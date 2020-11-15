All-County Girls Golf: Union Grove's Roberts repeats as Player of the Year

Wisconsin’s high school girls golfers had a lot to deal with during this fall’s prep sports season, like no other season in recent memory.
In this pandemic-plagued year that saw lockdowns, quarantines, masks and social distancing, Norah Roberts handled it all with the same conviction and attitude with which she has always handled herself.
The Union Grove sophomore didn’t let the restrictions and adjustments affect her golf game as she set or tied several school records and earned All-Racine County Player of the Year for the second straight season.
She was a unanimous choice by the county’s eight coaches.
Roberts capped her season at the WIAA State Tournament by finishing in a tie for third place in Division 1 with a two-day total of 121. Her placing was one of the school records she set, breaking the previous record of 18th (in Division 2) by Sarah Schwenn in 2003.
In addition to the safety protocols and the late start to the season — a week later than usual — Roberts and her teammates played in mostly Southern Lakes Conference dual meets. The major tournaments they were used to playing in were cancelled, including their biggest one, the Janesville Invitational.
They were able to play in a few smaller tournaments, however, including the Racine County Invitational, although that was played before Case, Horlick and Park were finally allowed to begin their seasons.
The distractions obviously didn’t bother Roberts, who had a nine-hole average of 38.5 strokes, breaking Mari Suokko’s record of 40.3 in 2013.
“We didn’t get to play in many invites — they were taken off the schedule and that was bad,” Roberts said. “In the middle of summer, we knew we were going to play and we were all grateful we were able to play, definitely.
“I think we all went about things like normal; we practiced after school and played our hardest. And we were able to have the leadup to the state tournament, because we didn’t think it was going to happen. It was great to have the regionals and sectionals.”
Leading up to state, Roberts shot a 74 to finish second at Division 1 Waukesha South Regional, then shot 83 at the Franklin Sectional to finish third and advance to state for the second straight year. The Broncos finished third in a tough sectional to miss a repeat trip to state.
Even the state tournament was different, because the normal site, University Ridge in Verona, could not be used because of the pandemic. State was played on the Meadow Valleys course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
That was an experience unto itself, mostly because of the weather. On the first day of the tournament, a rain and lightning delay of two and a half hours resulted in the field playing just nine holes, and that was with the wind howling.
“It was windy and it started raining on the sixth hole 11th hole of the day),” Roberts said. “The wind was straight into us, balls were rolling (because of the wind) on the greens and you couldn’t really stand up (to putt).”
On the second day, the wind continued, especially on the back nine, but Roberts played through it. She also had a moment that could have changed the outcome of the tournament.
On the 138-yard, par-3 17th hole, with the wind in her face, her tee shot came up short and she was on a severe upslope. She wasn’t able to get the ball on the green on her next two shots and ended up taking a drop. She finished with a quadruple bogey 7 on the hole, although she had a birdie on the final hole.
Roberts finished two shots behind co-medalists Jessica Guiser of Arrowhead and Elise Hoven of Cedarburg.
“Temperature-wise, it was nice out (on the second day) and when we started in the morning, the wind wasn’t bad,” Roberts said. “We got to the back nine and it was terrible — we had probably six holes of sheer wind.”
Union Grove coach Eric Swanson is running out of words to praise the efforts of his star player.
“Norah has worked incredibly hard on her game,” Swanson said. “She improved so much from last year and has turned herself into one of the best players in the state. Her performance at state, in some very tough conditions, was incredible.
“As she continues to get bigger and stronger and adds yards on her drives, she is going to get even better.”
Roberts hasn’t done this alone. She credits her teammates for their work ethic, which has helped the Broncos to at least a share of the SLC title for eight of the last nine years. The only senior on the varsity, Veronica Parco, has been someone Roberts has looked up to.
“Veronica is a great person and a good player,” Roberts said. “When I started last year as a freshman, she was No. 1 and we played together in dual meets.
“It’s good to have a teammate to talk to and have fun with while you’re playing. We also shared feedback and we could build on each other. It’s going to be tough to see her go.”
Roberts expects good things to continue for the Broncos in the coming years.
“I think we all have room to improve,” she said. “I saw all the girls, not just the varsity, all make improvements. It’s interesting to see what we will do over the winter. It’s in our hands as to what’s going to happen and what legacy we leave.”
Autumn Leaves and Golf Tees
