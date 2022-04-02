All-County girls basketball: Union Grove's Rampulla, Prairie's Barnes head All-County team

While Sophia Rampulla of Union Grove was voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year in girls basketball by the county coaches, Prairie’s Jasonya “JJ” Barnes was right there.

The freshman played a big role in the transformation of Prairie from a 4-22 record in 2020-21 to 24-3 this season. Had the Hawks not been stunned by Racine Lutheran 56-51 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal March 3, they might have even made their first state tournament appearance since 2013.

Still, Rampulla made a convincing case for herself, averaging close to a double-double in leading the Broncos to a 25-3 record and a Division 2 sectional championship.

She’s also at the top of near the top in several all-time statistical categories for Union Grove.

And before the season even started, Rampulla accepted a full athletic scholarship from UW-Milwaukee.

Here are profiles on the first-team players, as voted on by the coaches:

Sophia Rampulla

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Player of the Year in the Southern Lakes Conference. Honorable mention Associated Press All-State and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State. Became Union Grove’s second all-time rebounder (578), second in blocks (106) and first in assists (258). She also earned the single-season record for assists in a season with 115. Averaged 11.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

QUOTABLE: “Sophia is an unselfish all-around basketball player,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “She led our team in every major statistical category except for scoring, where she was second behind Syd Ludvigsen. She is a great example that a player can be great at basketball by contributing in other categories other than scoring. Sophia has a great vision of the floor and is one of the best passers I’ve ever coached in my 22-year coaching career at Union Grove.”

Jasonya “JJ” Barnes

SCHOOL: Prairie

GRADE: Freshman

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Led Prairie in every statistical category except steals. She averaged 20.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Was the unanimous Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year, third-team Associated Press All-State and first team on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team. She has offers from Marquette, Wisconsin, Illinois, Xavier and North Dakota. Helped Prairie to a 24-3 record (16-0 in the MCC) one season after the Hawks went 4-22 overall and 1-15 in the MCC.

QUOTABLE: “JJ’s basketball IQ is phenomenal,” first-year Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “Multiple different defenses were thrown at us this year in hopes of slowing down JJ, but she was able to navigate through each defense and make decisions that put our team in a spot to win every time.

“Jasonya is one of the fiercest competitors that I have ever been around, she is a team first player and sees the floor better than any high school player that I have seen. Her work ethic and willingness to listen and improve is second to none. She is well liked by all of her teammates and she is a coach’s dream. She approaches the classroom with the same attention to detail and work ethic. JJ is a 4.0 student at a-top ranked college prep school.”

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner

SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Averaged 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.6 steals per game. Had eight double-doubles as a senior. Had season highs of 26 points against Prairie in a sectional semifinal, 16 rebounds against Greendale Martin Luther and Kenosha St. Joseph, eight assists against Somers Shoreland Lutheran, and five steals against Prairie and Shoreland Lutheran. Led led Lutheran in scoring, assists and steals and was second in rebounds. Was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference and honorable mention Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State. Bell-Tenner helped the Crusaders to a 78-20 record with three Metro Classic Championships and a second-place finish this season during her four seasons as a starter. She will continue her playing at Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo.

QUOTABLE: “Nevaiah is one of the most complete players that I have coached,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She just does all the skills well. She can beat you off the dribble, spot up and shoot the three ball, rebound, pass, and guard anyone on the other team from a guard to a post player. But what I will miss most about Nevaiah is her leadership. She is a coach’s dream. She sees the big picture of the entire season, never gets too high and never gets too low, stays positive with her message to the team, and has a way of bringing out the best in her teammates. Her leadership is the No. 1 thing that will lead her to success in whatever she wants to accomplish.”

Sydney Ludvigsen

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Made 59 3-pointers this season and ranks second all-time at Union Grove with 123 3-pointers. Earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference honors. Averaged a team-high 12.0 points per game and also averaged 3.9 rebounds. 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Went 59 for 166 from 3-point range.

QUOTABLE: “Syd is a perfectionist and does not like any type of failure,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “She will continue to excel and set high goals for herself and her team to achieve next season. I look forward to coaching her next season and witnessing firsthand her progress as a player and a leader of our team.”

Nevaeh Watson

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Guard

NOTABLE: Averaged 17.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. Fell short of first-team All-Southeast Conference honors by one vote. At 5-foot-8, Watson accounted for 12 points per game in the paint and had a 6-to-3 assist-to-turnover ratio.

QUOTABLE: “Nevaeh is a challenging person to guard and she really has the potential to become one of the best guards to come out of Case in quite a while,” Case coach Wally Booker said.

