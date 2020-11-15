All-County Girls Golf: Union Grove's Roberts repeats as Player of the Year

All-Racine County Girls Golf list PLAYER OF THE YEAR

“It was windy and it started raining on the sixth hole 11th hole of the day),” Roberts said. “The wind was straight into us, balls were rolling (because of the wind) on the greens and you couldn’t really stand up (to putt).”

On the second day, the wind continued, especially on the back nine, but Roberts played through it. She also had a moment that could have changed the outcome of the tournament.

On the 138-yard, par-3 17th hole, with the wind in her face, her tee shot came up short and she was on a severe upslope. She wasn’t able to get the ball on the green on her next two shots and ended up taking a drop. She finished with a quadruple bogey 7 on the hole, although she had a birdie on the final hole.

Roberts finished two shots behind co-medalists Jessica Guiser of Arrowhead and Elise Hoven of Cedarburg.

“Temperature-wise, it was nice out (on the second day) and when we started in the morning, the wind wasn’t bad,” Roberts said. “We got to the back nine and it was terrible — we had probably six holes of sheer wind.”

Union Grove coach Eric Swanson is running out of words to praise the efforts of his star player.