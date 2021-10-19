All-County girls soccer: Park's Betker voted Player of the Year

Alexis Betker treated last spring as if it was a gift because that’s what it was.

It was last March when the forward for the Park High School girls soccer team was wondering whether she would ever get to play again for the Panthers. After exceptional freshman and sophomore seasons, Betker had been deprived of adding to her legacy in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when her senior season was salvaged, Betker picked up where she left off. Ranking among the top 10 in the state in points for the third time in her high school, Betker went on to be voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year by the county’s coaches.

Betker received five votes, Waterford sophomore Taylor Gordon had three and Horlick junior Morgan Lock received one.

“This means a lot to me,” Betker wrote in an email from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill., where she is a freshman on the women’s soccer team. “I have worked for this for the past four years and it shows with hard work, you can put whatever you put your mind to.”

Dedication was never an issue for Betker. Simply getting the chance to play was because of the pandemic.