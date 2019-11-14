All-County Girls Golf Player of the Year: Roberts

Do you remember what you were doing when you were a high school freshman?
Most of you were probably trying to find your way around your new high school or trying to acclimate yourselves to the tougher academic challenge.
But if you were like Union Grove freshman Norah Roberts, you would be doing that, and then some.
Roberts came into high school already an accomplished golfer, playing regularly on the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour. So when the high school season started in mid-August, Roberts was already ahead of the pack.
And that’s where she finished. She averaged 41.3 strokes for nine holes during the season, led the Broncos to their second straight WIAA regional title and a state tournament appearance — and was named All-Racine County Girls’ Golfer of the Year.
Based on Journal Times archives, Roberts is the first freshman to be Player of the Year. In 1991, Case freshman Breinnan Pirk had the lowest average in the county, but the coaches voted for another player for the award.
Roberts was a bit surprised when informed of the honor.
“I was excited,” she said. “I went into the season with a goal of going to state and doing the best I could.
“I didn’t think All-County Player of the Year was an option, but I’m glad to be able to do that.”
Roberts had a great lead-in to the prep season, playing in seven WPGA Junior Tour events, earning four top-10 finishes and finishing 29th in the girls Player of the Year standings.
Playing against players as old as 18, she won one overall girls title, at the Tour stop at H.F. Johnson Park on June 24. She also tied for 13th in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin College Showcase, was 14th in the Morgan Stanley Tour Championship and 23rd in the WPGA Junior Championship.
“Every summer, I play in a lot of tournaments,” Roberts said. “I have just come into the season with experience, so I don’t feel as nervous as other freshmen.”
She didn’t start the high school season well, but really turned it as the season progressed. She was the model of consistency in the three biggest tournaments of the season, shooting the same score, an 81, at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Division 1 Kenosha Tremper Regional and the Kettle Moraine Sectional.
She won the regional tournament and took third at the sectional, leading Union Grove to second place and their third trip to state in the last five years (2015 and 2016 were the other appearances).
At the state tournament, Roberts tied for 20th, shooting 84-83—167.
Broncos coach Eric Swanson couldn’t help but gush about his star freshman and her abilities on the golf course.
“I cannot say enough great things about Norah,” Swanson said. “She’s only a freshman, but she is a veteran of competitive golf and it shows. She doesn’t get nervous or get rattled when playing with the best, because she has played against the best from an early age.”
Roberts, who turned 14 in June, began golfing when she was about 4 and started playing in tournaments at the age of 8.
A typical day of practice for Roberts focuses on the fundamentals.
“Over the summer, I like to practice every day,” Roberts said. “I do a lot of chipping, putting and hitting shots.”
She doesn’t take any formal lessons, but gets a lot of help from her father, Kyle, a regular in local tournaments such as the Racine Tri-Course Championship and the Racine County Men’s Open.
In the winter, Roberts practices on a golf simulator in the basement of her family’s home in Caledonia. She also has been to TopGolf in Naperville, Ill.
All of that has helped shape her game and that will be a great thing for Union Grove, which will lose seniors Liz Torhorst and Riley Chizek to graduation, but will have junior Veronica Parco and sophomore Ali Torhorst back.
“I’m really glad I started off with such a good team,” Roberts said of the Broncos. I couldn’t have asked to begin my high school career playing with these girls. I am grateful I got to play with good, nice kids.
“We’re looking forward to another successful season.”