All-County girls' swimming: Burlington Co-op's record-setting Schultz repeats as Athlete of the Year

It’s a story that’s been told many times, in many ways, over the past nearly two years.

People have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in many ways. One of the major features of the pandemic has been the lack of regular human contact because of protocols keeping many, including family members, apart from each other.

Things got relatively back to normal this fall when it came to sports teams, from pro, to college, to high school. Teams were able to practice together again and spectators were allowed back to cheer for their teams.

Those simple things made a big difference to Megan Schultz.

The Union Grove High School senior, a member of the Burlington Co-op girls swimming team, was motivated by the return to normalcy. As a result, she had a season that was a perfect cap to an impressive high school swimming career and a repeat performance as the All-Racine County girls swimming Athlete of the Year.

“I am grateful for being voted into this role, and I believe I did justice to the title,” Schultz said.

Schultz came into high school with an eye on the team record in the 100-yard breaststroke and has ruled the event over the past four years on the All-County first team. She set the team record in her freshman year and lowered it each year, down to 1:05.79 at the WIAA Division 1 Muskego Sectional this fall to qualify for state in the event for the third straight year.

In addition, Schultz led off the first-team 200 freestyle relay that broke the team record of 1:40.79 set in 2010 with a time of 1:39.71 at the sectional, and she also earned first-team All-County honors in the 100 butterfly (1:00.53 at the sectional) and 200 medley relay (1:52.68 at state).

At state, she finished 12th in the Division 1 breaststroke (1:06.01), 14th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.85) and 21st in the 200 medley relay.

“Owning the breaststroke and 200 free relay team records are, of course, huge sources of pride for me,” Schultz said. “Honestly though, I know one day those records will be broken as they really serve as goals for the next generation of B-Coop swimmers.”

The Demons swam during the regular fall season in 2020, with pandemic protocols in place, such as masking, social distancing and stands devoid of spectators. Schultz still performed at a high level, but it wasn’t the same.

She kicked everything into gear this season.

“The 2021 swim season differed greatly from the 2020 season, Schultz said. “The most significant changes pertained to social distancing restrictions being lifted. This meant we could all be in the pool together, we could cheer each other on at meets, and we could participate in team bonding events.

“Having that human connection made a profound difference in my swimming both mentally and physically. Knowing I had the emotional support of my teammates as I raced — both individual and relay events — motivated me to finish strong.

“On the flip side, being able to cheer on my teammates while they swam, boosted my spirits. There is a great truth in ‘Positivity breeding success.’ ”

Being team captain was also a source of pride for Schultz.

“As the oldest of four children, I have always pushed myself to set a good example for my siblings, whether it be in academics, sports, jobs, or friendships,” Schultz said. “I have taken the role in my family and applied it to my role as a captain. I can honestly say that I led both by example and by communication with my teammates.”

If she had a bad race, she wouldn’t let her disappointment show so it wouldn’t affect her teammates.

“There were definitely some races that did not go my way this season,” she said. “I did my best to hold myself together, knowing that my attitude would rub off on my teammates. ‘Win with dignity and lose with grace’ was definitely my mantra in those moments.”

Schultz went above and beyond teammate status when it came to the members of the swim team. She communicated regularly with every member of the team with a smile or an encouraging text or note, and she did something very special for her teammates prior to the Southern Lakes Conference JV meet.

“I put together little gift bags for each swimmer with a hand-written, personal note letting them know that each one was an integral part of the team and that I was proud of their progress throughout the season,” Schultz said.

That’s one of the many reasons why Demons coach Denita Jones will really miss what Schultz has brought to the team.

“The team is going to miss her leadership next year,” Jones said. “Megan has been a major contributor to the team’s success for the past four years.”

As for what Schultz leaves behind for future Demons swimmers, she hopes her love of the sport will be the biggest part of her legacy.

“When the B-Coop swimmers come to the pool deck in the fall, I hope they remember my work ethic and my true passion for swimming,” Schultz said. “To me, there is no greater sport.

“Swim challenges me mentally, physically and emotionally and practices can be tedious and strenuous. Yet somehow, I drag myself out of the pool and cannot wait to dive in again.

“I want each of my teammates to feel that same level of exhilaration.”

As proud as she is about earning Athlete of the Year honors for the second year in a row, she gave a shout-out to three other swimmers — her sophomore teammate, Averi Larsen, Case junior Sofia Badillo and Prairie/St. Catherine’s sophomore Zoe D’Alessandro, the first PSC Aquatics swimmer to earn All-County status and swim in the WIAA Division 2 state meet.

“Averi has made great strides in her short swim career, broken team records and made it to State,” Schultz said. “Sofia Badillo had a strong season and missed qualifying for state by just one place and Zoe led her team throughout the season.

“All three ladies have a phenomenal work ethic, talent and are great competitors and friends. I am guessing that one of them will own this honor in the years to come.”

Schultz will continue her swimming career at NCAA Division II Minnesota State Mankato, where she has been offered a scholarship. The Mavericks won the Northern Sun Conference title last year.

She hopes to swim in the breaststroke, but is open to do whatever the team needs. Her goal is to be a collegiate conference champion and an All-American swimmer.

She hasn’t decided on a major yet, but she plans to study something business related.

