All-County Girls Golf: First team a smart, talented group

Even though the high school girls golf season was greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the cream of the Racine County crop rose to the top again.

The season was cut about in half, teams played mostly within their conferences and the state tournament was held at Blackwolf Run in Kohler instead of University Ridge in Verona, but the All-County Girls Golf team has a very familiar look to it.

Four members of last year’s first team — repeat Player of the Year Norah Roberts and Union Grove teammates Veronica Parco and Ali Torhorst, and Waterford’s Sophia Schoenfeld — earned the honor again. They are joined by Sophia Lawler of Prairie, the top player on last year’s All-County second team.

Two other second-team members, Prairie senior Emily Eitel and Case junior Ella Million, repeated on the second team.

Another thing the first-team members have in common is their academic achievements. All five earned high honors on the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin Academic All-State team.

Here are looks at the first-team players:

Norah Roberts

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Sophomore