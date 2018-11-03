The All-Racine County girls golf first team is not just talented, but smart, too.
Four of the members of the first team, led by senior Player of the Year Aubrie Torhorst of Waterford, received All-State Academic recognition from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin. And three of them — Torhorst, her sophomore teammate Sophia Schoenfeld and Union Grove sophomore Veronica Parco — earned high honors. Rounding out the first team are Union Grove senior Sydney Staaden (GCAW honors) and senior Lauren Chiappetta of Case (Southeast Conference Academic honors). Torhorst led county golfers with a nine-hole average of 40.8, 4.5 strokes better than Parco, who was the only county player to qualify for the WIAA State Tournament. Here are capsule looks at the five first-team players:
Aubrie Torhorst
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Season average of 40.8; was Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State honorable mention and Academic All-State, earning high honors for the third straight year; was the All-Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, beating out Holly Murphy of Lake Geneva Badger, who finished 10th in Division 1 in the WIAA State Tournament; first-team All-SLC honors; team MVP and team captain; had career-low nine-hole round of 3-under-par 33 in an SLC triangular meet at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville; had two solo eagles to help the Wolverines set a team scramble record of 10-under 62 at the Elkhorn Invitational; was medalist at the Racine County Invitational with an 82, leading the Wolverines to the team title; shot 85 at the Division 1 Franklin Sectional to advance to the Waukesha South Sectional, where shot 91; member of the National Honor Society and active in the community; scored 35 on the ACT and has a grade-point average above 4.0; has applied to attend Grinnell College in Iowa and is waiting for a final decision.
QUOTABLE: “Aubrie is irreplaceable,” Wolverines coach Robb Shales said. “She has been the unquestioned leader for our team the last few seasons and her drive to constantly improve rubs off on those around her. She put in so much hard work this offseason to start this year with a much more technically sound swing. That really showed our younger players what it takes to play at a high level.”
Veronica Parco
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Season nine-hole average of 45.3; earned Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State high honors; second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference; her best nine-hole round was 43 in an SLC meet against Waterford; shot a career-low 85 for medalist honors at the WIAA Division 1 Case Regional; shot an 87 at the Badger Sectional to qualify for state; shot rounds of 87 and 88 at state to tie for 40th at state; honor roll student.
QUOTABLE: “Veronica has worked very hard on her game,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “All her hard work paid off in the postseason when she was medalist at regionals and qualified for state. Her performance at state was outstanding for someone experiencing that atmosphere for the first time. She is one of the most talented players I have had.”
Sydney Staaden
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Season nine-hole average of 45.5; earned Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State honors; first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and four-time All-SLC selection; best nine-hole round was 42 in SLC meets against Elkhorn and Westosha; shot an 87 at the WIAA Division 1 Case regional to help the Broncos advance to sectionals for the fourth straight year; undecided on college choice.
QUOTABLE: “Sydney was not only a very good golfer, she was our leader,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “She was the ultimate teammate and a great representative of our program. Her career includes four times being All-Conference, playing in sectionals all four years, and playing at state twice.”
Lauren Chiappetta
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Season nine-hole average of 46.2; earned Southeast Conference Academic Award; shot her career best nine-hole round (40) and 18-hole round (90) this season; three-year letterwinner, two-year team captain; was an All-SEC first-team selection and was runner-up for SEC Player of the Year.
QUOTABLE: “She will go down as one of the best golfers and best teammates I have ever coached in my 20-year career,” Eagles coach Pete Berry said. “She developed into a tremendous team leader, she was an amazing role model for the rest of the girls with her fantastic work ethic and she was outstanding in the classroom. I feel honored and privileged to have been her coach for all four years.”
Sophia Schoenfeld
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Season nine-hole average of 47.6; earned Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State high honors in her first year of eligibility; second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference selection; she broke 90 twice early in the season; Schoenfeld won a playoff at the regional meet to advance to sectionals; she has been given the nickname ‘Shady.’
QUOTABLE: “Sophia will lead our team next season,” Wolverines coach Robb Shales said. “She is a kid that has the drive to get better and she will put in the needed work to succeed. ‘Shady’ is a great role model for the other members of the team. Although she is quiet, next season I can see her coming out of her shell and really taking control of this team.”
