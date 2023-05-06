Absolutely no offense is intended, Sophia Rampulla, but a lot of coaches in the area are delighted to see you move on to UW-Milwaukee next season.

Oh, you impressed them as a player and a person. It’s just that they’re not going to miss having to devise strategy to hold you in check anymore. As the two-time All-Racine County Player of the Year, you were difficult to contain, to say the least.

“While I will not miss playing against Sophia, she was truly a joy to coach against,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “She is a great basketball player but maybe even a better person.”

The numbers speak volumes. With the 5-foot-10 Rampulla running the show the last three seasons, Union Grove went 70-10 (41-1 in the Southern Lakes Conference) with three conference championships. The Broncos also reached a WIAA Division 2 sectional championship game each of the last two seasons.

“Coaching against Rampulla has been a struggle, not just because she is so good but because she involves her very talented teammates,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. The game is not about her, which makes her extra tough. When you try to throw a double team at her she is able to make a tough skip pass to a shooter.

“The most amazing part about Rampulla and this team, is that they clearly get along. I don’t even know them all that well and can tell by their interactions on the court that they were always in it for each other. There were many nights you didn’t know who their top scorer would be, as they all just wanted to win basketball games.

“Rampulla’s ability to lead her crew, the conference and the county in so many ways is because of her consistent play. She is rarely rattled and brings the most well rounded game with her each and every night.”

Perhaps the greatest testament to Rampulla is that she was the one distributing the ball as the Broncos’ point guard, yet she was still able to finish as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,225 points. She also became the career leader in assists (393) and rebounding (871).

“I think her school records speak for themselves, but what they do not show is the teammate she was,” Foulke said. “Even as a competitor I could see that she was always team first, never needing the spotlight. She would rather see her teammates doing something well and she still holds a ton of records at Union Grove, which is really impressive.”

For Rampulla, it was never about records. It was about winning. She was all about spreading the points around to teammates Sydney Ludvigsen, Elizabeth Spang, Ava Domagalski, Carolyn May and others. The result was almost always favorable for Union Grove.

“I think I developed that mentality at a young age when I played with my brothers and cousins in the driveway, Rampulla said. “We always played random pickup games and just messed around. I always had fun with it and figured a way to be a successful passer while having fun.”

Rampulla continued to make a difference right up to her final high school game, even though she went just 6 for 21 from the floor, including 0 for 11 from 3-point range. Despite those shooting woes, Rampulla still finished with 16 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in a 70-51 loss to McFarland in Division 2 sectional championship game in DeForest.

The bottom line is that even when Rampulla wasn’t at her best, she was still made a strong impact.

“Sophia was blessed with the deadly combination of height and great court vision,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “She is able to score when her team needs her to, but is more than willing to distribute the ball to her teammates as well.

“Her rebounding abilities allow her to get her team’s fast break running as soon as she grabs it off of the rim. And her ability to shoot the ‘3’ creates matchup headaches for her opponents. I have watched Sophia play for a number of years and it was quite obvious, as far back as grade school, that she had the potential to be a D-1 basketball player.”

And now it’s on to UW-Milwaukee, a transition Rampulla realizes will be a challenge. She has already been working on her game and getting to the weight room.

And once Rampulla moved on to college, she’ll certainly look back on four magical seasons at Union Grove, when she established herself as one of the finest girls basketball players to come from Racine County.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult moving on from Union Grove because I have been playing with this group of girls and Coach (Rob) Domagalski for around eight years,” she said. “I am deeply going to miss them, but I’m so grateful for the amazing memories.

“Hopefully, I’ll be remembered as a player who did whatever she could to win and not caring about the stats. And at the end of the night, we had more points on the scoreboard than the other team.”

Rampulla becomes the ninth player to be named the county’s player of the year in girls basketball more than once. She follows Prairie’s Gabbi Ortiz (two times), Case’s Samantha Logic (three), Park’s LaTonya Sims (three), Horlick’s Arenda Yarbrough (two), Horlick’s Sonja Henning (two), Waterford’s Beth Greil (two), Catholic Central’s Jodi Robers (two) and St. Catherine’s Margie Ruetz (two).