ferguson were preparing to compete in the 100 breaststroke.
“She just looked at them and said, ‘You know, I’m just really proud to be swimming with both of you girls,’ “ Jones said of Schultz. “She didn’t care whether she made it to state or not. She was just all about, ‘I’m really proud to be swimming with you guys.’
“It’s just stuff like that, the selflessness she brings to the team. Sometimes when you have a real talented swimmer, they can be a little arrogant and all about them. She’s the totally opposite. She’s selfless and wants the entire team do good. And she tries to push the entire team so they do good.
“When you look at some of the other teams, I’ll take that any day.”
But there are signs Schultz will also be at her best as a swimmer next season. Neal Wright, Schultz’s coach for South Eastern Aquatics, has already seen signs of a big progression.
“As a coach, wherever I put the bar, she will strive to reach it,” Wright said. “Wherever you set that standard, she will try he hardest to reach it.”
After all, that’s just how Schultz is wired.
“People would describe me as shy or introverted,” Schultz said. “I had a first grade teacher who would call my house a couple times a week just to chat, because I rarely spoke at school. I think people would be surprised that I am actually the loudest, most talkative child in my house.
“I am also highly competitive in everything I do — whether it was mastering third grade math facts the quickest, winning the Raymond School Spelling Bee, beating my brother in a pull-up competition, or dominating at family game night. I want to win. And if I don’t … it motivates me to come back for more.”