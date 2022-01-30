All-County Girls Cross Country: Stretch run earns Kmecak Runner of the Year honors

Elsie Kmecak was on a streak of streaks last September and October during the final weeks of the high school cross country season.

The Catholic Central junior finished the season with five straight race wins, culminating with the ultimate prize — a state championship.

Kmecak started to falter near the end of the Division 3 girls race at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, but willed herself not only to hold her spot, but pass 2019 Division 3 champion Abby Bartel of Weyauwega-Fremont down the final stretch to win just the second girls individual cross country title for a Racine County runner.

For her incredible achievements over the final weeks of the season, Kmecak was a near-unanimous choice of the county’s coaches to be the All-County Runner of the Year.

Kmecak, who received all but one vote for the honor, didn’t have the best time among county runners — that was by Case senior Audrey Amaya, last year’s All-County Runner of the Year and the only other nominee for this year’s award.

But no one, not even Amaya, could match Kmecak’s late-season results.

“Elsie’s last six weeks of the season were magical,” said Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja, who was voted the All-County Girls Coach of the Year for the third straight year. “She won the (Duck Pond) Invite, Prairie Invite, Conference Meet, Sectional Meet, and WIAA State Meet. Each meet gave her confidence and she beat a lot of excellent runners during this span.”

By her own admission, Kmecak didn’t expect to win the state title this year. But as the season went on, she began to consider the possibility.

“I had made it a goal for the season to stay positive and believe in myself,” Kmecak wrote in an email. “I took the season one race at a time.

“After I won conference and sectionals, I had faith in myself that I could keep my projected fourth-place at state and place in the top five.”

The cross country course at The Ridges Golf Course is not easy to navigate, especially when there are around 150 runners leaving the start line at the same time. There are a couple of tight turns, including one less than a mile from the start, and the final stretch to the finish is slightly uphill, which can be a challenge to anyone looking for a strong finish.

Kmecak handled the course well — obviously — and was fourth after the first mile. She kept her place and moved up one place to third at the two-mile mark, but slipped back two spots with just over a half mile to go.

That’s when she made her title-winning push.

“I started to get tired and I dropped into fifth,” she said. “With about 800 meters to go, I heard a pack of around 10 or 12 girls catch up to me and I told myself I was going to keep my top-five position. At that moment, I took off and crossed in first.

“It was definitely a surprise when I passed the first-place girl (Bartel) — I wasn’t expecting that surge of energy after falling so far behind.”

Kmecak needed every ounce of energy she could muster. The top 10 runners finished just 16.3 seconds apart and just 8.8 seconds separated Kmecak and the seventh-place runner.

The only other county girl to win a state cross country title was Rebecca Veenstra of Park in 1999, several years before Kmecak was born.

What makes Kmecak’s accomplishment that much more impressive is that it comes in just her third year of competitive running. She joined the cross country team as a freshman because her best friend joined at the same time and because it was a way for her to keep in shape for the competitive skiing season.

She quickly developed a love for cross country for other reasons besides running.

“I ended up loving the atmosphere that my coaches, Rick Koceja and Melissa Grandi, and my team created,” she said. “They were always so reassuring and positive and the team was extremely self-motivated. I met my life-long best friends that year.

“I also liked that the practices were short and vigorous, giving me plenty of time to get home, do my homework, and relax.”

The Lady Toppers qualified for their first state cross country meet in her freshman year and that was even more motivating.

“My sophomore year, we won conference and qualified for state again and that was even more motivation to train,” Kmecak said. “I ran almost every day over the summer, and it paid off. I’ve progressed by four minutes since freshman year and I am hoping to progress even more by next year.”

Koceja has no doubt she will do just that.

“From the beginning of the season, our main focus was weekly improvement and staying healthy,” Koceja said. “Elsie is a person who strives to do her best, with her work ethic, parental support, and team support we felt her season would be exceptional.

“Elsie has the traits that many outstanding athletes have: willingness to work hard, mental toughness, parental support, and understanding the little details: diet, sleep, priorities, recovery. Her season was true to a quote, ‘expect the unexpected.’ "

COACH OF THE YEAR: For the third straight year, Koceja was voted the All-County Girls Coach of the Year by his peers.

He guided the Lady Toppers to their third straight appearance at the WIAA State Championships in October and they finished fifth after taking 15th in 2019 and seventh in 2020.

Also receiving votes for Coach of the Year were Mike De Witt of Case and Mike Mikula of Union Grove.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0