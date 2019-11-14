All-County Girls Golf Player of the Year: Roberts

Do you remember what you were doing when you were a high school freshman?

Most of you were probably trying to find your way around your new high school or trying to acclimate yourselves to the tougher academic challenge.

But if you were like Union Grove freshman Norah Roberts, you would be doing that, and then some.

Roberts came into high school already an accomplished golfer, playing regularly on the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour. So when the high school season started in mid-August, Roberts was already ahead of the pack.

And that’s where she finished. She averaged 41.3 strokes for nine holes during the season, led the Broncos to their second straight WIAA regional title and a state tournament appearance — and was named All-Racine County Girls’ Golfer of the Year.

Based on Journal Times archives, Roberts is the first freshman to be Player of the Year. In 1991, Case freshman Breinnan Pirk had the lowest average in the county, but the coaches voted for another player for the award.

Roberts was a bit surprised when informed of the honor.

“I was excited,” she said. “I went into the season with a goal of going to state and doing the best I could.