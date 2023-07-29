To say the least, Sean Jung has a good thing going with the Union Grove High School girls soccer team.

Starting with the 2021 season, when play resumed following the lost COVID-19 year of 2020, the Broncos have gone 44-10-1 with at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship.

The Broncos were at their best this season, finishing 17-4-0 overall and tying with Waterford for the SLC championship with a 6-1-0 record. They came within one victory of advancing to their first WIAA Division 2 Tournament, losing 3-0 to eventual state runner-up Oregon in the sectional championship.

Leading the way were forward Julia James, midfielder Lexi Pettit and defender Rhyan Hood, each of whom earned first-team All-Racine County honors. And Sean Jung was voted the county's coach of the year.

Burlington and Waterford also have three players on the first team. Prairie and Horlick have one each.

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted by the county's coaches:

Emilie Runkel

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Goalkeeper

NOTABLE: Finished the season with 111 saves in 17 games and posted 10 shutouts. Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors as a senior. Will play for Lakeland University in Sheboygan this fall.

QUOTABLE: "If we don't have Emilie as our goalkeeper, then we don't finish with an 11-4-2 record as her performance in goal allowed us to stay in and sneak out several close games during the season," Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said. "Her physicality and quick reflexes allowed for her to record 10 shutouts on the season, which included Racine County opponents Union Grove, Racine Park, Racine Horlick, Racine Case and Racine St. Cat's."

Taylor Gordon

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Forward

NOTABLE: Gordon is a three-time first-team All-County selection and was voted the county's Player of the Year for the second straight season. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors three straight seasons and was the SLC Player of the Year the last two years. Scored 41 goals and had eight assists as a senior. Ended her high school career with 114 goals, which ranks second on Waterford's all-time despite missing her freshman season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Has received a scholarship to play for Wisconsin.

QUOTABLE: "Taylor is the best finisher I have ever been around as a coach," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "She has the ability to take over games like she did in the regional final this season against Elkhorn, when she scored three goals in a 12-minute stretch. She played club soccer for SC Wave and was selected to play for ODP National team at the Dallas Cup this spring."

Anabella Valdivia

SCHOOL: Horlick

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Forward

NOTABLE: Had 40 goals and 26 assists this season, totaling 106 points which placed her sixth overall and first in Division 1 for total points, according to wissports.net. She netted six hat tricks this season. Was selected first-team All-Southeast Conference. Was also awarded Horlick's Offensive Player of the Year Award.

QUOTABLE: "Bella is a great soccer player, student, and teammate," Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. "She has been the heart of our offense this season and has helped lead the team to a winning record that we have not had since 2014. Her talent, skill, passion, and determination have propelled us to winning games and helped push the team to a higher level of play this season. Bella is an excellent finisher, distributor, hard worker, and has great field vision. She leads well in her school community and on the field by her actions and setting an example for those around her. Bella has shown great humility through all of her accomplishments and continues to focus on helping the team be the best they can be. She is a joy to coach and I appreciate her coachability."

Julia James

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Forward

NOTABLE: James scored 23 goals with six assists assists and has amassed 66 goals with 17 assists in her career, good for 149 points. She has been a first-team All-County and All-Southern Lakes Conference forward since her freshman year. She plays club with the national runner-up SC Wave team in Waukesha.

QUOTABLE: "Julia is the player that every coach dreams of having and every opposing coach dreads to face," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "She plays box-to-box for us, tackles up top, tracks into midfield and tackles, holds up play, distributes the ball, and, of course, scores goals. Julia is our rock and the focal point of every attack, the ball will almost always go through her. She's physically dominant, technically elite and can score with either foot from anywhere inside of 30 yards. She is a top student, top athlete, and certainly a top soccer talent. She continues to have a bigger and bigger impact on Union Grove soccer, not just on the field but off of it. This year she was one of our captains, and put together all of our preseason work before the season began."

Megan Cornell

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Midfielder

NOTABLE: Cornell, a three-time first-team All-County Player, ended her high school career with 70 goals and 25 assists. She was a three-time first-team Southern Lakes Conference selection. She played club soccer for FC Wisconsin and will continue her soccer career at Wisconsin.

QUOTABLE: "Megan is a complete player who can play anywhere on the field from center back to attacking midfield," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "She is a great defender, but also can finish goals when the opportunity presents itself. Megan's versatility on the soccer field is truly her best attribute and I felt comfortable with her anywhere on the field."

Meg Decker

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Midfielder

NOTABLE: Was named the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year. Led the Hawks in points with 49 (15 goals, 19 assists).

QUOTABLE: "Meg is a phenomenal athlete and has really taken her game to the next level this year with her improved reading of the game and adding new elements to her game, while sharpening others," Prairie coach Joe Manley said. "She led our offense from a more advanced position this year, which she relished. She contributed to 40% of our team's goals, but more importantly set a tone for the team in what she does at training and in the offseason. She’s the first one in the weight room and competes at a high level in basketball as well. She is a quiet leader that the team can look to for an example of what it takes to prepare and execute to the best of your abilities."

Lexi Pettit

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Midfielder

NOTABLE: Led Union Grove in scoring with 26 goals and 16 assists. She ended her COVID-shortened career with 51 goals and 41 assists. Her assist total is the second most in the program's history. Was first-team All-Southeast Conference and All-County in both her junior and senior seasons. Pettit will continue her soccer career at NCAA Division II Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota next fall. Was Union Grove's MVP and was a team captain as a senior. She played club soccer for Northshore.

QUOTABLE: "Lexi is the most dominant midfielder that I've ever coached," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "She's so dangerous in wide areas, but can come central and play technical as well. Lexi will run by anyone with pace, she's excellent one on one, and has a cannon of a strike with both feet. Lexi scored several goals this season from beyond 20 yards, including the game-winner vs. DeForest in the sectionals. Lexi is also phenomenal in the air, with a handful of direct-header goals in her career. She can be quiet in person, but she's anything but that on the field. She's an excellent student, incredible athlete, but an even better kid and I wish she never had to graduate."

Paige Strasser

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Defender

NOTABLE: Strasser, a three-year starter, played every position on the field besides forward. She played club soccer for Polonia Soccer club. Strasser will be attending the University of Tampa this fall.

QUOTABLE: "Paige is great defender who wins balls out of the air and takes great angles to stop attacking runs," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "She could have been an All-County midfielder, but due to injuries, she was forced to play center back and Paige solidified our defense. Paige is a great leader on and off the field."

Rhyan Hood

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Defender

NOTABLE: Started every match in Union Grove's back line since her freshman year, and, in the opinion of Union Grove coach Sean Jung, "is likely our overall most talented player." Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and All-County honors for two straight years as a defender, but this year started to press forward and pressure opposing defenses as well. Had three goals and two assists this season, including a game-winner at Westosha Central in the final minutes that came at the end of a 50-yard run. Plays club for the top FC Wisconsin team, and is often the best player on the field, Jung said.

QUOTABLE: "Rhyan brings a peace and composure to our defense that I've never seen before, while at the same time being our fiercest tackler," Jung said. "She can close down an opposing attacker with lightning quickness, and then has the awareness to immediately connect a pass to the feet of a mid/forward to kick-start an attack. Given her elite technical ability, this year Rhyan would push forward and press into midfield or beyond and cause havoc for opposing back lines. She has a very high soccer IQ, elite-level skills, and top-notch athletic ability, all equating to just about the perfect soccer player."

Shelby Busch

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Defender

NOTABLE: Had five goals and seven assists. Earned first-team Southern Lakes Conference honors for the second straight year. Will play soccer at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois in the fall.

QUOTABLE: "Shelby led a back line that gave up only 11 goals in 16 games this season," Demons coach Matthew Conrardy said. "In addition to Shelby's five goals, she also led the team in assists (seven) from the center back position. She does such a great job of containing the attack and using her vision to quickly build counter attacks from her center back position. Shelby communicates extremely well with her teammates on the back line and makes sure they are keeping their shape throughout each game."

Aleah Reesman

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Midfielder

NOTABLE: Had 20 goals and two assists in 16 games. Was a first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference selection for the second straight year. Was an All-County honorable mention in 2021 as a sophomore and All-County first-team in 2022. Will play soccer at UW-Green Bay in the fall.

QUOTABLE: "Aleah had another incredible season as she led the team in goals (20)," Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said. "Our offense goes through Aleah. She accounted for 20 of our 40 goals scored this season, the biggest of which came in a 1-0 victory against fifth-ranked Union Grove, which allowed us to record our first victory against them since the 2017 season. Aleah has worked so hard to become the technical player that she has become. Her work ethic is second to none as it shows both on the field and in the classroom."