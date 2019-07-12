It was quite the season for The Prairie School and Union Grove girls soccer teams.
Headed by coach Corey Oakland, the Hawks won the WIAA Division 4 state championship — their second in four years — and were led by several first-team selections, including Player of the Year Cate Patterson.
Union Grove had an equally impressive season. The Broncos went 18-2-1 overall, 9-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference, and finished the season ranked No. 3 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, their highest rank ever, coach Sean Jung said.
The talent of the Hawks and Broncos showed up on the All-County first team, where the two schools combined for six of the 11 selections.
St. Catherine's, Park, Horlick, Case and Burlington each had one representative.
Here are capsule looks at the first-team players:
Sadie Gilbert
SCHOOL: St. Catherine's
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: 130 career goals. 43 goals as a senior. Captain and Metro Classic Conference player of the year. All-state nominee.
QUOTABLE: "Sadie led our team with a school record 130 career goals over her four years," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "She was very committed to our soccer program training in and out of our season.
"She was a very dynamic player who could help us stretch the field and open spaces up and across the field. Her ability to finish and connect off of others in the run of play made her very special."
Kate McPhee
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: 36 goals, one assist. First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Part of the Division 4 state champion Hawks.
QUOTABLE: "Kate was dynamic for our offense this year," Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. "She led our teams in goals scored with 36 and she always found a way to get the ball in the back of the net. She will be an important part of our team next year."
Alexa Panyk
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: 19 goals, 13 assists. First team All-Conference 2017, 2018, 2019 and Conference player of the year in both 2018 and 2019. First team All-County 2017, 2018, 2019, and County player of the year in 2018.
QUOTABLE: "Alexa is the player that has taken this program from good to great, the player that can beat you in an instant and change the game," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "She has led us in scoring for four straight seasons and holds every scoring record in UG soccer history."
Alexis Betker
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Sophomore
POSITION: Midfield
NOTABLE: 44 goals, 14 assists. Second in state in goals and total points. Southeast Conference Player of the Year runner up, All-County Player of the Year runner up.
QUOTABLE: "Alexis possesses the unique skill set to create space for herself and others, on and off the ball," Park coach Matt Maletis said. "This dynamic playmaking ability is truly special. She ranks as one of the premier players in the state."
Cate Patterson
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Midfield
NOTABLE: 26 goals, 28 assists. First-team All-Metro Classic Conference. Two-time state champion (2016, 2019).
QUOTABLE: "Cate is one of the best players I've ever had the opportunity to coach," Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. "She had the opportunity to play (NCAA) Division I or II in college if she wanted and she just has so much talent. She knows where to go with the ball and always seems to make the right play."
Megan Barber
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Sophomore
POSITION: Midfield
NOTABLE: 17 goals, nine assists. All-Southern Lakes Conference first team and All-County first team for three straight seasons (2017, 2018, and 2019).
QUOTABLE: "Megan continues to be our best all-around player," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "She is our most technical player, while also being dangerous in all attacking situations from distance, in close, set-pieces, or one on one. She also pushes herself to improve despite her talents, developing an impressive passing quality this past spring."
Carlista Panyk
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Defender
NOTABLE: One goal, part of 11 shutouts. All-Southern Lakes Conference first team and All-County first team for three straight seasons (2017, 2018, and 2019).
QUOTABLE: "One of the biggest reasons we are among the top teams in Wisconsin is Carlista and how she's solidified an almost unbreakable defensive back line," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "She's an exceptional tackler, while having impressive poise and composure on the ball as well. We've had more shutouts in her four years at Union Grove than the sum of all shutouts in the previous years since the beginning of the program."
Laney Peterson
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Defender
NOTABLE: Metro Classic Conference defensive player of the year. State champion.
QUOTABLE: "Laney was a defensive anchor for us this season," Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. "She helped keep our defense balanced and was a huge reason why we won a state title this year."
Melissa Lim
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Defender
NOTABLE: Named team MVP.
QUOTABLE: "Melissa was the rock of our team this year," Case coach Karen Hardcastle said. "She made so many key tackles for us and kept us in a lot of games."
Cora Anderson
SCHOOL: Burlington
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Goalkeeper
NOTABLE: 97 saves and only 22 goals allowed all year. 1.22 goals per game average. She also had one assist.
QUOTABLE: "Cora is one of our most valuable players," Burlington coach Joel Molitor said. "She gives the defense confidence, she directs our formation, and she starts most of our attacking plays. She is incredibly physically gifted, but she also works hard in practice, and consistently has a good attitude. She is easygoing and confident, which is a testament to her experience and self-confidence."
Mya Johnson
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Midfielder (At-large selection)
NOTABLE: Team MVP.
QUOTABLE: "Mya is an excellent player," Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. "She helps control the middle and is heavily involved both offensively and defensively. She has shown great leadership as a captain both her junior and senior year. She has great technical ability and is the anchor of our team."
