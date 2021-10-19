All-County girls soccer: Waterford's Gordon had breakthrough season, leads first team

NOTABLE: Had 30 goals, 10 assists and 107 total goals in three seasons. Scored in every regular-season match last spring. Was a top-10 scorer in the state every year she played and was eighth as a senior. Led the state in scoring with 44 goals in the regular season during her sophomore season in 2018. First-team All-Racine County and All-Southeast Conference each year she played at Park. Was twice Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State and a Senior All-Star.

QUOTABLE: “Alexis’s skill was only outdone by the strongest work ethic Park girls soccer has ever seen,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “Her ability to create on and off the ball made teammates around her better. Lex helped lead Park to successful winning seasons against county teams 7-0 this year, with 20 goals and four assists. In her career against county teams, she had 40 goals and 11 assists and led Park to a 12-2-1 record. She scored in every match except one against county teams, She had two assists in the game she went scoreless.”