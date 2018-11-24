The Waterford High School girls cross country program continues to be the class of Racine County.
After three Waterford runners earned first-team All-Racine County honors last season, the Wolverines have four this year. And they once again are led by a girl who was named the county’s athlete of the year, with Jayda Obluck following Kelsey Radobicky this year.
Here are profiles on the seven first-team runners:
Jayda Obluck
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Ran a season-best 19:15 at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional, placing fourth out of 80 runners. Was second out of 80 in Waterford’s Wolverine Invitational with a time of 19:26. Placed 43rd out of 138 at the state meet with a of 19:43.
QUOTABLE: “Jayda’s season was spectacular,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “She ran with confidence week in and week out, always in the front mix. Just like every veteran great, she ran her best when it counted the most — the WIAA sectional and the state meets. Her clutch performance at the sectional was one of the great highlights of my coaching career. She ran her way into Waterford’s record book as well, ranking No. 1 among the junior class and second overall in the 5k.”
Kelsey Radobicky
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Ran a season-best time of 19:18 at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional, placing sixth out of 80 runners. Won Waterford’s Wolverine Invitational in 19:24. Placed 51st out of 80 entrants at the state meet.
QUOTABLE: “Between grade level and varsity races, Kelsey won an impressive total of five races, none bigger than the SLC Championship,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “This season, Kelsey ran with confidence, determination, and poise. That combination propelled her to another state meet berth. I was proud of how she bounced back this year at state. It was a sweet redemption for her and definitely another building block for next season.”
Olivia Pitrof
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Best time was 20:42 at Waterford’s Wolverine Invitational, where she finished 10th. She ran a time of 20:48 at the Muskego Invitational. Earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors after finishing sixth in 20:58 at the SEC meet. Finished second at Burlington’s Chocolate City Invitational in 21:40.
QUOTABLE: “Olivia is a great example of what you look for in a student-athlete,” Horlick coach Jon Hay said. “She works hard in practice and in the classroom. Olivia led by example in practice each day which I really appreciated. I’m already looking forward to next year to see what she can accomplish.”
Alexie Strasser
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Ran a season-best time of 21:23 at Waterford’s Wolverine Invitational, placing 28th out of 80 runners. Finished 44th at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional in 21:37.
QUOTABLE: “Lexie was a newcomer in 2018,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “Immediately I knew she was a talented runner that would help our team. She improved quickly and was running varsity throughout the second half of the season. She ran Waterford’s fourth-fastest time in 2018.”
Katelyn Puetz
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Ran a season-best time of 21:05 at Waterford’s Wolverine Invitational, placing 21st out of 80 runners. Finished 36th at the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional in 21:16. Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors after finishing eighth out of 53 runners at the SLC meet.
QUOTABLE: “Katelyn was our reliable, consistent No. 3 this year,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “She made everyone around her better — always pushing our top two girls while challenging the rest of our scorers behind her. She is a true competitor that played a significant role in our championship season.”
Kaitlyn Francis
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Was Case’s No. 1 runner at every meet this season. Was 14th at Waterford’s Wolverine Invitational in 20:40. Finished eighth in the Southeast Conference meet in 21:07 to earn first-team All-SEC honors. Was 14th in the sectional meet in 20:59 and missed qualifying for the state meet by one place and seconds. Led the Eagles to their best SEC finish (fifth) and sectional finish (eighth) since 2012.
QUOTABLE: “Kaitlyn provided a standard for the team to strive for with her day-to-day training ethic,” Case coach Mike DeWitt said. “That focus carried over to the meets and helped make everyone better. Her leadership was a key to our team’s improvements through the season and sets up the future with our 1st 11 runners set to return next fall. Kaitlyn competes as tough as many of the best I’ve had the honor to coach over the years.”
Marielle Banco
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Banco placed first at The Prairie Invitational in 21:14. Earned first-team All-Metro Classic Conference honors after placing fifth in the MCC meet. Finished ninth at the Lake Country Lutheran Sectional in 20:55 and missed qualifying for the state meet by two places.
QUOTABLE: “Marielle is such a hard worker and a pleasure to coach,” Prairie coach Jim Larsen said, “Seeing her disappointment of just missing out on qualifying for a return trip to the state meet was gut-wrenching, but after talking with her, I know this will make her work that much harder to try and earn a trip to state in track in the spring. She is such a hard worker who will set her goals and go after them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.