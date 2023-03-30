For the fourth straight year, the Burlington Co-op high school girls swimming team has taken the majority of spots on the All-Racine County first team.

And for the third straight year, one of the Demons led the way.

Junior Averi Larsen of Waterford was voted the All-County Athlete of the Year to follow in the wake of two-time Athlete of the Year Megan Schultz of Union Grove.

The Co-op, which includes swimmers from Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central and East Troy, wasn’t quite as dominant this year, earning first-team honors in eight events.

Larsen had four first-team spots and sophomore teammate and schoolmate Natalie Oldenburg earned three places. Larsen set three team records, in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and as a member of the 200 freestyle relay.

She also became the first state medalist for the Demons since 2012.

This was also the first year of the Racine Unified Co-op and the team had four spots on the first team, led by Case senior Sofia Badillo in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and in the 200 medley relay. Layla Genevich of Case made it three seasons in a row as the All-County diver.

ACADEMIC HONORS: The Racine Unified team has six Academic All-Americans and seven Academic All-State honorees.

Sofia Badillo, Ana Carrillo, Grace Gross and Nicolette Jansen of Case, Arev Buchaklian of Horlick and Jorja Makovsky of Horlick are Academic All-American and All-State, and Layla Genevich of Case is Academic All-State.

Also, Racine Unified earned a Gold Level All-American Scholar Team award with a team grade-point average of 3.767. This is the 10th Gold Scholar team award for the girls.

More than 350,000 students are involved in aquatics in high school in more than 17,400 programs for boys and girls. Approximately 2% of these students are recognized as All-Americans.

MICHALOWSKI RETIRING: After nearly 30 years, Frank Michalowski is stepping down as the head coach of the Racine Unified Co-op team. He began coaching at Horlick in the early 1990s and moved to Case in 1994 and took over the boys’ and girls’ programs. He has coached multiple state champions and medalists over that time.

He stayed on to coach the girls for the first year of the Co-op, but opted not to coach the boys team this winter.

Here are capsule looks at the members of the first team:

Averi Larsen

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 50-yard freestyle, 23:43 seconds; 100 freestyle, 51:75; 200 freestyle relay, 1:39.24; 400 freestyle relay, 3:40.56.

NOTABLE: Larsen is a first-team All-County selection for the third straight year … Larsen set team records in her two individual events and in the 200 freestyle relay, all at the WIAA State Championships; she broke the previous record in the 50 freestyle of 24.38 set by DeAnn Jones in 2013 and broke her own record of 51.99 in the 100 freestyle from last year … Larsen finished fifth in the 50 freestyle at state to become the first medalist for the Demons since Serena Wanasek in 2012, and she was ninth in the 100 freestyle … Larsen also anchored the 200 freestyle relay that broke its own school record (1:39.71, set in 2021) at state and finished 13th … the 400 freestyle relay was 18th at state … Larsen was the teams’ Most Valuable Swimmer.

QUOTABLE: “Averi has been a major contributor to the team's success the past three years,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She has a great work ethic and provides leadership for our team. She has grown as a swimmer this past year. I can’t wait to see what she will do next year.”

Sofia Badillo

TEAM (SCHOOL): Racine Unified (Case)

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard medley relay, 1:54.25; 100 butterfly, 1:00.94; 100 backstroke, 1:00.02

NOTABLE: Badillo, who sat out her sophomore season because of the pandemic, had her best season last fall with three first-team spots … she had her best times in her individual events at the sectional meet and the medley relay’s best time came at the Southeast Conference Championships … the relay time is fourth all-time for the team and she is sixth all-time in the butterfly … Badillo qualified for the WIAA State Championships in the backstroke and finished 20th … she was first-team All-SEC in the backstroke (1:00.22), 100 butterfly (1:01.15) and the medley relay (backstroke split), and was second-team All-SEC in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.34) … had the team’s High-Point Award for seniors with 242 individual points scored … Badillo was named an Academic All-American and Academic All-State with a 3.827 grade-point average … will attend NCAA Division III UW-La Crosse for swimming and will major in biology.

QUOTABLE: “Sofia is a talented swimmer who just loves to race,” Racine Unified coach Frank Michalowski said. “Her key to success is her desire to win. The scary thing is, she still has things she can fix. It will be fun to watch her take it to the next level at UW La Crosse in the fall. She was a hard worker and did anything to help the team succeed. This type of leadership in our sport is crucial and it will be missed.”

Emilia Dahms

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard freestyle relay 1:39.24, 400 freestyle relay 3:40.56.

NOTABLE: Third time on the All-County first team … qualified for state in relays for the third straight year … Dahms swam on the Demons’ 200 freestyle relay that broke the team record for the second straight year.

QUOTABLE: “Emilia has been a versatile swimmer for the past four years,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She has provided depth to our line-up for the last 4 years. I have seen her grow as a swimmer and a person. She will be greatly missed next season.”

Layla Genevich

TEAM (SCHOOL): Racine Unified (Case )

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, SCORES: Diving — 11 dives, 395.20 points; six dives, 233.45.

NOTABLE: Genevich is the first-team diver for the third straight year and is a four-year letterwinner … she moved into sixth place all-time on the team for six dives and seventh for 11 dives … Genevich earned All-SEC first-team honors for 11 dives … Genevich joined the Schroeder Diving Team between her junior and senior years to improve her diving and practiced at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center) … her best 11-dive score was at the Southeast Conference Meet and her six-dive best was in a dual meet against Kenosha Bradford … Genevich was named Academic All-State, one of seven on the team … Genevich will not dive in college and is planning to study kinesiology; she is deciding between Marquette, Minnesota, and Purdue.

QUOTABLE: “She came into her freshman year with no diving experience and was able to compete in varsity meets early on,” Case diving coach Dave Arvai said. “She worked hard in practice throughout her four years. She was a determined senior this season, qualifying for the (WIAA) State Championships, where she represented the Racine Unified Swimming & Diving team with pride. I wish Layla the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Katie Goetzke

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 500 freestyle 5:38.62

NOTABLE: Goetzke earns a spot on the All-County first team in the 500 freestyle for the third straight year … her best time this season came at the Racine Invitational … Goetzke was an alternate again for the Demons’ relays at the state meet.

QUOTABLE: “Katie is one of the hardest workers in and out of the pool,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She provides leadership for our team and is a mentor to the swimmers in the distance lane.”

Grace Gross

TEAM (SCHOOL): Racine Unified (Case)

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200 medley relay, 1:54.25

NOTABLE: Gross swam the butterfly leg of the medley relay, which won the event in the All-County time at the Southeast Conference Meet and was first-team All-SEC … the relay moved into fourth place all-time on the team … Gross was named an Academic All-American and Academic All-State with a 3.954 grade-point average … Gross will attend UW-Stevens Point to pursue a degree in chemistry.

QUOTABLE: “Grace took her swimming to another level this season,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “She improved both her speed and consistency. Her improvement was a big part of our team’s success and she will be missed.”

Claire Keeker

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Catholic Central)

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:39.24; 400 freestyle relay, 3:40.56

NOTABLE: This is Keeker’s third straight year on the All-County first team in relays … Keeker made her third trip to the state meet in the relays … Keeker was a member of the team’s record-setting 200 freestyle relay.

QUOTABLE: “Claire has provided depth to the team’s line-up for the past four years,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She has grown as a swimmer the past four years and the team will miss her next season.”

Callie Klepp

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Union Grove)

CLASS: Junior

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200 individual medley, 2:25.81; 100 breaststroke, 1:12.91.

NOTABLE: This is Klepp’s first time on the All-County first team and made a nice debut with two spots on the team … both of her first-team times were set at the sectional meet … Klepp was a team captain as a junior and was an alternate for the state-qualifying 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

QUOTABLE: “Callie has had an exciting season,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “It has been fun to watch Callie grow as a swimmer this past season and she will continue to provide much needed depth next year.”

Natalie Oldenburg

TEAM (SCHOOL): Burlington Co-op (Waterford)

CLASS: Sophomore

FIRST-TEAM EVENTS, TIMES: 200 freestyle, 2:03.15; 200 freestyle relay, 1:39.24; 400 freestyle relay 3:40.56.

NOTABLE: Oldenburg is the only sophomore on the All-County team and earned first-team honors for the first time … Oldenburg set her 200 freestyle time at the sectional meet and swam the second leg on both relays for her first state meet appearance … the 200 freestyle relay set a team record at state.

QUOTABLE: “Natalie provided depth to our relay teams and is a very versatile swimmer for the team,” Demons coach Denita Jones said. “She provides leadership in and out of the pool.”

Gabriela Peterman

TEAM (SCHOOL): Racine Unified (Case)

CLASS: Freshman

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200 medley relay, 1:54.25

NOTABLE: The only freshman on the first team made a strong high school debut last fall, already moving into eighth place all-time on the team in the 50 freestyle (25.82) … Peterman anchored the Southeast Conference-winning 200 medley relay (1:54.25) that moved into fourth all-time on the team.

QUOTABLE: “Gabriela had a great freshman season, finishing with lifetime bests in the 50 and 100 freestyles,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “With training year-round and doing dryland to get stronger, she will be one of the top sprinters in the area to watch the next three seasons.”

Alice Stratman

TEAM (SCHOOL): Racine Unified (Horlick)

CLASS: Senior

FIRST-TEAM EVENT, TIME: 200 medley relay, 1:54.25

NOTABLE: Stratman swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay, which won at the Southeast Conference Championships and moved into fourth all-time on the team … Stratman plans to study nursing and will swim for UW-Oshkosh this fall.

QUOTABLE: “It was fun having Alice (on the team) this season,” Case coach Frank Michalowski said. “She was a joy to be around and coach and she worked hard to achieve her goal of breaking six minutes in the 500 freestyle event, which she did three times.”