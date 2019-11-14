All-County Girls Golf: Union Grove caps great year with big honors

What a year it was for the Union Grove High School girls golf team.
The Broncos tied Lake Geneva Badger for the overall Southern Lakes Conference title, the seventh time in the last eight years they have earned at least a share of the SLC championship.
They won their second straight WIAA Division 1 regional title and finished second at the sectional to qualify for state for the third time in the last five years, but first since 2016.
Union Grove’s latest success was having four players — Norah Roberts, Veronica Parco and sisters Ali and Liz Torhorst — on the All-Racine County first team. The feat was accomplished only once before, by Division 2 state champion Prairie in 2010.
Roberts’ selection as All-County Player of the Year is also a milestone as she becomes the first freshman to earn the honor.
Rounding out the first team is Waterford junior Sophia Schoenfeld.
Here are capsule looks at the five first-team players.
Norah Roberts
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Freshman
NOTABLE: Averaged 41.3 strokes for nine holes; first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference selection; Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State honorable mention; shot her best 18-hole round of the season, an 81, three times — at the Racine County Invitational, regional and sectional tournaments — to win the county tournament and the regional; she led the Broncos to their third County title in the last five years; her best nine-hole score was a 38 against Westosha Central Sept. 5 that led the Broncos to a school-record nine-hole score of 168; shot 83-84—167 at the WIAA State Tournament to tie for 20 th; Roberts has played club soccer since she was in first grade and basketball since fifth grade; she also goes snow skiing “for fun.”
QUOTABLE: “Her work ethic and her competitive drive are incredible,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “She is only going to get better from here.”
Veronica Parco
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Junior
NOTABLE: Averaged 43.8 strokes; second straight year on the All-County first team; All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection; Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State selection (high honors); best 18-hole round was a 76 at the 16-team Janesville Parker Invitational to finish fourth and lead the Broncos to fifth place; best nine-hole round was 39 in a 176-179 victory over SLC co-champion Lake Geneva Badger; shot 93-92—185 in second straight appearance in the WIAA State Tournament (she went as an individual last year) to help Broncos finish 10th in the 12-team field.
QUOTABLE: “Veronica is a very talented golfer,” Swanson said. “She’s a really hard worker that has a strong desire for success. She had kind of an up and down season, but she always continued to work hard. I am confident that she is going to have an outstanding season next year.”
Sophia Schoenfeld
SCHOOL: Waterford
CLASS: Junior
NOTABLE: Averaged 45.6 strokes; second straight year on the All-County first team; All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection; Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State selection (high honors); best 18-hole round was an 84 in the WIAA Division 1 Waukesha Regional at Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie to qualify for the Brookfield Central Sectional; best nine-hole round was a 42 in an SLC loss to Badger.
QUOTABLE: “Sophia had an outstanding season and is looking to improve even more for next year,” Wolverines coach Robb Shales said. “When Sophia finally gets her putter under control, she’s going to an outstanding player. She’s already a great role model for the younger kids in the program.”
Ali Torhorst
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Averaged 47.6 strokes; All-Southern Lakes Conference second-team selection; Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State selection (high honors); best 18-hole round was an 88 at the Janesville Parker Invitational; best nine-hole round was a 44 in an SLC dual meet victory over Burlington at Ives Grove Golf Links; shot 91-95—186 at WIAA State Tournament to help Broncos finish 10th in the 12-team field.
QUOTABLE: “Ali is incredibly talented and she is probably our longest hitter,” Swanson said. “She is still kind of learning the game and doesn’t quite know just how good she is. She is a really hard worker and is never satisfied. I can’t wait to see how she improves over the next two years.”
Liz Torhorst
SCHOOL: Union Grove
CLASS: Senior
NOTABLE: Averaged 48.0 strokes; All-Southern Lakes Conference honorable mention; Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State selection (high honors); best 18-hole rounds were back-to-back lifetime-best 90s in the regional and sectional tournaments, key factors in the Broncos earning their berth in the WIAA State Tournament; best nine-hole score was a 41 in Union Grove’s record-setting SLC victory over Westosha Central Sept. 5; shot 100-96—196 at the state tournament; plans to major in a medical field in college.
QUOTABLE: “Liz was our leader,” Swanson said. “She was the mom of the team and was outstanding as a mentor to the younger players. She put a lot of work into her game this past off-season and it really paid off as she was really clutch for us during the WIAA tournament. She is one of the nicest kids I have ever coached.”
GCAW All-Academic All-State
Here is a list, by school, of the other Racine County golfers who were Academic All-State selections by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (*-high honors):
PARK: *Alexis Betker, *Sophia Evreniadis, *Elisabeth Greulich.
PRAIRIE: *Madeline Maraccini.
ST. CATHERINE’S: *Olivia Moriarity.
UNION GROVE: Riley Chizek.
WATERFORD: Morgan Moericke, *Abby Stultz.
Students are nominated by GCAW-member schools in they meet the following criteria: A cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25; participation in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches; and at least a sophomore.
The average GPA of this year’s 342 honorees from 100 schools is an impressive 3.881.