All-County Girls Golf: Union Grove caps great year with big honors

What a year it was for the Union Grove High School girls golf team.

The Broncos tied Lake Geneva Badger for the overall Southern Lakes Conference title, the seventh time in the last eight years they have earned at least a share of the SLC championship.

They won their second straight WIAA Division 1 regional title and finished second at the sectional to qualify for state for the third time in the last five years, but first since 2016.

Union Grove’s latest success was having four players — Norah Roberts, Veronica Parco and sisters Ali and Liz Torhorst — on the All-Racine County first team. The feat was accomplished only once before, by Division 2 state champion Prairie in 2010.

Roberts’ selection as All-County Player of the Year is also a milestone as she becomes the first freshman to earn the honor.

Rounding out the first team is Waterford junior Sophia Schoenfeld.

Here are capsule looks at the five first-team players.

Norah Roberts

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Freshman