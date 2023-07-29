WATERFORD — If not for the lost COVID-19 season of 2020, this story likely would have been devoted to all the records Taylor Gordon piled up as a high-scoring forward for the Waterford High School girls soccer team.

Not that Gordon has any bitterness over her lost freshman season. She made the most of the three years she did have at Waterford, being named All-Racine County Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and earning a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin.

"It's OK," Gordon said of being deprived of a season which would have set her up for a numerous school records. "It would have been cool, but I still loved playing and you couldn't do anything about COVID."

Nor, for that matter, could very much be done about Gordon herself. In another season in which she made up for last time, Gordon was nothing less than outstanding.

Perhaps her finest moment came June 3, when Waterford trailed Elkhorn 3-0 after the first half of a WIAA Division 2 regional championship at Union Grove. Stick a fork in the Wolverines because they were done. Even Gordon's mother, Kathy, didn't bother to head out to her car at halftime to grab the glasses she had forgotten, as she had planned to do.

Note to Kathy Gordon: It would have been so worthwhile had you made that trip.

What she would have seen so much clearer is her daughter taking over in perhaps the signature performance of Taylor's high school career.

All Gordon did was score three straight goals within 11 minutes in the second half to pull Waterford into a 3-3 tie against an Elkhorn team that entered that game with an 13-2-3 record. That forced an overtime and Megan Cornell, who will continue playing with Gordon next season at the University of Wisconsin, settled the issue with a goal one minute into overtime.

Waterford's season ended five days later with a sectional semifinal loss to eventual state runner-up Oregon. But by then, Gordon's legacy at Waterford had long since been secure.

Union Grove coach Sean Jung watched a video of that Waterford-Elkhorn game the following day. Needless to say, he was once again captivated by the ultra-competitive Gordon, whose competitive edge was sharpened by constantly trying to get the best of her two older brothers.

And as was the case with Kathy Gordon, Jung thought it was a lost cause.

"That game, to me, was over," he said. "Elkhorn was basically celebrating the regional title and then Taylor just decided that that wasn't the case. She basically decided by herself that that game wasn't over and she took over.

"As much as you talk about professional athletes taking over and changing games, that's exactly how she changed that game. The only reason that Waterford was in the sectional was because of Taylor."

As was the case with any coach who came up with strategy against Gordon the last three seasons, this was no easy undertaking. While Union Grove defeated Waterford 4-0 in the only meeting this season between the two schools this season, that victory was deceptively difficult.

"It's incredibly difficult," Jung said. "You have to dedicate at least two players to her all the time. Before we played her, we talked about how she's never alone. She's never one-on-one. There's always two players near the ball and if we can collapse a third player, we try to do that also."

That's exactly what Jung ended up doing. After Union Grove took a 2-0 lead in that game, Jung collapsed Elizabeth Spang to join Rhyan Hood and Sophia Rampulla on Gordon.

That's three on one. Even Gordon couldn't overcome those odds.

And now the challenge becomes even greater for Gordon now that she's moving on from the family farm and her beloved four horses — Flash, Abby, Olle and Zoe. Gordon, who graduated from Waterford with a 4.194 grade-point average, plans to pursue medical engineering at Wisconsin while contributing to the Badgers' soccer program, which finished 11-5-3 last season, including 6-3-1 in the Big Ten Conference.

"I think it will be difficult," Gordon concedes. "But I know one girl on the team has the same major and she's doing fine.

"I look forward to it. I think there will be a transition, but I've been playing for a travel team and going school, so I know what to expect."

Coach of the Year

After leading Union Grove to a 17-4 and at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship for the third straight season, Sean Jung was voted by his peers as the County's coach of the Year.

The 44-year-old Jung has led the Broncos to a 44-10-1 record since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. Jung, who would have returned nine starters for that lost 2020 season, said there's a correlation between not playing in 2020 and the Broncos' success since then.

"I think the best thing that happened to us — and this sounds awful — was we had the 2020 season cancelled and I had seven seniors coming back that year and we had all these expectations. We really expected to go to state, not just win the conference and not just win a regional. We had so much talent coming back that year.

"And then it was all cancelled and it was all thrown away and there was this deflating, crushing moment when you realized this whole season was gone. What it allowed me to do and allowed all the girls to do is realize how much this all means and how important it is to just have the chance to train every day and hang out every day. Once it gets taken away from you, you just really appreciate what's been lost.

"So everyone reinvested and everyone was back to being all in. It was just a lightning strike that ignited the last three years."

Even though the Broncos lose Lexi Pettit and Sophia Rampulla, among other seniors, Jung is expecting continued success in 2024. Among those coming back are Julia James, Rhyan Hood, Makayla Mackiewicz, Marley Busey, Natalie Hammes, Lia Peterson, Miley Morgan, Ava Morrison and Lilly Nelson.

Could this be a program that is closing in on its first state tournament appearance?

"In each of the last two years, I feel that we would have been the third-best team at state," Jung said. "The trouble is, we're running into the best team in the state in the sectional in Oregon. So in a different sectional, I think we would have already gone to state a couple times.

"We're just always stuck in that Oregon-Whitefish Bay sectional and those two teams are just that much better than everyone else. Outside of those two, we validate our ranking. I think we're the third- or fourth-best team in the state."