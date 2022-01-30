All-County Girls Cross Country capsules: Three schools comprise first team

It was back to normal for Racine County high school cross country teams this season, and what a season it was.

Leading the way on the All-County Girls Cross Country first team this year was a runner from the smallest school in the county, who won the biggest prize of the year.

Catholic Central junior Elsie Kmecak, in just her third year of competitive running, won the WIAA Division 3 individual title last fall at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. She didn’t have the fastest time of the season — that went to Case senior Audrey Amaya, last year’s Runner of the Year and a three-time first-team member — but Kmecak had a faster time on the same course at state.

Another runner of note is Union Grove junior Riley Kayler, who joins Amaya as a three-time first-team selection. Kayler is one of three Broncos to make the first team, the most of any school, boys or girls.

The Girls Coach of the Year was Rick Koceja of Catholic Central for the third straight year.

Here are capsule looks at the seven first-team selections.

Elsie Kmecak

SCHOOL: Catholic Central

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Won WIAA Division 3 State individual title with a time of 19:47.7, beating runner-up Abby Bartel of Weyauwega-Fremont (19:50.2) by 2.5 seconds; Kmecak is just the second Racine County girl to win a state title, joining Rebecca Veenstra of Park, who won the Division 1 title in 1999; Kmecak ran a personal-best 19:32 at the Whitnall Invitational to set the school record; she was the individual champion at the Duck Pond Invitational, Prairie Invitational, the Metro Classic Conference Championships and the WIAA Division 3 Prairie Sectional at UW-Parkside, leading the Lady Toppers to the sectional title and a state berth for the third straight year; Catholic Central finished fifth at state, improving on its finishes from 2019 (15th) and 2020 (seventh); voted All-Metro Classic Conference first team; second straight year on All-County first team; she holds a 4.0 grade-point average; Kmecak is a competitive ski racer in the winter.

QUOTABLE: “Elsie had a magical season and her last six weeks were incredible,” Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja said. “She was a smart and patient lead runner who had the ability to be a tough competitor the last mile of a race. Her weekly improvement in workouts, staying healthy and mental approach were a key part of her success.”

Audrey Amaya

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Senior

NOTABLE: Third straight year on All-County first team; was county Runner of the Year last year; qualified for state for the third straight year by winning the individual title at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside, running her best time of the season, 19:17; Amaya was 30th in the 186-runner Division 1 field at the state meet at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids in 19:52; Amaya also won individual titles at the Rebel Invitational, Racine County Invitational and Westosha Invitational, took second in the Rocket Invitational and third in the Muskego and Case Eagle invitationals; she has the nine of the top 10 fastest 5K girls times in school history, including the school record of 19:07 she set at the 2020 state meet; she has not committed to a college, but plans to study law and compete at the college level.

QUOTABLE: “Audrey has developed into one of the finest cross country runners in Racine County over the past 10 years,” Case girls coach Mike De Witt said. “Audrey is a leader in all that she attempts and has the same drive that I have seen in the most successful athletes I have been blessed to guide over the years. She has a great future.”

Ashley Lamers

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Freshman

NOTABLE: Lamers’ best time of the season was 20:07 at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional at UW-Parkside as she finished fifth and qualified for the WIAA State Championships; at state, she was 78th in the 186-runner Division 1 field in 20:42; she finished fourth at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Fox River Park in Wilmot to make the All-SLC first team.

QUOTABLE: “Being only a freshman and qualifying for state her first year, the next three years will be quite exciting,” Broncos coach Mike Mikula said. “As the year progressed, Ashley became better and better.”

Lia Peterson

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Sophomore

NOTABLE: Peterson’s best time of the season, 20:23, came at the Angel Invitational at UW-Parkside and she nearly duplicated that time at Parkside in the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional (20:25) to finish eighth and qualify for the WIAA State Championships in Wisconsin Rapids; she finished 117th in 21:24 at state; she was third at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Fox River Park in Wilmot to make the All-SLC first team; Peterson is a two-time All-County first-team selection.

QUOTABLE: “Hard work, competitiveness, and fortitude define this young lady,” Broncos coach Mike Mikula said. “Last year she missed qualifying for state by one place, and this year she qualifies. If she can manage to work out in the off-season for next year, the sky's the limit.”

Roselyn Pacheco

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Senior

NOTABLE: Pacheco had her best time of the season, 20:27, to finish fifth in the Southeast Conference Championships at Grant Park in South Milwaukee; the time is also the third-fastest 5K girls time in Case history; her best finishes were second places in the Westosha Invitational and Rebel Invitational; she was also fifth in the Racine County Invitational at Waterford; at the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Bradford Sectional, Pacheco finished 10th in 20:45 and missed a state berth by one place; she is a two-time All-SEC runner; Pacheco is an outstanding student and is considering majoring in pre-med and running in college.

QUOTABLE: “Roselyn has proven that intentional, focused, and consistent training can lead to an excellent high school career,” Case coach Mike De Witt said. “Roselyn is a great team leader in all respects as well as an important part of Case High School in the many activities she is a part of. This will lead her to success in all that she attempts.”

Anastassya Murphy

SCHOOL: Catholic Central

CLASS: Junior

NOTABLE: Murphy had her best time of the season, 20:53, at the right time, finishing fifth at the WIAA Division 3 Prairie Sectional at UW-Parkside and helping the Lady Toppers to the sectional title and a berth at the WIAA State Championships in Wisconsin Rapids for the third straight year; Murphy finished 62nd overall (21:37) at state as Catholic Central finished fifth, improving on its finishes from 2019 (15th) and 2020 (seventh); she was third at the Metro Classic Conference Championships at Parkside (21:35) and earned first-team All-MCC honors; she holds a 4.0 grade-point average.

QUOTABLE: “Anastassya was a consistent runner for the Lady Toppers in a new role as a top runner,” Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja said. “Her work ethic and positive attitude is a reason for her vast improvement from last season, going from 24:40 to 20:53.”

Riley Kayler

SCHOOL: Union Grove

CLASS: Junior

NOTABLE: Kayler’s best time of the year was 20:37 at the West Allis Central Bulldog Invitational; she was sixth at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships in 20:56 at Fox River Park in Wilmot to earn first-team All-SLC honors; Kayler is a three-time All-County first-team selection.

QUOTABLE: “Riley had a good year, although it had been hampered with setbacks to her overall performance,” Broncos coach Mike Mikula said. “One thing of many that is great about Riley is that she is a competitor, and having the pleasure of coaching her for three years prior, I know she will be back next year better than ever.”

