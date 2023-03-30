For the third straight year, the Burlington Co-op high school girls swimming team can claim the Athlete of the Year.

Averi Larsen, a junior at Waterford High School, takes the title of the county’s best after Union Grove’s Megan Schultz won the previous two awards for the Co-op.

Larsen had a spectacular year, swimming her best times of the season when they counted the most — at the WIAA State Championships at Waukesha South.

The highlight was her fifth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in a team-record time of 23.43 seconds to become the first Demons medalist in 11 years. The last was Serena Wanasek, who won two medals in 2012.

In addition, Larsen was ninth in the 100 freestyle in a team-record 51.75 and the Demons’ 200 freestyle relay, which included Larsen, was 13th at state in a team-record 1:39.24.

It’s Larsen’s second straight first-team All-County appearance in four events; she was first-team in three events as a freshman.

“She has a great work ethic and provides leadership for our team,” Burlington Co-op coach Denita Jones said. “She has grown as a swimmer this past year.”

The Journal Times sent Larsen questions by email and following is a Q&A with Larsen’s responses.

JOURNAL TIMES: What was your initial reaction to being named swimmer of the year? What does it mean to you to be the County Swimmer of the Year?

LARSEN: “When first hearing the news of being named swimmer of the year I was beyond excited. I am so humbled and amazed to be mentioned as swimmer of the year! This new accomplishment has meant so much to me and I can’t thank everyone enough who has supported me throughout this season.”

JT: What was your approach to this season? You had already had a very good sophomore season, but what was different about this season? Did you do any different type of training than you did before? How did you take your abilities to a higher level?

LARSEN: “As every new season approaches it is always a goal of mine to improve on anything I can. After my sophomore season my coaches and I pinpointed some important race details that I could improve on. When figuring out that I needed to focus on smooth turns and faster underwaters, I started to see a positive change in my swimming. Every race detail is important to be aware of, which is why I am focusing on each one to better my races.”

JT: How surprised were you that you won a medal, especially in an event like the 50 freestyle? I know everything has to be perfect; did it feel like you swam the perfect race? Was that something you have been working on specifically?

LARSEN: “Going into the meet, I wasn’t that focused on placing in the event, but more so on executing a great race. I knew that I was capable of finishing among the top swimmers, so I had to give it my all. I focused all of my thoughts on what I needed to do to swim a great race and let my body do the rest. After I finished my race it felt so surreal to see my name up there with some of the best swimmers in the state. I feel as though I swam a great race, but am still looking to improve on anything I can to better my performance for the upcoming season.”

JT: You set several records in the later part of your season. Was that one of your specific goals for the season, or were those somewhat of a surprise?

LARSEN: “I find success through bettering myself and improving my times for each race. Setting a record is never something I keep at the front of my mind. I focus solely on improving my times. Breaking a record is definitely something I find exciting, but I like to think of it as a bonus that comes with being the best swimmer I can be.”

JT: You are the first state medalist for the team since Serena Wanasek in 2012. What does it mean to you to be mentioned with one of the best swimmers in team history, and what does it mean to be part of team history yourself?

LARSEN: “I am truly honored to be a part of our team's history and to be mentioned along with some amazing swimmers. I love my team and it has been a huge privilege to represent them at state. I have worked hard in and out of the pool to get me where I am today. I am very proud of where it has taken me and the progress I have made. A huge thanks to all my coaches and teammates for supporting me along the way.”

JT: How much has swimming for a high-level club program like Waukesha Express helped you in the high school season and overall?

LARSEN: “Being a part of a club like Express has definitely strengthened my swimming significantly. Training with Express has not only helped me become a better swimmer, but it has also taught me many skills like self-motivation, teamwork, commitment, and self-dedication.”

JT: Which are your favorite events to swim in? What do you consider your specialty?

LARSEN: “My favorite events to swim are the 50 and 100 freestyles. Throughout my swimming career, sprint freestyle events have definitely become one of my strong suits. Along with discovering my strengths within sprint freestyle events, I have grown to love them.”

JT: Coach Jones had said you are a leader for the team. How have you developed that leadership ability over the last three years on the team? Was there someone you looked up to and learned from when you were younger?

LARSEN: “Throughout my three years of being a part of the Burlington swim team I have watched and learned from other leaders on the team. My goal is to be the best role model I can be to everyone on the team. I always try to provide a positive environment for my team by pushing everyone to be the best swimmer that they can be. It has been such an amazing experience to watch all of my teammates reach their goals and progress in this sport. I would not be here today if it weren’t for all of their unconditional support.”