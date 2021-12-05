All-County Girls Golf: Union Grove dominates first team again

High school athletics got pretty much back to normal this year after the pandemic season of 2020.

The same can be said of the All-Racine County girls golf team.

Led by Union Grove junior Norah Roberts, the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state girls Golfer of the Year, and her senior teammate, Ali Torhorst, the All-County team had what has been its usual lineup this fall.

The two are three-time repeaters on the first team, and Prairie junior Sophia Lawler is a two-time first-team selection.

Roberts is the first state Player of the Year since Park’s Molly Redfearn in 2001.

The Broncos pulled off a rare feat for the second time in three years by having four players on the first team. Sophomore Lexi Manteufel and junior Allie McBryde round out the first team. It’s the third time it’s been done, first by Prairie in 2010

Here are capsule looks at the five first-team members.

Norah Roberts

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: State Player of the Year … first-team All-State for second straight year … set Racine County record with a nine-hole average of 36.3 strokes, breaking the record of 36.8 held by Prairie’s Sienna Chapman in 2013 … Roberts swept the Southern Lakes Conference, WIAA regional and WIAA sectional titles on her way to a second-place finish at the WIAA State Tournament with 146 … her best round of the season was a 66 at Fairways of Woodside in the BCH Classic … she shot a 71 at the sectional tournament at Strawberry Creek and a 71 in the final round at the state tournament at University Ridge in Verona … she was the SLC Player of the Year and GCAW Academic All-State … led the Broncos to a tie for sixth at the state tournament.

QUOTABLE: “There is not much that can be said about Norah that hasn’t already been said,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She is one of the hardest workers around. She is a great evaluator of her game and she works hard to improve things that she feels she needs to get better at. She is a tremendous competitor and is mentally very tough when out on the course. It’s so fun for me to watch her compete.”

Sophia Lawler

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Averaged 40.5 strokes for nine holes … earned first-team All-County honors for the second straight year … Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State Honorable Mention and Academic All-State for second straight year … Lawler didn’t break 80 all season until the regional and sectional tournaments, shooting a 76 in each tournament to help the Hawks earn their ninth trip to the WIAA State Tournament and second in a row after a four-year gap … shot 167 at state to finish fifth and lead Prairie to third place in Division 2 … Lawler is also a starter for the Prairie basketball team.

QUOTABLE: “Sophia has continued to improve her game year after year,” Hawks coach Carrie Massey said. “She is a really good leader and helps her teammates at any opportunity. She will be our captain next year. Sophia has received a lot of interest from different levels of college women’s golf.”

Ali Torhorst

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Averaged 41.2 strokes for nine holes … third straight year on the All-County first team; first team All-Southern Lakes Conference … Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State Honorable Mention and GCAW Academic All-State selection … Torhorst shot a 75 at the regional tournament and an 80 at the sectional to help the Broncos win both tournaments and advance to state … she shot an 80 on the first day of the WIAA State Tournament and finished in a tie for 20th, helping Union Grove tie for sixth.

QUOTABLE: “Ali has improved so much over the past year,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “She really worked on her game with a particular focus on the mental aspect of it. She is a perfectionist, which can be tough in the game of golf. She is one of the best players I have had in my 25 years of coaching.”

Lexi Manteufel

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Averaged 42.7 strokes for nine holes … second team All-Southern Lakes Conference, Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State … had her best high school scores in the regional tournament with a 77 and at the sectional with a 76 to help the Broncos win both tournaments and advance to the WIAA State Tournament … also shot a 79 in the BCH Classic.

QUOTABLE: “Lexi improved a ton over the past year,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She really got it going during the WIAA tournament and was a big reason why we won regionals and sectionals. She has worked hard on her game, and I cannot wait to see her continue to get better.”

Allie McBryde

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Averaged 43.2 strokes for nine holes … Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State … shot a 37 at Ives Grove Golf Links in a dual meet against Lake Geneva Badger and a 39 at Ives Grove against Westosha Central; shot a 79 at the Janesville Parker Invitational, and 83’s at the regional and sectional tournaments.

QUOTABLE: “The improvement that she made in the off season was incredible,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She did a complete overhaul of her swing and once she got used to it she shot some really good rounds for us.”

