All-County Girls Golf: First team a smart, talented group

Even though the high school girls golf season was greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the cream of the Racine County crop rose to the top again.
The season was cut about in half, teams played mostly within their conferences and the state tournament was held at Blackwolf Run in Kohler instead of University Ridge in Verona, but the All-County Girls Golf team has a very familiar look to it.
Four members of last year’s first team — repeat Player of the Year Norah Roberts and Union Grove teammates Veronica Parco and Ali Torhorst, and Waterford’s Sophia Schoenfeld — earned the honor again. They are joined by Sophia Lawler of Prairie, the top player on last year’s All-County second team.
Two other second-team members, Prairie senior Emily Eitel and Case junior Ella Million, repeated on the second team.
Another thing the first-team members have in common is their academic achievements. All five earned high honors on the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin Academic All-State team.
Here are looks at the first-team players:
Norah Roberts
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Averaged 38.5 strokes per nine holes, holds several school records, including lowest season average; repeated as All-County Player of the Year after becoming the first freshman to earn the honor; earned GCAW All-State First Team honors; earned GCAW Academic All-State high honors; earned Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year honors; was low scorer for the Broncos in all of their SLC dual meets; had a low nine of 2-under 34 against Elkhorn; shot 76 to finish second in SLC Tournament to help Union Grove win at least a share of the SLC title for the eighth time in nine years; shot even-par 72 to win Racine County Invitational; shot 74 to finish second at WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Regional and help Broncos reach sectional; shot 83 at the Franklin Sectional to finish third and help Union Grove finish third; totaled 121 and tied for third at State Tournament; finished sixth in Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year points.
QUOTABLE: “On top of her golf skills, she is a top-notch student and is a great person,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for her.”
Sophia Schoenfeld
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Season nine-hole average of 42.6, five strokes better than last year; third straight year on All-County first team; earned GCAW Academic All-State high honors; first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference selection for second straight year; fourth at Racine County Invitational with an 87; shot 90 at Waukesha South Regional to qualify for sectional, but was unable to compete because of COVID-19 quarantine; Schoenfeld is No. 1 in her class with a 4.22 grade-point average and plans to go into medicine, possibly as an anesthesiologist; she is a representative on the Racine County Youth in Governance and is active in her church (Norway Lutheran in Wind Lake).
QUOTABLE: “Sophia is a highly competitive athlete with an unusually mature disposition,,” first-year Wolverines coach Wayne Evert said. “She handled, and continues to handle, the disappointment of having to withdraw from sectional competition far better than anyone would expect. Her selflessness in the support of her teammates helped us develop as a team.”
Veronica Parco
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Season nine-hole average of 42.6; earned GCAW Academic All-State high honors; first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference for second straight year; her low round in a dual meet was a 37 against Elkhorn; she shot an 84 at the SLC Tournament; third at Racine County Invitational with an 84; shot 88 to finish 10th at WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Regional and help Broncos reach sectional; shot 89 at Franklin Sectional to tie for 13th; she finished in the top 10 in all five tournaments the Broncos played in.
QUOTABLE: “Veronica has been such a great player for us over the past four years,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “It was such a big asset to have our No. 2 player be able to shoot the scores that Veronica shot. The biggest thing she did for our team was to be our team leader. The other girls all like and respect her.”
Sophia Lawler
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Season nine-hole average of 43.0; earned GCAW Academic All-State high honors; honorable mention on the GCAW All-State team; her best round of the season was an 80; shot 81 to finish second in Racine County Invitational; shot 84 at WIAA Division 2 Catholic Memorial Regional to help the Hawks win the regional title for the first time since 2016; shot 83 to help Prairie win its own sectional and lead the Hawks to their first state appearance since 2016; totaled 128 to tie for third in Division 2 at the WIAA State Tournament and help Hawks finish second; her finish matched the best finish in school history, tying Sienna Chapman in 2012 and Nikki Isaacson in 2010.
QUOTABLE: “Sophia has worked very hard on her game,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said. “She was our No. 1 player all season and she did a really good job of leading the Hawks to the state tournament.”
Ali Torhorst
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Season nine-hole average of 44.7, three strokes lower than her previous best; earned GCAW Academic All-State high honors; second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference; her best round during SLC play was a 39 against Burlington; shot 89 to finish fifth in the Racine County Invitational; shot 88 at SLC Tournament and helped Broncos earn at least a tie for the SLC title for the eighth time in nine years; shot season-best 87 at the WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Regional to help Broncos set a WIAA tournament school record of 343; shot 90 at Franklin Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “Ali is one of our most gifted golfers and her work ethic is second to nine,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “She is our longest hitter and has improved the other areas of her game tremendously since last year. I am confident she is going to make a big jump in her game this off-season.”
