All-County girls soccer: Union Grove dominates first team

Four teams — Prairie, Union Grove, Waterford and Burlington — represented the power base of high school girls soccer in Racine County last season. And for good reason.

Prairie went 12-6-4 against a powerful schedule and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.

Union Grove continued its winning tradition under coach Sean Jung, going 18-3-2, winning the Southern Lakes Conference championship and advancing to the sectional championship match.

Waterford was dominant behind first-team All-State forward Taylor Gordon, the All-Racine County Player of the Year, and finished 12-3-2.

And Burlington improved to 12-5-1 after finishing 3-8-2 in a pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

The All-Racine County first team, as voted on by the county's coaches, is made up entirely of players from those four programs. Here are profiles on the first-team players:

Taylor Gordon

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Forward

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association and Southern Lakes Conference honors after contributing 36 goals and 10 assists in 14 games; tied Lauren Torhorst's school record for goals in a match with seven against Burlington, tying her with seven others for the third-most goals scored in a single match in state history.

QUOTABLE: “Taylor is a very special soccer player with her field vision, foot skills and her ability to score in tight spaces," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "She leads by example giving 110% in every practice and game throughout the season. I'm looking forward to seeing what she will accomplish her senior year. The University of Wisconsin is getting a really great kid and soccer player!"

Maggie Dreifuerst

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Goalkeeper

NOTABLE: Dreifuerst led Prairie in goal to a record of 12-6-4 and had seven shutouts; she was selected first-team All-Metro Classic Conference; saved five penalty kicks during Prairie's playoff run; Dreifuerst was a four-year starter, winning a state championship as a freshman in 2019 and a second-place finish as a senior.

QUOTABLE: "Maggie is an incredibly experienced goalkeeper who brought her best to this season," Prairie coach Joe Manley said. "She worked to manage the complications of being a senior and planning her next steps and apply herself to her own improvement this year. She stepped up in critical times by making key saves in a season where we often didn't give up many chances. Her penalty kick record was phenomenal and most critically, her calm, confident demeanor going into the playoff penalty kick shoot-outs against Brookfield (sectional championship) and Kiel (state semifinal) set the stage for the team's success. We will miss Maggie next year."

Julia James

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Forward

NOTABLE: Had 26 goals and six assists, good for 58 points on the season, the second-highest total all-time for Union Grove. Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference for the second consecutive season. She had five game-winning goals in 2022, including both goals in a 2-1 road victory at Monona Grove. James plays club with the national qualifying SC Wave in Waukesha and, Union Grove coach Sean Jung said, "is likely our best all-around player."

QUOTABLE: "Julia is incredibly gifted — academically, athletically and soccer-wise too," Jung said. "She does all the dirty work for us, the chasing, tackling, heading, and never relents, never tires, never stops. She can beat you from distance, close to goal, in space, one on one, in the air, and anywhere else on the field. Julia is often the most physically/athletically dominant player on the field. Then you add her unparalleled soccer ability and you're looking at one of the elite players in Wisconsin."

Paige Cotton

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Forward

NOTABLE: Had 34 goals and 14 assists, good for 82 points this season and the highest total in Union Grove girls' soccer history. Her 34 goals are also the most all-time in a single season at Union Grove. Was the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year after leading the Broncos to the SLC championship. She also was an All-State nominee. Cotton's biggest game of the year, according to Union Grove coach Sean Jung, "was likely versus Waukesha West in the WIAA Sectionals, when she scored both goals in a 2-1 victory."

QUOTABLE: "Paige had an incredible senior season," Jung said. "She was one of our captains, one of our leaders and the player we leaned on most in the biggest moments. She's had an incredible career, such a great kid, and I'm going to miss her terribly."

Megan Cornell

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Midfielder

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors after contributing 18 goals and nine assists in 16 games.

QUOTABLE: “Megan is a box-to-box midfielder who can distribute, score and play defense," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "Megan and Taylor Gordon give us one of the best duos in the state."

Lexi Pettit

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Midfielder

NOTABLE: Had 19 goals and 16 assists last season, good for 54 total points (the third-best total in Union Grove soccer history). Her 16 assists were the second-most all-time behind 2012 Union Grove graduate Katie Michel's 19 assists in 2011. Pettit was a first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference midfielder this season, and, according to Union Grove coach Sean Jung, "the player that few opponents had an answer for on the wing. Lexi is dangerous in every way, in both finishing scoring chances and creating them. Lexi has pace, technical ability, excellent one-on-one ability, and a cannon with both feet. She plays club with the national qualifying Northshore team."

QUOTABLE: "Lexi can be somewhat reserved and introverted as a person, but on the pitch she's quite the opposite," Jung said. "She is unforgiving in the attack, and will take on even the very best defenders and leave them in her wake. Lexi has an incredible ability to strike a ball with tremendous pace and accuracy regardless of balance or position. Lexi is dangerous in all facets of the attack."

Aleah Reesman

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Midfielder

NOTABLE: Had 24 goals and 13 assists. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. She was an honorable mention All-County in 2021 as a sophomore; Reesman also earned first-team All-County honors in girls track and field.

QUOTABLE: "Aleah Reesman had an amazing junior season as she led the team in both goals and assists," Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said. "She is the quarterback of our team as our entire offense goes through her. Her vision on the field and her superior knowledge of the game, allows for her to always be. She's in the right spot at the right time and that allows for her to create opportunities for her teammates as well. She was a dangerous match up for every team we faced and the opponent always needed to know where she was on the field or she would make them pay."

Lillyan Dehne

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Defender

NOTABLE: Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: “Lillyan anchored our defense as our centerback the last two seasons and had to lead a defense each year with two new starters," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "She anticipates well and is fearless.”

Shelby Busch

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Defender

NOTABLE: Had 11 goals and five assists. Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors.

QUOTABLE: "Shelby is our leader of the defense who gets the tough task of cleaning up everything on our defensive side of the ball," Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said. "She helped lead a back line that included three new starters in the form of two freshman and one sophomore. Shelby had a phenomenal junior season as she helped lead our defense to eight shutouts this year. In addition to being our leader on the defense, she also takes all of our free kicks and corners, and tied for second on our team as she finished with 11 goals from the center back position. She also had five assists to go along with her 11 goals. It is honestly like having a player-coach out there with her ability to get her teammates aligned in the correct space."

Rhyan Hood

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Freshman

POSITION: Defender

NOTABLE: As Union Grove coach Sean Jung said, "Rhyan is the first freshman that I've ever started at centerback, and she may very well be the best too. Rhyan is as composed of a defender as I've ever coached, with an impressive savviness on the ball. She's technical, strong, quick, and takes excellent angles when defending. I don't believe we gave up more than one or two one-on-ones with our goalkeeper all season, and a huge part of that was Rhyan." Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors and played a role in 14 shutouts and a team that surrendered less than 0.8 goals per game in 2022.

QUOTABLE: "Rhyan plays club with the top U-15 FC Wisconsin team, starting at centerback there as well," Jung said. "Rhyan was the biggest reason we were able to stay in games versus top-ranked Brookfield East (Division 1) and Oregon (Division 2).

Kiran Shimp

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Defender

NOTABLE: Was a four-year varsity player, starting three of those years. She won a state WIAA Division 4 title in 2019 and was runner-up as a senior. Shimp was selected to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches All-State team and was the Metro Classic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Shimp led a young defense to a record of 12-6-4, guiding a young team with her organization, communication and by example, Hawks coach Joe Manley said.

QUOTABLE: "Kiran is the type of leader that each team needs to be successful," Manley said. "Individually, she was rarely beat in one-on-one situations and held some of the state's top scorers to few clear chances. Her soccer IQ is incredible and she was such a resource to young players around her. She's been a student of the game most of her life and competed at a very high level for club and school. Her vision and reading of the game are something that all young defenders can learn from and we will truly miss her impact and leadership next year."